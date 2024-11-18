The Spirit of “Musuhi,” The Force that Generates Life and Unity

[Cover Story – December 2024 Issue]

Japan is symbolized by the sun, as depicted in its national flag, the Hinomaru.

日本は、国旗の日の丸が示すように太陽をシンボルとしています。

The sun goddess Amaterasu Omikami is regarded as the ancestor of Japan’s emperors and a unifying spirit for the Japanese people.

太陽の神「天照大神」は日本の天皇の祖先であり、国民の祖神とされています。

Amaterasu bestowed the “Three Sacred Treasures” and the “Three Great Imperial Decrees” upon her descendant Ninigi-no-Mikoto, sending him to the earthly realm.

天照大神は「三種の神器」と「三大神勅」を孫である邇邇藝命に授け、日本の地に送り出しました。

One of the Three Great Imperial Decrees is the “Yuniwa no Inaho,” which emphasizes the importance of agriculture, instructing that rice should be carefully cultivated by future generations to maintain the nation’s prosperity.

三大神勅の一つには、「稲穂を子孫代々大切に育て、国を豊かに保つように」という農業の重要性を説いた「斎庭稲穂」があります。

This decree has been passed down through the ages, and even today, the Emperor enters the sacred rice fields to plant and harvest rice.

この神勅は伝承され、現代においても天皇は神田に入り、田植えや稲刈りを行います。

The Niiname-sai, or Harvest Festival, held on November 23, is a significant ritual rooted in this decree.

11月23日の新嘗祭は、この神勅に由来する大切な祭祀です。

The cover of this month’s issue features mizuhiki, a traditional Japanese decorative knot.

今月号の表紙には、日本の伝統的な装飾結びである「水引」が描かれています。

Mizuhiki follows strict rules regarding the number of cords and knotting styles, with each style serving a distinct purpose.

水引には、本数や結び方において用途ごとに定められた厳格なルールが存在します。

Additionally, mizuhiki made from rice ears is used in special Shinto rituals, such as the Niiname-sai.

また、稲穂で作られた水引は、新嘗祭などの特別な神事で用いられます。

In Shinto, rice cultivation is considered a sacred act of “musubi,” a term that also means “to tie” or “to bind.”

神道では、稲作は神聖な「産霊」であり「結び」も意味します。

This mizuhiki symbolizes the power to connect various elements and generate life.

この水引は、さまざまなものを結びつけ、生命を生み出す力を象徴しているのです。