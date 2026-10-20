Living | 暮らし

Nobody Tells You
でも、伝わってくる

Living in Japan – Hiragana Times November 2026 issue

Nobody Tells You

でも、つたわってくる

Vanessa Wicinski

VANESSA WICINSKI

Polish-German. Living in Tokyo since 2023. Works in the travel industry.

ポーランドけいドイツじん。2023ねんより東京在住とうきょうざいじゅう旅行会社勤務りょこうがいしゃきんむ

This new series invites you into the everyday life of a foreigner living in Japan — the small discoveries, the surprises and the moments that gradually begin to feel like home. Vanessa Wicinski, Polish-German and working in the travel industry, based in Tokyo, shares her honest observations across six issues. We hope you enjoy her unique perspective.

日本にほんらす外国人がいこくじんのリアルな日常にちじょうをおとどけするしんシリーズ。ちいさな発見はっけんおどろき、そしてやがて「日常にちじょう」になっていく瞬間しゅんかんを、東京在住とうきょうざいじゅうのポーランドけいドイツじん旅行会社勤務りょこうがいしゃきんむのVanessaさんが数回すうかいにわたってレポートします。彼女かのじょならではの視点してんをどうぞおたのしみください。

All photographs are taken by Vanessa herself — real moments from her daily life in Japan.

写真しゃしんはすべてVanessaさん自身じしん撮影さつえいした、日本にほんでのらしのリアルなひとコマです。

Before working in Japan, I had already heard the stories: arrive early, respect hierarchy, follow countless unwritten rules. But knowing about a culture and actually living inside it are two completely different things. The moment I stepped into a Japanese office, I began to understand how much is communicated without anyone ever saying a word.

日本にほんはたらはじめるまえから、はなしいていた。はやめに出勤しゅっきんする、上下関係じょうげかんけい大切たいせつにする、かぞえきれないほどの暗黙あんもくのルールがある――。でも、文化ぶんかについてることと、そのなか実際じっさいくことはまったくべつはなしだ。日本にほんのオフィスにあしれた瞬間しゅんかんから、どれだけおおくのことが「言葉ことばなし」でつたえられているかにづきはじめた。

Being “on time” often means arriving fifteen to thirty minutes before work officially begins. Nobody tells you this directly — but when everyone around you follows the same pattern, the expectation is felt immediately.

たとえば「時間通じかんどおり」とは、始業しぎょうの15ふんから30分前ぷんまえ到着とうちゃくすることを意味いみすることがおおい。だれ直接ちょくせつそうおしえてくれるわけではないが、まわりの全員ぜんいんおなじようにうごいていれば、その空気くうきはすぐにつたわってくる。

Mornings start with a clear “Ohayō gozaimasu!” Leaving before others calls for “Osaki ni shitsurei shimasu,” and colleagues reply, “Otsukaresama desu.” These small phrases quickly start to feel like part of who you are.

あさは「おはようございます！」ではじまり、さき退勤たいきんするときは「おさき失礼しつれいします」と一言ひとこと。すると「おつかさまです」とかえってくる。こういったちいさなフレーズが、づけば自分じぶん言葉ことばになっていく。

Hierarchy matters, though not only by age — seniority in the company plays a big role. Senior colleagues are treated with respect, and in return they often guide and support newer employees in ways no training manual could cover. Meetings are frequent, and even Japanese colleagues sometimes joke about whether every meeting is truly necessary. They remain a familiar part of office rhythm.

上下関係じょうげかんけい大切たいせつだが、それは年齢ねんれいだけではない。会社かいしゃでの在籍年数ざいせきねんすうおおきく影響えいきょうする。先輩社員せんぱいしゃいん敬意けいいをもってあつかわれ、そのわりにあたらしいメンバーをサポートし、マニュアルにはらない実践的じっせんてき知識ちしきつたえてくれることがおおい。会議かいぎおおい。日本人にほんじん同僚どうりょうでさえ「この会議かいぎ本当ほんとう必要ひつようだった？」とわらうこともある。それでも会議かいぎは、オフィス生活せいかつのリズムの一部いちぶだ。

Some of my favorite moments are the ordinary ones between tasks. Going out for lunch together means discovering new restaurants, trying unfamiliar food and talking about things that have nothing to do with work. Afterwards, it is surprisingly common to see colleagues quietly brushing their teeth in the office bathroom. It is a small everyday habit that initially surprised me, simply because it is not something you would commonly see in European workplaces.

それでも、仕事しごと合間あいまにあるなんでもない瞬間しゅんかんきだ。みんなでランチにかければ、らなかったおみせ出会であい、べたことのないものをためし、仕事しごととは関係かんけいのないはなしがる。そして昼食後ちゅうしょくご、オフィスのトイレで同僚どうりょうたちがしずかにみがいている光景こうけいくわす。それはちいさな日常にちじょう習慣しゅうかんだが、ヨーロッパの職場しょくばではあまりかけないというだけの理由りゆうで、最初さいしょおどろいた。

What I find most interesting is that nobody hands you a guidebook. You learn by watching the people around you, listening carefully and gradually understanding what is expected. The written rules tell you how to do your job. The unwritten ones show you how a Japanese workplace actually feels — and that is something only time and presence can teach.

一番いちばんおもしろいとおもうのは、だれもガイドブックをわたしてくれないことだ。まわりをよく観察かんさつして、みみまして、なにもとめられているかをすこしずつ理解りかいしていく。かれたルールは「仕事しごと仕方しかた」をおしえてくれる。かれていないルールこそが、日本にほんのオフィスの「空気くうき」をおしえてくれる。それは、時間じかん経験けいけんでしかにつかないものだとおもう。

Photographs by Vanessa Wicinski: everyday office life and commuting in Japan

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