[Pros and Cons with Insights / 賛否と洞察 – February 2026 Issue]

Controversy Over Cabinet Official’s Nuclear Remarks

首相官邸幹部の「核保有発言」をめぐる論争

Background | 背景

At the end of 2025, a Cabinet official stated that “Japan should also possess nuclear weapons,” triggering widespread controversy.

2025年末、首相官邸幹部が「日本も核を持つべきだ」と発言し、波紋を広げた。

Debate over Japan’s “Three Non-Nuclear Principles” is resurfacing.

日本の「非核三原則」をめぐる議論が再燃している。

Pros | 賛成意見

As neighboring nuclear-armed countries strengthen their military presence, Japan should also possess nuclear weapons as a deterrent.

周辺の核保有国が軍事的存在感を強める中、日本も抑止力として核を持つべきだ。

Cons | 反対意見

Japan, the only country to have suffered atomic bombings, has persuasive power precisely because it does not possess nuclear weapons. It should continue to uphold this stance.

唯一の被爆国・日本は、核を持たないからこそ説得力がある。その立場を守り続けるべきだ。

Insight | 洞察

Nuclear weapons have long been described as “the ultimate deterrent.” But what about the reality?

核兵器は「究極の抑止力」と語られてきた。 だが現実はどうか。

Israel, which possesses nuclear weapons, has come under missile attacks, while nuclear power Russia continues a war with no end in sight.

核を持つイスラエルはミサイル攻撃を受け、核大国ロシアは終わりの見えない戦争を続けている。

Nuclear weapons may prevent full-scale war, but they have no power to prevent attacks themselves.

核は全面戦争を防ぐかもしれないが、攻撃そのものを防ぐ力はない。

“Nuclear weapons ensure safety” is nothing more than a myth.

「核があれば安全」は神話にすぎない。

The idea of believing in nuclear weapons as “ultimate power” is a form of monotheistic thinking.

核兵器を”究極の力”と信じる発想は、ある種の一神教的思考である。

The idea of forcing others into submission through absolute power itself has generated conflict.

唯一絶対の力で相手を屈服させる――その発想自体が、争いを生み出してきた。

In fact, many of the wars that continue today are rooted in clashes of monotheistic “justice.”

現に、今も続く戦争の多くは、一神教的な「正義」の衝突に根ざしている。

The Japanese spiritual outlook, in which countless gods coexist, is different from such ways of thinking.

八百万の神々が共存する日本の精神は、そうした思考とは異なる。

Is there no way to defend a nation without nuclear weapons?

Japan has a tradition of “softness overcoming strength.”

核を持たずに国を守る道はないのか。 日本には「柔よく剛を制す」の伝統がある。

This country should have the potential to create technologies and philosophies that neutralize an opponent’s power.

力を無力化する技術や思想を生み出す可能性を、この国は持っているはずだ。

A time will come when countries that have believed in nuclear weapons as the one absolute god realize that it was a demon.

核を唯一絶対の神と信じてきた国々が、それが悪魔だったと気づく時代が来る。

At that time, it will be proven that the country that did not possess nuclear weapons was the wisest.

そのとき、核を持たなかった国こそが最も賢明だったことが証明される。

This article is from the February 2026 issue of Hiragana Times.

この記事は、月刊誌『ひらがなタイムズ』2026年2月号より掲載しています。