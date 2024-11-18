From Ancestry to 6,000 Descendant Varieties: The Lineage of Rice in India

祖先から6,000種の子孫へ：インドに生きる稲の系譜



[Spotlights – December 2024 Issue]

We are blessed to partake in the seeds of rice plants.

私たちは、稲の種子であるお米をいただいています。



Rice is believed to have first appeared as a wild species around 10 to 15 million years ago.

稲が野生種として現れ始めたのは約1500万〜1000万年前とされています。



Wild species, such as Oryza rufipogon, began to take root and thrive along the warm, humid riverbanks and wetlands of Southeast and South Asia, signaling the first pulse of life.

温暖で湿潤な東南アジアや南アジアの川沿い・湿地帯に適応したオリザ・ルフィポゴン（Oryza rufipogon）などの野生種が自生するようになりました。



Ancient rice has also been discovered at Jomon-era archaeological sites in Japan, indicating that rice plants have existed on the Japanese archipelago since ancient times.

日本でも縄文時代の遺跡から古代米が発見されており、日本列島でも古くから稲が生息していたとされています。



These wild species originally displayed a trait known as “shattering,” in which seeds naturally fell when ripe. However, humans selected non-shattering mutations, making them easier to harvest, and continued to cultivate them over many generations.

この野生種は、穂が熟すと種子が自然に落ちる「脱落性」をもっていましたが、人類は収穫しやすい「非脱落性」の変異種を選び、何世代にもわたり栽培を続けました。



Eventually, around 9,000 years ago (7,000 BCE), stable paddy rice cultivation practices developed along China’s Yangtze River.

やがて、9000年前（紀元前7000年）頃には、中国の長江流域で安定した水田稲作が発展します。



Japonica rice (found in Japan and China), Indica rice (common in India and Southeast Asia), and other varieties spread across Asia, adapting to and taking root in each region.

ジャポニカ米（日本や中国）、インディカ米（インドや東南アジア）などがアジア各地へ広がり、地域特有の品種がそれぞれ根付いていきました。



Wild rice species still exist today, but in many rice-growing areas worldwide, they are often regarded as an unwelcome form of “weedy rice.”

野生種は現在も存在しますが、世界の稲作地域の多くでは「雑草型イネ」として嫌われています。



In certain regions of India, however, wild rice is respected as a valuable traditional crop, and it is cultivated and harvested using age-old methods.

一方、インドの一部地域では野生種が価値ある伝統的な稲として受け入れられ、昔ながらの手法で栽培・収穫が行われています。



At its core lies a longstanding respect for these ancient species and a deep-seated desire for harmony with the natural environment.

その背景には、長年親しまれてきた野生種への敬意、自然環境との共存を願う心があります。



In Hindu wedding ceremonies, rice symbolizes fertility and union. As part of the ritual, the couple showers each other with handfuls of rice, enveloping each other in blessings and well-wishes for a prosperous future together.

また、ヒンドゥー教の結婚式では米は豊穣と結合の象徴とされ、夫婦が互いに米を振りかけ合って幸運を祈る儀式が行われます。



This ritual is based on the belief that the bride brings prosperity to her new home, symbolizing the cultural and spiritual importance of rice.

これは花嫁が新しい家に富をもたらすという言い伝えに基づいており、米の精神的・文化的な重要性を象徴しています。



India currently cultivates over 6,000 varieties of rice and is the world’s largest rice exporter.

インドでは現在6,000種類以上の米が栽培されており、世界最大の米輸出国となっています。



Just as Buddhism and other philosophical teachings originated in India, the origins of rice can also be traced back to this land.

仏教をはじめとする哲学思想の発祥がインドであるように、米の起原もインドにたどり着きます。



A journey to discover the “root of life (i-ne),” through rice ultimately becomes a journey into the origins of humanity itself.

「イネ（命の根）」を巡る旅は、人類の命のルーツを探る旅となるでしょう。