Japan’s Power of Storytelling

“Nansō” refers to the central and southern regions of present-day Chiba Prefecture. Please enjoy the cover art for this issue, featuring the Reiwa-era Nansō Satomi Hakkenden illustrated by Bunta Inoue, who has an atelier in that area and also serves as an art ambassador for Minami-Bōsō, Chiba. Be sure to also appreciate the illustrations included within this issue.

「南総」は現在の千葉県中部および南部を指します。その地にアトリエを構え、千葉南総の芸術大使も務める井上文太氏が手掛けた表紙、令和版「南総里見八犬伝」とともに、本号内の挿絵もお楽しみください。