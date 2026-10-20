A balance weighing a human brain and a robot, illustrating whether AI is a threat to humanity
Pros and Cons

Is AI a Threat to Humanity?
AIは人類の脅威か？


Pros and Cons with Insight – Hiragana Times November 2026 issue

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Is AI a Threat to Humanity?

AIは人類じんるい脅威きょういか？

🟤 Background｜背景

In September, U.S. President Trump dismissed calls to restrain AI development as a “hoax.”
9がつ、トランプ米大統領べいだいとうりょうは、AI開発かいはつ抑制よくせいもとめるこえを「デマ」と退しりぞけた。

On the other hand, voices warning of the threat of AI are also growing stronger around the world.
その一方いっぽうで、AIの脅威きょういうったえるこえ世界中せかいじゅうつよまっている。

🟢 Pros｜賛成

AI takes away human jobs and throws society into confusion.
AIは人間にんげん仕事しごとうばい、社会しゃかい混乱こんらんさせる。

🔴 Cons｜反対

Rather than fearing AI, we should think about how to put it to use.
AIは、おそれるよりかすみちかんがえるべきだ。

🔍 Insight｜洞察

Calculators take away the ability to calculate. Word processors make people unable to write kanji.
電卓でんたくは、計算けいさんするちからうばう。ワープロは、漢字かんじけなくする。

When change comes to an era, people swing between 0 and 100.
ひと時代じだい変化へんかおとずれると、0か100かでうごく。

And they treat everything that is not part of who they have been until now as foreign matter.
そして、いままでの自分じぶんにないものは、すべて異物いぶつとしてあつかう。

And yet, they shrewdly take only the convenient parts.
それでいて、便利べんりなところだけは、ちゃっかりる。

They never want to change the way they are now. They do not want to lose a single thing.
つねいま自分じぶんえたくない。なにひとつうしないたくない。

For modern people raised overprotected, convenience, safety, and comfort are taken for granted.
過保護かほごそだった現代人げんだいじんには、便利べんり安全あんぜん快適かいてきたりまえだ。

Unable to endure even a little inconvenience, they have become quick to snap.
すこしの不便ふべんにもえられず、キレやすくなった。

Even when they cut their hand with a kitchen knife, they get angry at the knife. The world is becoming like that.
包丁ほうちょうっても、包丁ほうちょうおこる。そんななかになりつつある。

What should adults tell the young people who will live the future together with AI?
AIととも未来みらいきる若者わかものに、大人おとなたちは、なにつたえるべきだろうか。

That should be something simple and universal. Aiming to be a good person.
それは、シンプルで普遍的ふへんてきなことであるはずだ。よい人間にんげん目指めざすこと。

Being honest, making an effort, being grateful, caring for others, not forgetting a debt of gratitude.
正直しょうじきであること、努力どりょくすること、感謝かんしゃすること、ひとおもいやること、おんわすれないこと。

Japanese schools once had a class called “Shushin” (self-cultivation) that aimed at making fine people.
かつて日本にほん学校がっこうには、立派りっぱ人間にんげん目指めざす「修身しゅうしん」という授業じゅぎょうがあった。

An era of coexisting with AI. What becomes ever more important to human beings.
AIと共存きょうぞんする時代じだい人間にんげんにとってますます大切たいせつになるもの。

That is humanity. Deviation scores have already become the domain of AI.
それは、人間性にんげんせいである。もはや、偏差値へんさちはAIの領域りょういきになった。

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AIに相談した娘、考えることを止めた大人たち

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