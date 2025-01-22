Fushimi Inari Taisha Hatsuma Taisai | 伏見稲荷大社初午大祭

[Cover Story – February 2025 Issue]

The cover of this month’s issue features a painting by Bunta Inoue, which was dedicated to the 2024 Hatsuma Taisai at Fushimi Inari Taisha in Kyoto.

今月号の表紙は、井上文太氏が2024年の京都・伏見稲荷大社初午祭に奉納した絵画です。

The deity of Inari is known as the guardian of agriculture and commerce, and the key to the rice granary, held in the mouth of the deity’s messenger, the fox, is regarded as a symbol of protecting rice, the fundamental source of life for people.

稲荷神は農業や商業の守護神として知られ、その神使である狐がくわえている米蔵の鍵は、人々の命の根源である米を守る象徴とされています。

The main subject of the painting, the “Shirushi no Sugi” (Symbolic Cedar), is cherished as a good luck charm.

絵の主題である「しるし（験）の杉」は、縁起物として親しまれています。

Its origins are believed to lie in the Kumano Pilgrimage, which was widely practiced from the Heian to Kamakura periods.

その起源は、平安時代から鎌倉時代にかけて広く行われた熊野詣にあるとされています。

The Kumano Kodo is famous as a network of pilgrimage routes that span the mountainous regions of the Kii Peninsula.

熊野古道は紀伊半島の山岳地帯に広がる巡礼路として有名です。

It might be called the Japanese version of the Camino de Santiago.

日本のカミーノ・デ・サンティアゴと言えるかもしれません。

The people of Kyoto would visit Fushimi Inari Taisha on their way back from the Kumano Pilgrimage and receive a “Shirushi no Sugi” as a token of their pilgrimage’s fulfillment and as a symbol of prayers for the prosperity of their families and communities.

京都の人々は熊野詣の帰路に伏見稲荷大社を訪れ、巡礼成就の証として、そして家族や地域の繁栄を祈願したしるしとして「しるしの杉」を受け取っていました。

The Hatsuma Taisai is held on the first “Day of the Horse” (in a 12-day cycle) of the new year, and its key ceremonies take place during the “Hour of the Horse” (11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.).

初午祭は、新年最初の「午の日」（12日周期）に行われ、重要な儀式は「午の刻」（午前11時～午後1時）にとり行われます。

In traditional Japanese cosmology, “Horse” represents summer in the seasons, south in direction, and the time when the sun is at its highest point.

「午」は四季では夏、方角では南、太陽が最も高い位置にある時を表します。

Originally, the festival’s purpose was to pray for abundant crops in the coming year, timed to this specific day and hour.

この日のこの時間に合わせ、その年の五穀豊穣を祈願するのが初午祭の本来の目的でした。

Today, it has become an important event not only for agriculture but also for praying for business prosperity.

現在では、農業だけでなく商売繁盛も祈願する重要な行事となっています。