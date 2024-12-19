Japan’s Power of Storytelling
In the history of the world, “books” have primarily been works such as “大説 (great opinions/views)” that record the doctrines of politicians and philosophers. In contrast, in Japan, 小説 (personal opinions/views), which reflect individual thoughts or creative stories written freely, have been widely enjoyed by the general public since ancient times.
世界の歴史においては、「書物」と言えば政治家や思想家の教義を記した「大説」が主流です。対して、日本では古くから、個人が自分の思いや創作物語を自由に書く「小説」が、庶民に広く親しまれてきました。
The poetry anthology Man’yōshū, whose compilation began in the late 7th century, includes songs not only from emperors and nobles but also from farmers and soldiers without discrimination. In the early 11th century, the Tale of Genji, regarded as the world’s oldest full-length novel, was born.
7 世紀後半に編纂が始まった歌集『万集 』には 、天皇や貴族だけでなく、農民や兵士の歌も分け隔てなく収録されています。そして、11世紀初頭には世界最古の長編小説とされる『源氏物語』が誕生しました。
During the Edo period, a genre called “Edo popular tales” developed, catering to the common people. Among these, Tōkaidōchū Hizakurige (Jippensha Ikku, 1802‒1809), classified as a “comical book,” gained popularity, and it is said that Edo townspeople laughed out loud while enjoying it.
江戸時代には、「江戸娯楽物語」と呼ばれる庶民向けのジャンルが発展します。その中でも『東海道中膝栗毛』(十返舎一九、1802年~1809年)は「滑稽本」として人気を集め、江戸の庶民たちは声を上げて笑いながら楽しんだと言われています。
Furthermore, Nansō Satomi Hakkenden (Takizawa Bakin, 1814‒1842), written on a grand scale across 98 volumes and 106 books, has something in common with the modern manga One Piece.
さらに、全98巻106冊という壮大なスケールで書かれた『南総里見八犬伝』(滝沢馬琴、1814年~1842年)は、現代の漫画『ワンピース』にも通じるものがあります。
Bakin’s close friend, Katsushika Hokusai, illustrated the work, contributing to its immense popularity. This epic tale, depicting eight swordsmen with jewel-like orbs inscribed with “benevolence,” “righteousness,” “propriety,” “wisdom,” “loyalty,” “faith,” “filial piety,” and “brotherly love” leading the fallen Satomi clan to restoration, is said to have inspired the manga Dragon Ball.
馬琴の親友であった葛飾北斎が挿絵を担当し、大人気となりました。「仁・義・礼・智・忠・信・孝・悌」の文字が刻まれた玉を持つ八剣士が没落した里見家を復興に導くまでを描いた大長編物語は、後に漫画『ドラゴンボール』の元になったとも言われています。
“Nansō” refers to the central and southern regions of present-day Chiba Prefecture. Please enjoy the cover art for this issue, featuring the Reiwa-era Nansō Satomi Hakkenden illustrated by Bunta Inoue, who has an atelier in that area and also serves as an art ambassador for Minami-Bōsō, Chiba. Be sure to also appreciate the illustrations included within this issue.
「南総」は現在の千葉県中部および南部を指します。その地にアトリエを構え、千葉南総の芸術大使も務める井上文太氏が手掛けた表紙、令和版「南総里見八犬伝」とともに、本号内の挿絵もお楽しみください。
