Nobody Tells You
でも、伝わってくる
- Hiragana Times
- Oct 20, 2026
Living in Japan – Hiragana Times November 2026 issue
Nobody Tells You
でも、伝わってくる
VANESSA WICINSKI
Polish-German. Living in Tokyo since 2023. Works in the travel industry.
ポーランド系ドイツ人。2023年より東京在住。旅行会社勤務。
This new series invites you into the everyday life of a foreigner living in Japan — the small discoveries, the surprises and the moments that gradually begin to feel like home. Vanessa Wicinski, Polish-German and working in the travel industry, based in Tokyo, shares her honest observations across six issues. We hope you enjoy her unique perspective.
日本に暮らす外国人のリアルな日常をお届けする新シリーズ。小さな発見、驚き、そしてやがて「日常」になっていく瞬間を、東京在住のポーランド系ドイツ人、旅行会社勤務のVanessaさんが数回にわたってレポートします。彼女ならではの視点をどうぞお楽しみください。
All photographs are taken by Vanessa herself — real moments from her daily life in Japan.
写真はすべてVanessaさん自身が撮影した、日本での暮らしのリアルな一コマです。
Before working in Japan, I had already heard the stories: arrive early, respect hierarchy, follow countless unwritten rules. But knowing about a culture and actually living inside it are two completely different things. The moment I stepped into a Japanese office, I began to understand how much is communicated without anyone ever saying a word.
日本で働き始める前から、話は聞いていた。早めに出勤する、上下関係を大切にする、数えきれないほどの暗黙のルールがある――。でも、文化について知ることと、その中に実際に身を置くことはまったく別の話だ。日本のオフィスに足を踏み入れた瞬間から、どれだけ多くのことが「言葉なし」で伝えられているかに気づき始めた。
Being “on time” often means arriving fifteen to thirty minutes before work officially begins. Nobody tells you this directly — but when everyone around you follows the same pattern, the expectation is felt immediately.
たとえば「時間通り」とは、始業の15分から30分前に到着することを意味することが多い。誰も直接そう教えてくれるわけではないが、周りの全員が同じように動いていれば、その空気はすぐに伝わってくる。
Mornings start with a clear “Ohayō gozaimasu!” Leaving before others calls for “Osaki ni shitsurei shimasu,” and colleagues reply, “Otsukaresama desu.” These small phrases quickly start to feel like part of who you are.
朝は「おはようございます！」で始まり、先に退勤するときは「お先に失礼します」と一言。すると「お疲れ様です」と返ってくる。こういった小さなフレーズが、気づけば自分の言葉になっていく。
Hierarchy matters, though not only by age — seniority in the company plays a big role. Senior colleagues are treated with respect, and in return they often guide and support newer employees in ways no training manual could cover. Meetings are frequent, and even Japanese colleagues sometimes joke about whether every meeting is truly necessary. They remain a familiar part of office rhythm.
上下関係も大切だが、それは年齢だけではない。会社での在籍年数も大きく影響する。先輩社員は敬意をもって扱われ、その代わりに新しいメンバーをサポートし、マニュアルには載らない実践的な知識を伝えてくれることが多い。会議は多い。日本人の同僚でさえ「この会議、本当に必要だった？」と笑い合うこともある。それでも会議は、オフィス生活のリズムの一部だ。
Some of my favorite moments are the ordinary ones between tasks. Going out for lunch together means discovering new restaurants, trying unfamiliar food and talking about things that have nothing to do with work. Afterwards, it is surprisingly common to see colleagues quietly brushing their teeth in the office bathroom. It is a small everyday habit that initially surprised me, simply because it is not something you would commonly see in European workplaces.
それでも、仕事の合間にある何でもない瞬間が好きだ。みんなでランチに出かければ、知らなかったお店に出会い、食べたことのないものを試し、仕事とは関係のない話で盛り上がる。そして昼食後、オフィスのトイレで同僚たちが静かに歯を磨いている光景に出くわす。それは小さな日常の習慣だが、ヨーロッパの職場ではあまり見かけないというだけの理由で、最初は驚いた。
What I find most interesting is that nobody hands you a guidebook. You learn by watching the people around you, listening carefully and gradually understanding what is expected. The written rules tell you how to do your job. The unwritten ones show you how a Japanese workplace actually feels — and that is something only time and presence can teach.
一番おもしろいと思うのは、誰もガイドブックを渡してくれないことだ。周りをよく観察して、耳を澄まして、何が求められているかを少しずつ理解していく。書かれたルールは「仕事の仕方」を教えてくれる。書かれていないルールこそが、日本のオフィスの「空気」を教えてくれる。それは、時間と経験でしか身につかないものだと思う。
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