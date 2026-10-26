Hiragana Times app update: iOS 8.18.1 and Android 8.19.04
News & Topics | ニュース・トピックス

Hiragana Times App Updated (iOS 8.18.1 / Android 8.19.04)
ひらがなタイムズ アプリを更新しました

Hiragana Times app update: iOS 8.18.1 and Android 8.19.04

The Hiragana Times app has been updated on both iOS and Android.

ひらがなタイムズのアプリを、iOS・Android ともに新しくしました。

iOS (8.18.1)

  • The home screen icon now displays correctly.
    ホーム画面のアイコンが正しく表示されるようになりました。
  • The app runs smoothly on the latest iOS.
    最新の iOS でも安定して動きます。
  • You can request account deletion from the Account screen.
    アカウント画面から、アカウントの削除を申請できるようになりました。

Download on the App Store

Android (8.19.04)

  • The login screen now opens the English keyboard with “@” ready.
    ログイン画面で、英語キーボードと「@」が最初から出るようになりました。
  • The close (×) button is always visible when reading a PDF.
    PDF を開いたとき、左上の「×」がいつも表示されます。
  • You can request account deletion from the Account screen.
    アカウント画面から、アカウントの削除を申請できるようになりました。

Get it on Google Play

Please update to the latest version from your app store.

ストアから最新版に更新してください。

Related Posts
nihongo.net — A New Way to Learn Japanese
外国人材採用に新しい選択肢 / A New Pathway for Global Talent Recruitment
Super-J® 日本語講師養成講座 | 【1月10日（土）10:00-11:30】無料説明会開催

Leave a Reply