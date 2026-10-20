Shogi: The Culture That Turned Enemies into Treasure
将棋 — 敵を宝に変えた文化
- Hiragana Times
- Oct 20, 2026
Japan Style – Hiragana Times November 2026 issue
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Shogi: The Culture That Turned Enemies into Treasure
将棋 — 敵を宝に変えた文化
Shogi Hidden in Everyday Japanese | 日本語の中の将棋
“Mou tsunda.” When there is nothing left to be done, Japanese people say this. “Tsumu” originally means, in shogi, that the king can no longer escape. There are others, too: “ote wo kakeru,” “sente wo utsu,” “sutegoma ni suru,” “narikin.” Shogi does not stay on the board; it has worked its way into everyday Japanese.
「もう詰んだ」。どうすることもできなくなったとき、日本人はこんな言い方をします。「詰む」は、もともと将棋で「王」が逃げられなくなること。ほかにも、「王手をかける」「先手を打つ」「捨て駒にする」「成金」。将棋は盤の上にとどまらず、日常の日本語の中にまで入り込んでいます。
Look at the characters for “shogi” (将棋) and it certainly looks like a game of battle. In old books, however, it is written “象戯” or “象棋,” meaning “elephants at play.”
「将棋」という字を見ると、いかにも戦いのゲームに見えます。しかし古い書物では、「象が戯れる」と書いて「象戯」、あるいは「象棋」と書かれています。
Why an elephant? It tells us that the ancestor of shogi came from ancient India. Ancient India had a game called chaturanga, which moved an army onto a board. With pieces standing for the king, elephant, horse, chariot and foot soldier, you corner the opponent’s king. The elephant was the star of the ancient Indian battlefield.
なぜ「象」なのか？それは、将棋の祖先が古代インドから来たことを物語っています。古代インドには、軍隊を盤の上に移したゲーム「チャトランガ」がありました。王、象、馬、車、兵にあたる駒で、相手の王を追いつめます。象は、古代インドの戦場の主役でした。
When and how chaturanga was born is not clear. One story has it that a retainer created it to restrain a king who did nothing but wage war.
チャトランガがいつ、どのように生まれたのかは、はっきりしていません。一説には、戦争ばかりする王を諌めるために、家臣が作ったと伝えられています。
India in those days was a land people longed for, sending spices, jewels, cotton cloth and Buddhism out into the world. That rich culture was carried across the world by human hands. Westward it crossed the Silk Road; eastward it moved across the continent and over the sea. On the long nights of the journey, by the campfire, travelers must have enjoyed chaturanga.
当時のインドは、香辛料や宝石、綿織物、そして仏教を世界に送り出す、憧れの地でした。その豊かな文化は、人々の手で世界へ運ばれていきます。西へはシルクロードを越え、東へは大陸を進み、海を渡りました。長い旅の夜、焚き火のそばで、旅人たちは「チャトランガ」を楽しんでいたのでしょう。
In this way chaturanga spread to many lands, changing its form in each. At the far end of the Silk Road, in Europe to the west, it became chess. In China it became xiangqi, which still keeps the character for “elephant”; in Thailand, makruk; and in Japan, shogi. Across the sea, the Korean Peninsula also has janggi, written with the same characters. It became the game of each land.
こうして「チャトランガ」は各地へ伝わり、その土地ごとに姿を変えていきました。シルクロードの先、西のヨーロッパではチェスに。中国では今も「象」の字を残してシャンチー（象棋）、タイではマークルック、そして日本では将棋へ。海を挟んだ朝鮮半島にも、同じ字を書くチャンギ（将棋）があります。それぞれの土地の遊びになったのです。
Two Worlds on One Piece of Wood | 一枚の駒に溶け合う二つの世界
The pieces of chaturanga were general, elephant, horse, chariot and soldier. All are words of the army. The pieces of Japan, however, are jewel, gold, silver, cassia and incense. All are words of treasure. They are also said to overlap with the “Five Treasures” that came from China together with Buddhism.
「チャトランガ」の駒は、「将・象・馬・車・兵」。どれも軍隊の言葉です。ところが日本の駒は、「玉・金・銀・桂・香」。どれも宝物の言葉です。中国から仏教とともに渡ってきた「五宝」と重なるとも言われます。
Take “keima” (桂馬), for example: the treasure “cassia” (桂) joined to India’s “horse” (馬). “Kyosha” (香車), too: the treasure “incense” (香) joined to India’s “chariot” (車). Without discarding the army words of India, the treasure words of Buddhism were laid on top. Accept both, mix them, and make them your own. Japan, at the eastern edge of the world, has always been a place where cultures blend in this way.
たとえば「桂馬」。宝の「桂」に、インドの「馬」。「香車」も、宝の「香」に、インドの「車」。インドの軍隊の言葉を捨てずに、仏教の宝の言葉を重ねる。どちらも受け入れ、混ぜて、自分のものにする。東の果ての日本は、常に、様々な文化がそうして混ざり合う場所でした。
Just as it fused its gods with the Buddha, Japan let different cultures melt together on a single piece of wood, the shogi piece. The reason a “gyokusho” (jewel general) still stands beside the “osho” (king general) today is a trace of the time when the pieces were treasures.
神と仏を習合させたように、将棋の駒も、一枚の木片の上で異文化を溶け合わせていたのです。今も「王将」と並んで「玉将」があるのは、駒が宝物だった頃の名残です。
From the former grounds of Kofukuji Temple in Nara, shogi pieces from around 1058 have been excavated. Here, too, the piece was not “osho” but “gyokusho.” A piece inscribed “suizo” (drunken elephant) also came to light. The elephant that had made the long journey from India was still there in the shogi of Japan at that time.
奈良・興福寺の旧境内からは、1058年ごろの将棋の駒が発掘されています。ここでも、王将ではなく「玉将」でした。さらに、「酔象」と書かれた駒も出てきました。インドから長い旅をしてきた「象」は、この頃の日本の将棋に、まだ残っていたのです。
The Moment an Enemy Becomes an Ally | 敵が味方になる瞬間
Chaturanga was born of battle. In its descendants, chess and Chinese xiangqi alike, when you take an opponent’s piece, that piece vanishes from the board. In other words, it is killed. In Japanese shogi, however, a captured piece does not die. It becomes a “piece in hand” for the side that took it, and returns to the board, this time as an ally.
戦いから生まれた「チャトランガ」。その子孫であるチェスも、中国の象棋も、相手の駒を取れば、その駒は盤から消えます。つまり、殺してしまうのです。ところが日本の将棋では、取られた駒は死にません。取った側の「持ち駒」となり、今度は味方として、盤の上に戻ってきます。
The aim of shogi is not to kill the opponent’s king, but to leave it no escape: “tsumi,” checkmate. An enemy piece is not something to kill, but something to make your ally.
将棋の目的は相手の王を殺すことではなく、逃げ場をなくす「詰み」。敵の駒は、殺す相手ではなく、味方にする相手なのです。
So why did only the Japanese think of this? The hint lies in the color of the pieces. Chess is white and black; xiangqi is red and black. All of shogi’s relatives around the world use different colors for friend and foe. The shapes are the same to keep the forces equal; the colors differ to tell friend from foe.
では、なぜ日本人だけがこれを思いついたのでしょうか。ヒントは、駒の色にあります。チェスは白と黒、象棋は赤と黒。世界の将棋の親戚たちは、みな敵と味方で駒の色を変えます。形が同じなのは、戦力を同じにするため。色が違うのは、敵と味方を見分けるためです。
Yet it was precisely this color-coding that made “pieces in hand” impossible. If white used a captured black piece, an enemy would come back to life on the board.
ところが、この色分けこそが「持ち駒」を不可能にしていました。取った黒の駒を白が使えば、盤の上で敵が復活してしまうからです。
Japanese shogi pieces are the same in both color and shape. The same wood, the same color, the same characters. Then how do you tell friend from foe? The answer is that pentagon. The pointed tip shows which way the piece is facing.
日本の将棋は、色も形も同じです。同じ木、同じ色、同じ文字。ではどうやって敵と味方を見分けるのか。答えは、あの五角形です。とがった先が、その駒の向いている方向を示します。
Turn a captured piece around and set it down, and from that moment it is an ally. Simple as it seems, it is an invention of genius.
取った駒をくるりと回して置けば、その瞬間から味方です。シンプルなようで、天才的な発明です。
This pentagon existed hundreds of years before the rule of pieces in hand was born. Who made it this shape a thousand years ago, and why, is not known. Without relying on color, the shape of the wood alone separates friend from foe. It is a quiet ingenuity, very Japanese.
この五角形は、持ち駒のルールが生まれる何百年も前からありました。千年前に誰が、なぜ、この形にしたのかは分かっていません。色に頼らず、木の形ひとつで敵と味方を分ける。日本人らしい、静かな工夫です。
And hundreds of years later, this shape received the new rule of pieces in hand as if it had been waiting for it all along. The spirit dwelling in the form gave birth to the rule.
そして何百年ののち、この形は、まるで待っていたかのように持ち駒という新しいルールを受け止めました。形に宿る魂が、ルールを生み出したのです。
Not Soldiers, but Treasures | 駒は兵士ではなく宝物
Shogi pieces have one more device found nowhere else in the world: a back side. When a piece advances into enemy territory, it can be flipped over to “promote.” Even the weakest piece, the “fuhyo” (foot soldier), works as a “kin” (gold) once turned over. The word “narikin,” the newly rich, comes from this.
将棋の駒には、もう一つ、世界にない仕掛けがあります。裏面です。駒を敵の陣地に進めると、裏返して「成る」ことができます。いちばん弱い「歩兵」でも、裏を返せば「金」の働きをします。「成金」という言葉は、ここから来ています。
Why does a foot soldier become “gold” when it promotes? If a soldier distinguishes himself, his rank should rise. In shogi, though, he becomes a treasure. One answer is that what is being fought over in shogi is not soldiers but treasures. Jewel, gold, silver. A captured soldier cannot be used, but captured treasure can be used for yourself.
なぜ歩兵は、成ると「金」になるのでしょうか。兵士が手柄を立てたなら、位が上がるはずです。ところが将棋では、宝物になる。答えの一つは、将棋で取り合っているものが、兵士ではなく、宝物だということです。玉、金、銀。奪った兵士は使えませんが、奪った宝なら、自分のために使えます。
As long as it remained a game of killing, no one arrived at the idea of “using a captured piece.” By turning its pieces into treasure, Japan crossed that wall. Chaturanga, born as a game of war, became in Japan a game that lets the enemy live.
殺し合いのゲームである限り、誰も「取った駒を使う」という発想には至りませんでした。日本は駒を宝物に変えることで、その壁を越えたのです。戦争のゲームとして生まれたチャトランガは、日本で、敵を生かすゲームになりました。
The Day Shogi Became a Culture | 将棋が「文化」になった日
When the age of warring states ended, shogi showed a different face. In 1612, Tokugawa Ieyasu granted a stipend to the shogi master Ohashi Sokei: fifty koku and support for five retainers. A person who earned a salary simply for being strong at shogi had been born. He was Japan’s first professional shogi player.
戦国の世が終わると、将棋は別の顔を見せます。1612年、徳川家康は、将棋の名手・大橋宗桂に俸禄を与えました。五十石五人扶持。将棋が強いというだけで、給料をもらう人間が生まれたのです。日本で最初のプロ棋士です。
Ieyasu, who had won the realm through war, built a world without war, and in that peaceful world he left the battle on the board. Thought of that way, there is something rather savory about it.
戦で天下を取った家康が、戦のない世を作り、その泰平の世に、盤の上の戦を残した。そう考えると、少し味わい深いものがあります。
From Sokei’s house came the “Meijin,” a title passed down through the generations. By the time of the eighth shogun, Yoshimune, the “Oshiro Shogi,” played before the shogun every year on November 17, had become an annual event. That is today’s “Shogi Day.” The game became a profession, a house, and a way.
宗桂の家から「名人」が生まれ、代々受け継がれていきます。八代将軍・吉宗の頃には、毎年11月17日、将軍の前で指す「御城将棋」が恒例になりました。今の「将棋の日」です。遊びは、職業になり、家になり、道になっていきました。
A person who plays shogi is called a “kishi.” Bushi, rikishi, kenshi. The character “shi” (士) is attached to those who stake their lives on a single path. From lawyers (bengoshi) to astronauts (uchu-hikoshi), Japan still has many professions that carry this character.
将棋を指す人を「棋士」と呼びます。武士、力士、剣士。「士」は、一つの道に命を懸ける人につく字です。弁護士から宇宙飛行士まで、日本には今もこの字のつく職業がたくさんあります。
The path to becoming a kishi is still narrow. You enter the Shoreikai, the training body of the Japan Shogi Association, and if you have not reached fourth dan by the age of 26, you must leave. Beyond that lie eight titles, including Meijin and Ryuo. In 2023, Fujii Sota became the first in history to hold all eight.
棋士になる道は、今も狭い。日本将棋連盟の養成機関「奨励会」に入り、26歳までに四段に上がれなければ、去らなければなりません。その先に、名人、竜王をはじめとする八つのタイトルがあります。2023年、藤井聡太さんは史上初めて、その八つをすべて手にしました。
And shogi is not a world confined to the board. You sit seiza in a Japanese-style room, set out the pieces, begin with “onegaishimasu,” and the loser ends by saying “makemashita.” A folding fan in the player’s hand. Even the sound of a piece being placed is expected to be beautiful.
そして将棋は、盤の中だけの世界ではありません。和室に正座し、駒を並べ、「お願いします」で始まり、負けた側が「負けました」と言って終わる。棋士の手には扇子。駒を打つ音にまで、美しさが求められます。
The weave of the tatami, the stillness of the garden: everything there is part of the game. None of it is written in the rulebook. And yet all of it, taken together, is “shogi.”
畳の目も、庭の静けさも、そこにあるすべてが対局の一部です。ルールブックには書かれていません。しかし、そのすべてを含めて「将棋」なのです。
Far From Checkmate | まだまだ詰んでいない
Today, AI sits at that board. The world chess champion lost to a computer in 1997. The shogi Meijin lost in 2017, twenty years later.
その盤に、今はAIが座っています。チェスの世界王者がコンピューターに敗れたのは1997年。将棋の名人が敗れたのは、20年遅れて2017年でした。
In chess, as the game goes on, the pieces dwindle and the position grows simpler. In shogi, captured pieces do not disappear. The closer to the end, the more moves there are to play. The rule of pieces in hand, born five hundred years ago, stood before the computer as a great wall.
チェスは、勝負が進むほど駒が減り、局面が単純になっていきます。将棋は、取った駒が消えない。終盤になるほど、指せる手が増えるのです。五百年前に生まれた持ち駒のルールが、コンピューターの前に大きな壁として立ちはだかったのです。
Even so, shogi did not end. Habu Yoshiharu, who led the shogi world of the Heisei era, said, back when software could not yet match a Meijin, “In another twenty years, computers will catch up,” and that is exactly what happened. That same Habu now says he is receiving ideas from AI that he never had himself.
それでも将棋は、終わりませんでした。平成の将棋界を率いた羽生善治さんは、まだソフトが名人に及ばなかった頃、「あと20年でコンピューターが追いつく」と言い、そのとおりになりました。その羽生さんが今、AIから自分にはなかった発想をもらっていると語っています。
The players treat AI not as an enemy but as a partner in study. Humans read the moves AI shows them, and from there a new shogi is born again. Turning an enemy into an ally. The spirit of shogi lives on here, too.
棋士たちは、AIを敵ではなく、研究の相手にしているのです。AIの示す手を人間が読み解き、そこからまた新しい将棋が生まれる。敵を味方にする。将棋の精神は、ここでも生きています。
Come to think of it, a shogi board is a small thing. Eighty-one squares, forty pieces. Each piece is strictly limited in the directions it can move. Yet the depths of that small board go on forever. However much you play, you never see the bottom.
考えてみれば、将棋盤は小さなものです。81マス、40枚の駒。一つひとつの駒には、動ける方向が厳しく決められています。しかし、その小さな盤の奥は、どこまでも深い。どれだけ指しても、底が見えません。
Rules do not take away freedom. It is precisely because there is the frame of the rules that, beyond it, a boundless world of imagination opens up.
ルールは、自由を奪うものではありません。ルールという枠があるからこそ、その奥に、果てしない想像の世界が開けるのです。
A game that set out from the battlefields of ancient India reached Japan, was accepted, mixed, pared down, and remade, until at last it took root even in the Japanese language. And now, a thousand years on, new moves are still being born. Shogi is far, far from checkmate.
古代インドの戦場から旅立った遊びは、日本にたどり着き、受け入れられ、混ざり、削られ、作り直され、ついには日本語の中にまで根を張りました。そして千年たった今も、新しい一手が生まれ続けています。将棋は、まだまだ詰んでいません。
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