[NIHONGO DO – Voice-word Art – February 2026 Issue]

Seasonal Voice-Word Art: “January slips away, February runs away, March goes away” — the early months of the year pass in the blink of an eye.

季節の言技：「一月往ぬる二月逃げる三月去る」― 年のはじめ三か月は、あっという間に過ぎていく。

This “Voice-Word Art” section introduces seasonal words related to the time of year. Enjoy the timeless beauty of these artistic expressions.

この「言技」セクションでは、季節にちなんだ季語を紹介しています。時代を超えて響く言葉のアート（言技）をお楽しみください。

一月往ぬる二月逃げる三月去る

“January slips away, February runs away, March goes away.”

This proverb expresses the sense that the first three months of the year pass with surprising speed. January begins with celebrations, February is short and hurried, and March carries us toward spring. It reminds us that time flows quickly—urging us to savor each moment with care.

年の始まりの三か月は、驚くほど早く過ぎてしまう――そんな季節感を表す言葉です。行事の多い一月、短く慌ただしい二月、そして春へ向かう三月。めまぐるしく過ぎゆく時のなかで、一日一日を大切に生きたいという思いをそっと呼び起こします。

■ Meaning / 意味

Ichigatsu inuru: January “goes away”; the month slips quietly past.

一月 往ぬる：一月はすっと過ぎていく。

Nigatsu nigeru: February “runs away”; short and fast-moving.

二月 逃げる：二月は逃げるように過ぎる。

Sangatsu saru: March “goes away”; carried off toward spring.

三月 去る：三月は春に向かって去っていく。

■ Usage / 使う場面

A: I can’t believe it’s already mid-February.

A： もう二月の半ばなんて信じられないよ。

B: Same here. I haven’t done half the things I planned.

B： 本当。やりたいことの半分もできてない。

A: Well, you know the saying, “January slips away, February runs away, March goes away.”

A： 「一月往ぬる二月逃げる三月去る」って言うじゃない。

B: True… if I don’t move now, spring will be here before I know it.

B： そうだね…。このままだと、気づいたら春になってそう。

This article is from the February 2026 issue of Hiragana Times.

この記事は、月刊誌『ひらがなタイムズ』2026年2月号より掲載しています。