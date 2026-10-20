Japan Style – Hiragana Times November 2026 issue

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Shogi: The Culture That Turned Enemies into Treasure

将棋 しょうぎ — 敵 てき を 宝 たから に 変 か えた 文化 ぶんか

Shogi Hidden in Everyday Japanese | 日本語 にほんご の 中 なか の 将棋 しょうぎ

“Mou tsunda.” When there is nothing left to be done, Japanese people say this. “Tsumu” originally means, in shogi, that the king can no longer escape. There are others, too: “ote wo kakeru,” “sente wo utsu,” “sutegoma ni suru,” “narikin.” Shogi does not stay on the board; it has worked its way into everyday Japanese.

「もう 詰 つ んだ」。どうすることもできなくなったとき、 日本人 にほんじん はこんな 言 い い 方 かた をします。「 詰 つ む」は、もともと 将棋 しょうぎ で「 王 おう 」が 逃 に げられなくなること。ほかにも、「 王手 おうて をかける」「 先手 せんて を 打 う つ」「 捨 す て 駒 ごま にする」「 成金 なりきん 」。 将棋 しょうぎ は 盤 ばん の 上 うえ にとどまらず、 日常 にちじょう の 日本語 にほんご の 中 なか にまで 入 はい り 込 こ んでいます。

Look at the characters for “shogi” (将棋) and it certainly looks like a game of battle. In old books, however, it is written “象戯” or “象棋,” meaning “elephants at play.”

「 将棋 しょうぎ 」という 字 じ を 見 み ると、いかにも 戦 たたか いのゲームに 見 み えます。しかし 古 ふる い 書物 しょもつ では、「 象 ぞう が 戯 たわむ れる」と 書 か いて「 象戯 しょうぎ 」、あるいは「 象棋 しょうぎ 」と 書 か かれています。

Why an elephant? It tells us that the ancestor of shogi came from ancient India. Ancient India had a game called chaturanga, which moved an army onto a board. With pieces standing for the king, elephant, horse, chariot and foot soldier, you corner the opponent’s king. The elephant was the star of the ancient Indian battlefield.

なぜ「 象 ぞう 」なのか？それは、 将棋 しょうぎ の 祖先 そせん が 古代 こだい インドから 来 き たことを 物語 ものがた っています。 古代 こだい インドには、 軍隊 ぐんたい を 盤 ばん の 上 うえ に 移 うつ したゲーム「チャトランガ」がありました。 王 おう 、 象 ぞう 、 馬 うま 、 車 くるま 、 兵 へい にあたる 駒 こま で、 相手 あいて の 王 おう を 追 お いつめます。 象 ぞう は、 古代 こだい インドの 戦場 せんじょう の 主役 しゅやく でした。

When and how chaturanga was born is not clear. One story has it that a retainer created it to restrain a king who did nothing but wage war.

チャトランガがいつ、どのように 生 う まれたのかは、はっきりしていません。 一説 いっせつ には、 戦争 せんそう ばかりする 王 おう を 諌 いさ めるために、 家臣 かしん が 作 つく ったと 伝 つた えられています。

India in those days was a land people longed for, sending spices, jewels, cotton cloth and Buddhism out into the world. That rich culture was carried across the world by human hands. Westward it crossed the Silk Road; eastward it moved across the continent and over the sea. On the long nights of the journey, by the campfire, travelers must have enjoyed chaturanga.

当時 とうじ のインドは、 香辛料 こうしんりょう や 宝石 ほうせき 、 綿織物 めんおりもの 、そして 仏教 ぶっきょう を 世界 せかい に 送 おく り 出 だ す、 憧 あこが れの 地 ち でした。その 豊 ゆた かな 文化 ぶんか は、 人々 ひとびと の 手 て で 世界 せかい へ 運 はこ ばれていきます。 西 にし へはシルクロードを 越 こ え、 東 ひがし へは 大陸 たいりく を 進 すす み、 海 うみ を 渡 わた りました。 長 なが い 旅 たび の 夜 よる 、 焚 た き 火 び のそばで、 旅人 たびびと たちは「チャトランガ」を 楽 たの しんでいたのでしょう。

In this way chaturanga spread to many lands, changing its form in each. At the far end of the Silk Road, in Europe to the west, it became chess. In China it became xiangqi, which still keeps the character for “elephant”; in Thailand, makruk; and in Japan, shogi. Across the sea, the Korean Peninsula also has janggi, written with the same characters. It became the game of each land.

こうして「チャトランガ」は 各地 かくち へ 伝 つた わり、その 土地 とち ごとに 姿 すがた を 変 か えていきました。シルクロードの 先 さき 、 西 にし のヨーロッパではチェスに。 中国 ちゅうごく では 今 いま も「 象 ぞう 」の 字 じ を 残 のこ してシャンチー（ 象棋 しょうぎ ）、タイではマークルック、そして 日本 にほん では 将棋 しょうぎ へ。 海 うみ を 挟 はさ んだ 朝鮮半島 ちょうせんはんとう にも、 同 おな じ 字 じ を 書 か くチャンギ（ 将棋 しょうぎ ）があります。それぞれの 土地 とち の 遊 あそ びになったのです。

Chess 象棋 Thailand Makruk

Two Worlds on One Piece of Wood | 一枚 いちまい の 駒 こま に 溶 と け 合 あ う 二 ふた つの 世界 せかい

The pieces of chaturanga were general, elephant, horse, chariot and soldier. All are words of the army. The pieces of Japan, however, are jewel, gold, silver, cassia and incense. All are words of treasure. They are also said to overlap with the “Five Treasures” that came from China together with Buddhism.

「チャトランガ」の 駒 こま は、「 将 しょう ・ 象 ぞう ・ 馬 うま ・ 車 くるま ・ 兵 へい 」。どれも 軍隊 ぐんたい の 言葉 ことば です。ところが 日本 にほん の 駒 こま は、「 玉 ぎょく ・ 金 きん ・ 銀 ぎん ・ 桂 けい ・ 香 きょう 」。どれも 宝物 たからもの の 言葉 ことば です。 中国 ちゅうごく から 仏教 ぶっきょう とともに 渡 わた ってきた「 五宝 ごほう 」と 重 かさ なるとも 言 い われます。

Take “keima” (桂馬), for example: the treasure “cassia” (桂) joined to India’s “horse” (馬). “Kyosha” (香車), too: the treasure “incense” (香) joined to India’s “chariot” (車). Without discarding the army words of India, the treasure words of Buddhism were laid on top. Accept both, mix them, and make them your own. Japan, at the eastern edge of the world, has always been a place where cultures blend in this way.

たとえば「 桂馬 けいま 」。 宝 たから の「 桂 けい 」に、インドの「 馬 うま 」。「 香車 きょうしゃ 」も、 宝 たから の「 香 こう 」に、インドの「 車 くるま 」。インドの 軍隊 ぐんたい の 言葉 ことば を 捨 す てずに、 仏教 ぶっきょう の 宝 たから の 言葉 ことば を 重 かさ ねる。どちらも 受 う け 入 い れ、 混 ま ぜて、 自分 じぶん のものにする。 東 ひがし の 果 は ての 日本 にほん は、 常 つね に、 様々 さまざま な 文化 ぶんか がそうして 混 ま ざり 合 あ う 場所 ばしょ でした。

Just as it fused its gods with the Buddha, Japan let different cultures melt together on a single piece of wood, the shogi piece. The reason a “gyokusho” (jewel general) still stands beside the “osho” (king general) today is a trace of the time when the pieces were treasures.

神 かみ と 仏 ほとけ を 習合 しゅうごう させたように、 将棋 しょうぎ の 駒 こま も、 一枚 いちまい の 木片 もくへん の 上 うえ で 異文化 いぶんか を 溶 と け 合 あ わせていたのです。 今 いま も「 王将 おうしょう 」と 並 なら んで「 玉将 ぎょくしょう 」があるのは、 駒 こま が 宝物 たからもの だった 頃 ころ の 名残 なごり です。

From the former grounds of Kofukuji Temple in Nara, shogi pieces from around 1058 have been excavated. Here, too, the piece was not “osho” but “gyokusho.” A piece inscribed “suizo” (drunken elephant) also came to light. The elephant that had made the long journey from India was still there in the shogi of Japan at that time.

奈良 なら ・ 興福寺 こうふくじ の 旧境内 きゅうけいだい からは、1058 年 ねん ごろの 将棋 しょうぎ の 駒 こま が 発掘 はっくつ されています。ここでも、 王将 おうしょう ではなく「 玉将 ぎょくしょう 」でした。さらに、「 酔象 すいぞう 」と 書 か かれた 駒 こま も 出 で てきました。インドから 長 なが い 旅 たび をしてきた「 象 ぞう 」は、この 頃 ころ の 日本 にほん の 将棋 しょうぎ に、まだ 残 のこ っていたのです。

The Moment an Enemy Becomes an Ally | 敵 てき が 味方 みかた になる 瞬間 しゅんかん

Chaturanga was born of battle. In its descendants, chess and Chinese xiangqi alike, when you take an opponent’s piece, that piece vanishes from the board. In other words, it is killed. In Japanese shogi, however, a captured piece does not die. It becomes a “piece in hand” for the side that took it, and returns to the board, this time as an ally.

戦 たたか いから 生 う まれた「チャトランガ」。その 子孫 しそん であるチェスも、 中国 ちゅうごく の 象棋 しょうぎ も、 相手 あいて の 駒 こま を 取 と れば、その 駒 こま は 盤 ばん から 消 き えます。つまり、 殺 ころ してしまうのです。ところが 日本 にほん の 将棋 しょうぎ では、 取 と られた 駒 こま は 死 し にません。 取 と った 側 がわ の「 持 も ち 駒 ごま 」となり、 今度 こんど は 味方 みかた として、 盤 ばん の 上 うえ に 戻 もど ってきます。

The aim of shogi is not to kill the opponent’s king, but to leave it no escape: “tsumi,” checkmate. An enemy piece is not something to kill, but something to make your ally.

将棋 しょうぎ の 目的 もくてき は 相手 あいて の 王 おう を 殺 ころ すことではなく、 逃 に げ 場 ば をなくす「 詰 つ み」。 敵 てき の 駒 こま は、 殺 ころ す 相手 あいて ではなく、 味方 みかた にする 相手 あいて なのです。

So why did only the Japanese think of this? The hint lies in the color of the pieces. Chess is white and black; xiangqi is red and black. All of shogi’s relatives around the world use different colors for friend and foe. The shapes are the same to keep the forces equal; the colors differ to tell friend from foe.

では、なぜ 日本人 にほんじん だけがこれを 思 おも いついたのでしょうか。ヒントは、 駒 こま の 色 いろ にあります。チェスは 白 しろ と 黒 くろ 、 象棋 しょうぎ は 赤 あか と 黒 くろ 。 世界 せかい の 将棋 しょうぎ の 親戚 しんせき たちは、みな 敵 てき と 味方 みかた で 駒 こま の 色 いろ を 変 か えます。 形 かたち が 同 おな じなのは、 戦力 せんりょく を 同 おな じにするため。 色 いろ が 違 ちが うのは、 敵 てき と 味方 みかた を 見分 みわ けるためです。

Yet it was precisely this color-coding that made “pieces in hand” impossible. If white used a captured black piece, an enemy would come back to life on the board.

ところが、この 色分 いろわ けこそが「 持 も ち 駒 ごま 」を 不可能 ふかのう にしていました。 取 と った 黒 くろ の 駒 こま を 白 しろ が 使 つか えば、 盤 ばん の 上 うえ で 敵 てき が 復活 ふっかつ してしまうからです。

Japanese shogi pieces are the same in both color and shape. The same wood, the same color, the same characters. Then how do you tell friend from foe? The answer is that pentagon. The pointed tip shows which way the piece is facing.

日本 にほん の 将棋 しょうぎ は、 色 いろ も 形 かたち も 同 おな じです。 同 おな じ 木 き 、 同 おな じ 色 いろ 、 同 おな じ 文字 もじ 。ではどうやって 敵 てき と 味方 みかた を 見分 みわ けるのか。 答 こた えは、あの 五角形 ごかくけい です。とがった 先 さき が、その 駒 こま の 向 む いている 方向 ほうこう を 示 しめ します。

Turn a captured piece around and set it down, and from that moment it is an ally. Simple as it seems, it is an invention of genius.

取 と った 駒 こま をくるりと 回 まわ して 置 お けば、その 瞬間 しゅんかん から 味方 みかた です。シンプルなようで、 天才的 てんさいてき な 発明 はつめい です。

This pentagon existed hundreds of years before the rule of pieces in hand was born. Who made it this shape a thousand years ago, and why, is not known. Without relying on color, the shape of the wood alone separates friend from foe. It is a quiet ingenuity, very Japanese.

この 五角形 ごかくけい は、 持 も ち 駒 ごま のルールが 生 う まれる 何百年 なんびゃくねん も 前 まえ からありました。 千年前 せんねんまえ に 誰 だれ が、なぜ、この 形 かたち にしたのかは 分 わ かっていません。 色 いろ に 頼 たよ らず、 木 き の 形 かたち ひとつで 敵 てき と 味方 みかた を 分 わ ける。 日本人 にほんじん らしい、 静 しず かな 工夫 くふう です。

And hundreds of years later, this shape received the new rule of pieces in hand as if it had been waiting for it all along. The spirit dwelling in the form gave birth to the rule.

そして 何百年 なんびゃくねん ののち、この 形 かたち は、まるで 待 ま っていたかのように 持 も ち 駒 ごま という 新 あたら しいルールを 受 う け 止 と めました。 形 かたち に 宿 やど る 魂 たましい が、ルールを 生 う み 出 だ したのです。