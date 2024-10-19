A new café blending into Jimbocho — Mafumi Coffee and Books

神保町になじむ新しい喫茶店——眞踏珈琲店

[Spotlight – November 2024 Issue]

Mafumi Coffee and Books, which opened in 2016 in Jimbocho (Chiyoda Ward, Tokyo), one of Japan’s most famous secondhand book districts, is still a relatively new presence in the area. The owner, Mr. Mafumi Oyama, is also a sociology researcher with fieldwork experience in the United States.

日本屈指の古書店街である神保町（東京都千代田区）に2016年にオープンした「眞踏珈琲店」は、この町ではまだ新しい存在です。店主の大山眞踏さんは社会学研究者でもあり、米国でのフィールドワーク経験もあります。



The roughly 5,000 books lining the shop’s shelves are mostly from Mr. Oyama’s personal collection. Inside the remodeled standalone house, there is a large counter on the first floor, and the second floor, as well as the stairs, are packed with books. The shelves hold books from a wide range of genres, including literature, philosophy, and sociology.

店内に並ぶ約5,000冊の本の大半は、大山さんの私物です。一軒家を改装した店内には1階に大きなカウンターがあり、2階、そして階段にも所狭しと蔵書が並んでいます。棚にあるのは、文学、哲学、社会学など多岐にわたるジャンルの本です。

The reason Mr. Oyama opened the café stems from his deep affection for a café where he once trained. He was strongly drawn to the relationships between the customers and the atmosphere of that café. He chose Jimbocho because he felt a connection with the town’s culture, which is home to many long-standing cafés that have been around for 50, 60, or even 70 years. It also suited his own love of books.

大山さんがこの店を開店したきっかけは、深く愛着を持って修業していた喫茶店での経験です。そこでのお客様と店の関係性や雰囲気に強く惹かれたといいます。神保町を選んだのは、50年、60年、70年と長く続く老舗の喫茶店が数多ある町の文化と、本好きの自分の気質が合ったからだそうです。

At the café, Mr. Oyama roasts the beans himself and uses the nel drip method to brew coffee, respecting the freedom of how customers choose to spend their time. Some people might feel intimidated by coffee specialty shops, but at Mafumi Coffee and Books, it’s perfectly fine to chat, read a book, or just daydream. The shop stays open until 11 p.m. on weekdays to make it easy for people to drop by after work.

店では、大山さん自身が焙煎した豆をネルドリップで淹れ、お客さんの自由な過ごし方を尊重しています。コーヒー専門店に敷居の高さを感じてしまうという人もいますが、この眞踏珈琲店では雑談をしても、本を読んでも、ぼんやりしていても構いません。平日に23時まで営業しているのは、仕事帰りの人も気軽に立ち寄れるようにという考えからです。

Mr. Oyama puts his heart into each daily cup of coffee, aiming for the shop to last “50 years, or ideally even 100 years.”

大山さんは「50年、できれば100年後も残る店でありたい」と、日々の1杯のコーヒーに思いを込めています。

Every autumn in Kanda-Jimbocho, the “Kanda Secondhand Book Festival” is held. In 2024, it is scheduled from October 25 to November 4. Many people will likely take a break at Mafumi Coffee and Books while browsing for books.

神田神保町では毎年秋に「神田古本まつり」が開催され、2024年は10月25日から11月4日までの予定です。本選びの合間に、眞踏珈琲店で一息つく人も多いことでしょう。

Photo: Mafumi Coffee and Books

Text: IKEDA Miki

写真提供：眞踏珈琲店

文：池田美樹