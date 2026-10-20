Living in Japan – Hiragana Times November 2026 issue

Nobody Tells You

でも、 伝 つた わってくる

VANESSA WICINSKI

Polish-German. Living in Tokyo since 2023. Works in the travel industry.

ポーランド 系 けい ドイツ 人 じん 。2023 年 ねん より 東京在住 とうきょうざいじゅう 。 旅行会社勤務 りょこうがいしゃきんむ 。

This new series invites you into the everyday life of a foreigner living in Japan — the small discoveries, the surprises and the moments that gradually begin to feel like home. Vanessa Wicinski, Polish-German and working in the travel industry, based in Tokyo, shares her honest observations across six issues. We hope you enjoy her unique perspective.

日本 にほん に 暮 く らす 外国人 がいこくじん のリアルな 日常 にちじょう をお 届 とど けする 新 しん シリーズ。 小 ちい さな 発見 はっけん 、 驚 おどろ き、そしてやがて「 日常 にちじょう 」になっていく 瞬間 しゅんかん を、 東京在住 とうきょうざいじゅう のポーランド 系 けい ドイツ 人 じん 、 旅行会社勤務 りょこうがいしゃきんむ のVanessaさんが 数回 すうかい にわたってレポートします。 彼女 かのじょ ならではの 視点 してん をどうぞお 楽 たの しみください。

All photographs are taken by Vanessa herself — real moments from her daily life in Japan.

写真 しゃしん はすべてVanessaさん 自身 じしん が 撮影 さつえい した、 日本 にほん での 暮 く らしのリアルな 一 ひと コマです。

Before working in Japan, I had already heard the stories: arrive early, respect hierarchy, follow countless unwritten rules. But knowing about a culture and actually living inside it are two completely different things. The moment I stepped into a Japanese office, I began to understand how much is communicated without anyone ever saying a word.

日本 にほん で 働 はたら き 始 はじ める 前 まえ から、 話 はなし は 聞 き いていた。 早 はや めに 出勤 しゅっきん する、 上下関係 じょうげかんけい を 大切 たいせつ にする、 数 かぞ えきれないほどの 暗黙 あんもく のルールがある――。でも、 文化 ぶんか について 知 し ることと、その 中 なか に 実際 じっさい に 身 み を 置 お くことはまったく 別 べつ の 話 はなし だ。 日本 にほん のオフィスに 足 あし を 踏 ふ み 入 い れた 瞬間 しゅんかん から、どれだけ 多 おお くのことが「 言葉 ことば なし」で 伝 つた えられているかに 気 き づき 始 はじ めた。

Being “on time” often means arriving fifteen to thirty minutes before work officially begins. Nobody tells you this directly — but when everyone around you follows the same pattern, the expectation is felt immediately.

たとえば「 時間通 じかんどお り」とは、 始業 しぎょう の15 分 ふん から30 分前 ぷんまえ に 到着 とうちゃく することを 意味 いみ することが 多 おお い。 誰 だれ も 直接 ちょくせつ そう 教 おし えてくれるわけではないが、 周 まわ りの 全員 ぜんいん が 同 おな じように 動 うご いていれば、その 空気 くうき はすぐに 伝 つた わってくる。

Mornings start with a clear “Ohayō gozaimasu!” Leaving before others calls for “Osaki ni shitsurei shimasu,” and colleagues reply, “Otsukaresama desu.” These small phrases quickly start to feel like part of who you are.

朝 あさ は「おはようございます！」で 始 はじ まり、 先 さき に 退勤 たいきん するときは「お 先 さき に 失礼 しつれい します」と 一言 ひとこと 。すると「お 疲 つか れ 様 さま です」と 返 かえ ってくる。こういった 小 ちい さなフレーズが、 気 き づけば 自分 じぶん の 言葉 ことば になっていく。

Hierarchy matters, though not only by age — seniority in the company plays a big role. Senior colleagues are treated with respect, and in return they often guide and support newer employees in ways no training manual could cover. Meetings are frequent, and even Japanese colleagues sometimes joke about whether every meeting is truly necessary. They remain a familiar part of office rhythm.

上下関係 じょうげかんけい も 大切 たいせつ だが、それは 年齢 ねんれい だけではない。 会社 かいしゃ での 在籍年数 ざいせきねんすう も 大 おお きく 影響 えいきょう する。 先輩社員 せんぱいしゃいん は 敬意 けいい をもって 扱 あつか われ、その 代 か わりに 新 あたら しいメンバーをサポートし、マニュアルには 載 の らない 実践的 じっせんてき な 知識 ちしき を 伝 つた えてくれることが 多 おお い。 会議 かいぎ は 多 おお い。 日本人 にほんじん の 同僚 どうりょう でさえ「この 会議 かいぎ 、 本当 ほんとう に 必要 ひつよう だった？」と 笑 わら い 合 あ うこともある。それでも 会議 かいぎ は、オフィス 生活 せいかつ のリズムの 一部 いちぶ だ。

Some of my favorite moments are the ordinary ones between tasks. Going out for lunch together means discovering new restaurants, trying unfamiliar food and talking about things that have nothing to do with work. Afterwards, it is surprisingly common to see colleagues quietly brushing their teeth in the office bathroom. It is a small everyday habit that initially surprised me, simply because it is not something you would commonly see in European workplaces.

それでも、 仕事 しごと の 合間 あいま にある 何 なん でもない 瞬間 しゅんかん が 好 す きだ。みんなでランチに 出 で かければ、 知 し らなかったお 店 みせ に 出会 であ い、 食 た べたことのないものを 試 ため し、 仕事 しごと とは 関係 かんけい のない 話 はなし で 盛 も り 上 あ がる。そして 昼食後 ちゅうしょくご 、オフィスのトイレで 同僚 どうりょう たちが 静 しず かに 歯 は を 磨 みが いている 光景 こうけい に 出 で くわす。それは 小 ちい さな 日常 にちじょう の 習慣 しゅうかん だが、ヨーロッパの 職場 しょくば ではあまり 見 み かけないというだけの 理由 りゆう で、 最初 さいしょ は 驚 おどろ いた。

What I find most interesting is that nobody hands you a guidebook. You learn by watching the people around you, listening carefully and gradually understanding what is expected. The written rules tell you how to do your job. The unwritten ones show you how a Japanese workplace actually feels — and that is something only time and presence can teach.

一番 いちばん おもしろいと 思 おも うのは、 誰 だれ もガイドブックを 渡 わた してくれないことだ。 周 まわ りをよく 観察 かんさつ して、 耳 みみ を 澄 す まして、 何 なに が 求 もと められているかを 少 すこ しずつ 理解 りかい していく。 書 か かれたルールは「 仕事 しごと の 仕方 しかた 」を 教 おし えてくれる。 書 か かれていないルールこそが、 日本 にほん のオフィスの「 空気 くうき 」を 教 おし えてくれる。それは、 時間 じかん と 経験 けいけん でしか 身 み につかないものだと 思 おも う。

Are you a foreigner living in Japan with a story to tell? Write for our Living Japan series. Scan the QR code on page 3 to message us. 日本 にほん に 暮 く らす 外国人 がいこくじん の 方 かた で、あなたの 体験 たいけん を 発信 はっしん してみませんか？「LIVING JAPAN」シリーズのライターを 募集 ぼしゅう しています。3ページのQRコードよりメッセージを 送信 そうしん ください。 Open magazine page 3 | 誌面の3ページを開く

Discover More Articles | もっと 記 き 事 じ を 読 よ む

Direct Subscription RECOMMENDED Special Rate Up To 30% Off 直販ページからのお申込で最大30%OFF Subscribe | お申し込み Digital Packages Read and listen in your browser — available in bundles. 誌面と音声を、パッケージでご利用いただけます。 Learn More | 詳しくはこちら Print Back Issues Explore our archive of past editions. 過去の号を探す。 Shop Now | 購入する