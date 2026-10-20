🔍 Insight｜洞察

Calculators take away the ability to calculate. Word processors make people unable to write kanji.

電卓 でんたく は、 計算 けいさん する 力 ちから を 奪 うば う。ワープロは、 漢字 かんじ を 書 か けなくする。

When change comes to an era, people swing between 0 and 100.

人 ひと は 時代 じだい に 変化 へんか が 訪 おとず れると、0か100かで 揺 ゆ れ 動 うご く。

And they treat everything that is not part of who they have been until now as foreign matter.

そして、 今 いま までの 自分 じぶん にないものは、すべて 異物 いぶつ として 扱 あつか う。

And yet, they shrewdly take only the convenient parts.

それでいて、 便利 べんり なところだけは、ちゃっかり 受 う け 取 と る。

They never want to change the way they are now. They do not want to lose a single thing.

常 つね に 今 いま の 自分 じぶん を 変 か えたくない。 何 なに ひとつ 失 うしな いたくない。

For modern people raised overprotected, convenience, safety, and comfort are taken for granted.

過保護 かほご に 育 そだ った 現代人 げんだいじん には、 便利 べんり 、 安全 あんぜん 、 快適 かいてき が 当 あ たり 前 まえ だ。

Unable to endure even a little inconvenience, they have become quick to snap.

少 すこ しの 不便 ふべん にも 耐 た えられず、キレやすくなった。

Even when they cut their hand with a kitchen knife, they get angry at the knife. The world is becoming like that.

包丁 ほうちょう で 手 て を 切 き っても、 包丁 ほうちょう に 怒 おこ る。そんな 世 よ の 中 なか になりつつある。

What should adults tell the young people who will live the future together with AI?

AIと 共 とも に 未来 みらい を 生 い きる 若者 わかもの に、 大人 おとな たちは、 何 なに を 伝 つた えるべきだろうか。

That should be something simple and universal. Aiming to be a good person.

それは、シンプルで 普遍的 ふへんてき なことであるはずだ。よい 人間 にんげん を 目指 めざ すこと。

Being honest, making an effort, being grateful, caring for others, not forgetting a debt of gratitude.

正直 しょうじき であること、 努力 どりょく すること、 感謝 かんしゃ すること、 人 ひと を 思 おも いやること、 恩 おん を 忘 わす れないこと。

Japanese schools once had a class called “Shushin” (self-cultivation) that aimed at making fine people.

かつて 日本 にほん の 学校 がっこう には、 立派 りっぱ な 人間 にんげん を 目指 めざ す「 修身 しゅうしん 」という 授業 じゅぎょう があった。

An era of coexisting with AI. What becomes ever more important to human beings.

AIと 共存 きょうぞん する 時代 じだい 。 人間 にんげん にとってますます 大切 たいせつ になるもの。