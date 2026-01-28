Seasonal Word Leaves: Japan’s February, “Kisaragi” — lingering winter chill, early spring signs, and days that seem to slip away.
季節の言の葉：日本の2月「如月（きさらぎ）」— 残る寒さと芽吹きの気配、そして足早に過ぎていく日々。
- Hiragana Times
- Jan 28, 2026
[NIHONGO DO – Word Leaves – February 2026 Issue]
There is a well-known theory that “Kisaragi” means the month when people layered their garments to endure the lingering cold. Even as the chill remains, plum buds begin to open, the east wind softens the ice, and the first hints of spring quietly slip in. Time seems to move quickly, and as the saying goes, “February runs away,” the days pass in a moment. In this blend of severity and gentleness, a uniquely crisp beauty emerges in this season.
如月には、「寒さの中で衣（きぬ）をさらに重ねる月（衣更着）」とする説が広く知られています。冷え込みが残るなか、梅の蕾がほころび、東風が氷をゆるめ、春の気配が静かに差し込みます。時間はどこか急ぎ足で、「二月逃げる」という言い伝えのとおり、日々は瞬く間に過ぎていきます。厳しさとやわらぎが交わる、この時季ならではの凛とした美しさが宿ります。
This article is from the February 2026 issue of Hiragana Times.
この記事は、月刊誌『ひらがなタイムズ』2026年2月号より掲載しています。
Seasonal Voice-Word Art: “January slips away, February runs away, March goes away” — the early months of the year pass in the blink of an eye.
季節の言技：「一月往ぬる二月逃げる三月去る」― 年のはじめ三か月は、あっという間に過ぎていく。National Foundation Day — A Day to Reflect on Japan’s Beginnings
建国記念の日――日本の「はじまり」を考える日
