

Pros and Cons with Insights – Hiragana Times July 2026 issue



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The daughter who consulted an AI; the adults who stopped thinking.

AIに相談した娘、考えることを止めた大人たち



🟤 Background ｜ 背景

The manager of the prestigious Japanese professional baseball team, the Yomiuri Giants, was arrested on suspicion of assaulting his eldest daughter.

日本プロ野球の名門・読売巨人軍の監督が長女への暴行容疑で逮捕された。

The eldest daughter consulted ChatGPT and reported to the police via a child guidance center.

長女がChatGPTに相談し、児童相談所経由で警察へ通報。

She suffered no injuries, and they have already reconciled.

長女は怪我なし、既に仲直り。

The next day, the team accepted the manager’s resignation.

翌日、球団は監督の辞任を受け入れた。

This rapid one-day development sparked mixed reactions in society.

この一日の急展開が社会に賛否を呼び起こした。

🟢 Pros ｜ 賛成意見 [The Resignation Was Justified | 辞任は妥当]

There is no justifiable reason for violence. The team’s response clearly showed this.

暴力に正当な理由はない。球団の対応はそれを明確に示した。

🔴 Cons ｜ 反対意見 [The Resignation Went Too Far | 辞任は行き過ぎ]

It was a sudden parent-child quarrel, and the punishment is disproportionate to the severity of the incident.

突発的な親子げんかであり、処分が事実の重さに釣り合わない。

🔍 Insight ｜ 洞察

What we should consider in this incident is not the right or wrong of the event, but how it was handled.

この事件で考えたいのは、出来事の善悪ではなく、処理のされ方である。

It is that the subsequent reactions of the child guidance center, the police, and the team proceeded too emotionlessly and matter-of-factly.

その後の児童相談所、警察、球団の反応が、あまりに無感情に淡々と進んだことだ。

What if not only the daughter, but the child guidance center, the police, and the team were all using AI?

もし、娘だけでなく、児相も警察も球団も全員がAIを使っていたとすれば？

Thinking this way, the inorganic nature of the series of events makes sense.

そう考えると、一連の無機質さに説明がつく。

We may have passed the singularity without realizing it.

私たちは気づかぬうちに、シンギュラリティーを通り過ぎたのかもしれない。

It is not the moment AI surpassed humans, but the moment humans lost the need to think with their own heads.

それは、AIが人間を超えた瞬間ではなく、人間が自分の頭で考える必要を失った瞬間である。

Those who think decrease, and even those who feel decrease.

考える人が減り、感じる人までも減る。

Its outline clearly appears in this incident.

その輪郭が、この事件にはくっきりと現れている。

On the other hand, some people deepen their inquiries with AI as a thinking partner.

一方で、AIを思考のパートナーとして問いを深める人もいる。

AI can deprive us of thought, or it can sharpen it.

AIは、思考を奪うこともできれば、研ぎ澄ますこともできる。