Minamiuonuma City – A Region of Japan Renowned for Its Rice, Cuisine, and Culture

南魚沼市——日本屈指の米どころが誇る食と文化



[Place – December Issue 2024]

Niigata Prefecture’s Minamiuonuma City is one of Japan’s foremost rice-producing regions. The premium rice, “Minami-Uonuma-origin Koshihikari brand rice,” is known for its unique stickiness, shine, and fragrant aroma, created by pure snowmelt water and temperature differences between day and night, continually captivating many food enthusiasts.

新潟県南魚沼市は、日本を代表する米どころです。ブランド米「南魚沼産コシヒカリ」は、清らかな雪解け水、昼夜の寒暖差が生み出す独特の粘りと艶、香りの高さで知られ、多くの食通を魅了し続けています。



Minamiuonuma is also one of Japan’s snowiest regions, where the local food culture reflects the snowy environment. For example, vegetables stored in a natural “snow room” (a type of refrigerator that uses snow) gain significantly more sweetness. This preservation method is a tradition of wisdom passed down by ancestors who skillfully harnessed nature’s power.

南魚沼市は全国有数の豪雪地でもあり、雪国ならではの食文化も楽しめます。例えば、雪を利用した天然の冷蔵庫である雪室に貯蔵した野菜は、甘みがグンと増すのです。この保存方法は、自然の力を巧みに利用した先人の知恵の結晶です。

The locally produced sake, including the renowned “Hakkaisan,” named after a long-revered sacred mountain, is made from pristine, cold water and high-quality rice, delighting sake enthusiasts nationwide. Additionally, “hegisoba,” a type of soba noodle that uses the seaweed “funori” as a binder, is loved for its unique texture and flavor.

古くから霊山としてあがめられてきた山の名を冠した「八海山」をはじめとする、清らかで冷たい水と良質な米から生まれる日本酒は、全国の酒好きを唸らせます。また、海藻の一種「ふのり」をつなぎに使用した「へぎそば」も、独特の歯ごたえと風味で愛されています。

As for cultural heritage, the linen fabric “Echigo jofu” is recognized as a UNESCO Intangible Cultural Heritage, and the silk fabric “Shiozawa tsumugi,” known for its graceful luster, is designated as a traditional craft. These textile industries developed around Shiozawa-juku, a post town along the historic Mikuni Road that once connected Edo and Echigo, and traces of history can still be seen today on “Bokushi-dori Street” in Shiozawa-juku.

文化的遺産としては、麻織物「越後上布」がユネスコ無形文化遺産に、優美な光沢が特徴の絹織物「塩沢紬」が伝統工芸品に指定されています。これらの織物産業は、かつて江戸と越後を結んだ三国街道の宿場町だった塩沢宿[ルビ：しおざわじゅく]を中心に発展し、現在も「塩沢宿 牧之通り」に歴史の面影が残ります。

In spring, the “snow bleaching” of Echigo jofu is performed. This traditional technique uses snow to bleach the fabric, and the sight has long been a hallmark of the season.

春には越後上布の「雪ざらし」が行われます。雪を利用して布を漂白する伝統的な技法で、その光景は古くから春の風物詩となっています。

Another attraction in Minamiuonuma is the abundance of hot springs nurtured by snowmelt. The various hot springs scattered across the city each have unique mineral qualities that soothe both body and mind.

雪解け水が生み出す豊富な温泉も南魚沼市の魅力の一つです。各所に点在する温泉地では、それぞれの独特の泉質が人々の心身を癒やしています。



The picturesque landscapes shaped by rich nature, culinary culture, and tradition leave a beautiful and lasting impression on visitors to Minamiuonuma City.

豊かな自然、それを活かした食文化と伝統が織りなす風景は、南魚沼市を訪れた人に美しい余韻を残してくれることでしょう。

(Access)

・Approximately 1 hour and 30 minutes by Joetsu Shinkansen from Tokyo Station to Echigo-Yuzawa Station, followed by about 15 minutes from Echigo-Yuzawa Station to Shiozawa Station via the JR Joetsu Line or Hoku Hoku Line.

・Approximately 2 hours and 30 minutes by car from Tokyo (Nerima IC) via the Kan-Etsu Expressway.

・About 2 hours by car from Niigata Airport.

（アクセス）

・東京駅から上越新幹線で越後湯沢駅まで約1時間30分、越後湯沢駅からJR上越線またはほくほく線で塩沢駅まで約15分

・東京（練馬IC）から関越自動車道利用で約2時間30分

・新潟空港から車で約2時間