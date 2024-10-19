Shiiba Village, Miyazaki Prefecture: A Hidden Mountain Sanctuary Where History and Culture Live On

宮崎県椎葉村——歴史と文化の息づく山岳地帯の秘境

[Place – November 2024 Issue]

Deep in the mountains of Kyushu lies Shiiba Village in Miyazaki Prefecture. Alongside Shirakawa-go in Gifu Prefecture and Iya in Tokushima Prefecture, it is considered one of Japan’s three great hidden regions. This mystical village, situated in a rugged, densely forested mountainous area, is dotted with small settlements.

九州山地の奥深くに位置する宮崎県椎葉村。ここは、岐阜県の白川郷、徳島県の祖谷[ルビ：いや]と並ぶ日本三大秘境の一つ、険しく緑深い山岳地帯に集落が点在する神秘的な村です。



In the village, a distinctive culture has flourished in the daily lives of its people for centuries. “Shiiba Kagura,” a sacred dance dedicated to the gods, has been passed down for over 600 years and is performed throughout the night. This kagura was designated as an Important Intangible Folk Cultural Property by the Japanese government in 1978 and remains one of the village’s greatest sources of pride.

村では、古くから人々の生活に特色ある文化が息づいています。600年以上受け継がれてきた「椎葉神楽」は神々への奉納の舞で、夜を徹して行われます。この神楽は1978年に国の重要無形民俗文化財に指定され、村の誇りのひとつとなっています。

The village is also known for its stunning natural beauty. Highlights include the “Okubo No Hinoki” cypress tree, which is over 800 years old and designated as a National Natural Monument, and the towering “Yamura Sugi,” which stands 54.4 meters tall. The moss-covered trees in the wetlands of Shiratori Mountain are often enveloped in thick mist, and the area is revered as a sacred place by the villagers.

大自然も村の魅力のひとつです。国の天然記念物である樹齢800年の「大久保のヒノキ」や、54.4mの高さを誇る「八村杉」など、そのスケールは人々を圧倒します。苔むした木々が立ち並ぶ白鳥山の湿地帯は時に霧が深く立ちこめ、村人に聖地としてあがめられています。

Shiiba Village is also famous as the place where the survivors of the Taira clan, who were defeated in the Battle of Dan-no-ura at the end of the Heian period, took refuge. Their sorrowful yet beautiful story is still passed down today, reminding people that Shiiba was an important chapter in Japan’s history.

椎葉村は、平安時代末期に壇ノ浦の戦いで敗れた平家の落人たちが隠れ住んだ場所としても知られています。彼らの悲しくも美しい物語は今も語り継がれ、椎葉村が歴史の重要な舞台であったことを伝えています。

The village preserves the traditional Japanese rural landscape, featuring terraced rice fields and stone walls. Particularly notable is the traditional slash-and-burn farming, which has been recognized for its contributions to environmental preservation, earning it a designation as a Globally Important Agricultural Heritage Site in 2015.

集落には棚田や石垣など、昔ながらの日本の農村の景観が残されています。特に、伝統的な焼畑農業は環境保全の観点からも評価され、2015年に世界農業遺産に認定されました。

Shiiba Village is a mystical place where culture, history, and nature intertwine. This hidden sanctuary, untouched by the passage of time, leaves a profound and lasting impression on all who visit.

文化、歴史、そして自然が織りなす神秘の舞台、椎葉村。この秘境は、時代の波に揺るがぬ魅力を放ち、訪れる者の胸に深く刻まれることでしょう。

Access

Approximately 1 hour and 45 minutes from Haneda Airport to Miyazaki Airport, followed by a 1 hour and 30 minute train ride on the JR Nippo Main Line from Miyazaki Airport Station to Hyuga City Station, and then a 2 hour and 30 minute bus ride from Hyuga City Station.

・About a 3-hour drive from Miyazaki City.

・About a 2-hour and 15-minute drive from Kumamoto City.

アクセス

羽田空港から宮崎空港まで約1時間45分、JR日豊本線宮崎空港駅から日向市駅まで1時間30分、日向市駅から路線バスで約2時間30分

・宮崎市より車で約3時間

・熊本市より車で約2時間15分