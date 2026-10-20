Is AI a Threat to Humanity?
AIは人類の脅威か？
- Hiragana Times
- Oct 20, 2026
Pros and Cons with Insight – Hiragana Times November 2026 issue
Listen to the Audio:
Is AI a Threat to Humanity?
AIは人類の脅威か？
🟤 Background｜背景
In September, U.S. President Trump dismissed calls to restrain AI development as a “hoax.”
9月、トランプ米大統領は、AI開発の抑制を求める声を「デマ」と退けた。
On the other hand, voices warning of the threat of AI are also growing stronger around the world.
その一方で、AIの脅威を訴える声も世界中で強まっている。
🟢 Pros｜賛成
AI takes away human jobs and throws society into confusion.
AIは人間の仕事を奪い、社会を混乱させる。
🔴 Cons｜反対
Rather than fearing AI, we should think about how to put it to use.
AIは、恐れるより生かす道を考えるべきだ。
🔍 Insight｜洞察
Calculators take away the ability to calculate. Word processors make people unable to write kanji.
電卓は、計算する力を奪う。ワープロは、漢字を書けなくする。
When change comes to an era, people swing between 0 and 100.
人は時代に変化が訪れると、0か100かで揺れ動く。
And they treat everything that is not part of who they have been until now as foreign matter.
そして、今までの自分にないものは、すべて異物として扱う。
And yet, they shrewdly take only the convenient parts.
それでいて、便利なところだけは、ちゃっかり受け取る。
They never want to change the way they are now. They do not want to lose a single thing.
常に今の自分を変えたくない。何ひとつ失いたくない。
For modern people raised overprotected, convenience, safety, and comfort are taken for granted.
過保護に育った現代人には、便利、安全、快適が当たり前だ。
Unable to endure even a little inconvenience, they have become quick to snap.
少しの不便にも耐えられず、キレやすくなった。
Even when they cut their hand with a kitchen knife, they get angry at the knife. The world is becoming like that.
包丁で手を切っても、包丁に怒る。そんな世の中になりつつある。
What should adults tell the young people who will live the future together with AI?
AIと共に未来を生きる若者に、大人たちは、何を伝えるべきだろうか。
That should be something simple and universal. Aiming to be a good person.
それは、シンプルで普遍的なことであるはずだ。よい人間を目指すこと。
Being honest, making an effort, being grateful, caring for others, not forgetting a debt of gratitude.
正直であること、努力すること、感謝すること、人を思いやること、恩を忘れないこと。
Japanese schools once had a class called “Shushin” (self-cultivation) that aimed at making fine people.
かつて日本の学校には、立派な人間を目指す「修身」という授業があった。
An era of coexisting with AI. What becomes ever more important to human beings.
AIと共存する時代。人間にとってますます大切になるもの。
That is humanity. Deviation scores have already become the domain of AI.
それは、人間性である。もはや、偏差値はAIの領域になった。
Unlock Full Article | 記事全文を読む
Related Posts
Word Policing or Adaptation? | Rethinking Baseball Terms and the Times They Reflect
言葉狩りか時代適応か。｜野球用語見直しが問う、言葉と時代。
Shall We Cut a Two Thousand Years Thread? Japan and the female-line emperor.
二千年の糸を、断つのか。｜女系天皇容認に揺れる日本。
Information From Hiragana Times
-
November 2026
October 16, 2026
-
October 2026 – Available as a back issue
September 23, 2026
-
September 2026 – Available as a back issue
August 20, 2026
Topics in Japan
-
でも、伝わってくる" />
Nobody Tells You
でも、伝わってくるOctober 20, 2026
-
作らずにいられない人々" />
People Who Can’t Help Making Things
作らずにいられない人々October 20, 2026
-
将棋 — 敵を宝に変えた文化" />
Shogi: The Culture That Turned Enemies into Treasure
将棋 — 敵を宝に変えた文化October 20, 2026
-
「倭」と「和」と「大和」の物語" />
The Story of “Wa” (倭 and 和) and “Yamato” (大和)
「倭」と「和」と「大和」の物語October 20, 2026
-
「勝者の正義」で動く国連" />
The United Nations That Runs on “Victors’ Justice”
「勝者の正義」で動く国連October 20, 2026
Topics in Japane Category
- Business | ビジネス (117)
- Close Up Japan (19)
- Cover Story (11)
- Culture & Society | 文化と社会 (159)
- Entertainment | エンターテイメント (78)
- Events | イベント (3)
- Food | フード (45)
- Highlights | ハイライト (580)
- IBUKI: Breath of the Land (4)
- Japan Maze (7)
- Japan Savvy (22)
- Japan Style (20)
- Japanese Language | 日本語学習 (46)
- Living | 暮らし (15)
- New Expressions & Buzzwords (40)
- News & Topics | ニュース・トピックス (3)
- News Review (45)
- Nihongo-Dou | 日本語道 (35)
- People | 人物 (121)
- Pros and Cons (18)
- Spots | スポーツ (6)
- Trave | 旅行 (83)