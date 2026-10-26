Nobody Tells You
でも、伝わってくる
Hiragana Times App Updated (iOS 8.18.1 / Android 8.19.04)
ひらがなタイムズ アプリを更新しました
- Hiragana Times
- Oct 26, 2026
The Hiragana Times app has been updated on both iOS and Android.
ひらがなタイムズのアプリを、iOS・Android ともに新しくしました。
iOS (8.18.1)
- The home screen icon now displays correctly.
ホーム画面のアイコンが正しく表示されるようになりました。
- The app runs smoothly on the latest iOS.
最新の iOS でも安定して動きます。
- You can request account deletion from the Account screen.
アカウント画面から、アカウントの削除を申請できるようになりました。
Android (8.19.04)
- The login screen now opens the English keyboard with “@” ready.
ログイン画面で、英語キーボードと「@」が最初から出るようになりました。
- The close (×) button is always visible when reading a PDF.
PDF を開いたとき、左上の「×」がいつも表示されます。
- You can request account deletion from the Account screen.
アカウント画面から、アカウントの削除を申請できるようになりました。
Please update to the latest version from your app store.
ストアから最新版に更新してください。