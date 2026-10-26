The Hiragana Times app has been updated on both iOS and Android.

ひらがなタイムズのアプリを、iOS・Android ともに新しくしました。

iOS (8.18.1)

The home screen icon now displays correctly.

ホーム画面のアイコンが正しく表示されるようになりました。

ホーム画面のアイコンが正しく表示されるようになりました。 The app runs smoothly on the latest iOS.

最新の iOS でも安定して動きます。

最新の iOS でも安定して動きます。 You can request account deletion from the Account screen.

アカウント画面から、アカウントの削除を申請できるようになりました。

Download on the App Store

Android (8.19.04)

The login screen now opens the English keyboard with “@” ready.

ログイン画面で、英語キーボードと「@」が最初から出るようになりました。

ログイン画面で、英語キーボードと「@」が最初から出るようになりました。 The close (×) button is always visible when reading a PDF.

PDF を開いたとき、左上の「×」がいつも表示されます。

PDF を開いたとき、左上の「×」がいつも表示されます。 You can request account deletion from the Account screen.

アカウント画面から、アカウントの削除を申請できるようになりました。

Get it on Google Play

Please update to the latest version from your app store.

ストアから最新版に更新してください。