Indian army pieces, Buddhist treasures and Japanese shogi pieces — Hiragana Times November 2026
Japan Style

Shogi: The Culture That Turned Enemies into Treasure
将棋 — 敵を宝に変えた文化

Japan Style – Hiragana Times November 2026 issue

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Shogi: The Culture That Turned Enemies into Treasure

将棋しょうぎてきたからえた文化ぶんか

Shogi Hidden in Everyday Japanese | 日本語にほんごなか将棋しょうぎ

“Mou tsunda.” When there is nothing left to be done, Japanese people say this. “Tsumu” originally means, in shogi, that the king can no longer escape. There are others, too: “ote wo kakeru,” “sente wo utsu,” “sutegoma ni suru,” “narikin.” Shogi does not stay on the board; it has worked its way into everyday Japanese.
「もうんだ」。どうすることもできなくなったとき、日本人にほんじんはこんなかたをします。「む」は、もともと将棋しょうぎで「おう」がげられなくなること。ほかにも、「王手おうてをかける」「先手せんてつ」「ごまにする」「成金なりきん」。将棋しょうぎばんうえにとどまらず、日常にちじょう日本語にほんごなかにまではいんでいます。

Look at the characters for “shogi” (将棋) and it certainly looks like a game of battle. In old books, however, it is written “象戯” or “象棋,” meaning “elephants at play.”
将棋しょうぎ」というると、いかにもたたかいのゲームにえます。しかしふる書物しょもつでは、「ぞうたわむれる」といて「象戯しょうぎ」、あるいは「象棋しょうぎ」とかれています。

Historical book showing the characters 象戯

Why an elephant? It tells us that the ancestor of shogi came from ancient India. Ancient India had a game called chaturanga, which moved an army onto a board. With pieces standing for the king, elephant, horse, chariot and foot soldier, you corner the opponent’s king. The elephant was the star of the ancient Indian battlefield.
なぜ「ぞう」なのか？それは、将棋しょうぎ祖先そせん古代こだいインドからたことを物語ものがたっています。古代こだいインドには、軍隊ぐんたいばんうえうつしたゲーム「チャトランガ」がありました。おうぞううまくるまへいにあたるこまで、相手あいておういつめます。ぞうは、古代こだいインドの戦場せんじょう主役しゅやくでした。

Ancient chaturanga pieces

When and how chaturanga was born is not clear. One story has it that a retainer created it to restrain a king who did nothing but wage war.
チャトランガがいつ、どのようにまれたのかは、はっきりしていません。一説いっせつには、戦争せんそうばかりするおういさめるために、家臣かしんつくったとつたえられています。

Elephants on an ancient Indian battlefield

India in those days was a land people longed for, sending spices, jewels, cotton cloth and Buddhism out into the world. That rich culture was carried across the world by human hands. Westward it crossed the Silk Road; eastward it moved across the continent and over the sea. On the long nights of the journey, by the campfire, travelers must have enjoyed chaturanga.
当時とうじのインドは、香辛料こうしんりょう宝石ほうせき綿織物めんおりもの、そして仏教ぶっきょう世界せかいおくす、あこがれのでした。そのゆたかな文化ぶんかは、人々ひとびと世界せかいはこばれていきます。西にしへはシルクロードをえ、ひがしへは大陸たいりくすすみ、うみわたりました。ながたびよるのそばで、旅人たびびとたちは「チャトランガ」をたのしんでいたのでしょう。

Travelers playing chaturanga by a campfire along the Silk Road

In this way chaturanga spread to many lands, changing its form in each. At the far end of the Silk Road, in Europe to the west, it became chess. In China it became xiangqi, which still keeps the character for “elephant”; in Thailand, makruk; and in Japan, shogi. Across the sea, the Korean Peninsula also has janggi, written with the same characters. It became the game of each land.
こうして「チャトランガ」は各地かくちつたわり、その土地とちごとに姿すがたえていきました。シルクロードのさき西にしのヨーロッパではチェスに。中国ちゅうごくではいまも「ぞう」ののこしてシャンチー（象棋しょうぎ）、タイではマークルック、そして日本にほんでは将棋しょうぎへ。うみはさんだ朝鮮半島ちょうせんはんとうにも、おなくチャンギ（将棋しょうぎ）があります。それぞれの土地とちあそびになったのです。

Chess

Chess
象棋

象棋
Thailand Makruk

Thailand Makruk

Two Worlds on One Piece of Wood | 一枚いちまいこまふたつの世界せかい

Indian army pieces, Buddhist treasures and Japanese shogi pieces

The pieces of chaturanga were general, elephant, horse, chariot and soldier. All are words of the army. The pieces of Japan, however, are jewel, gold, silver, cassia and incense. All are words of treasure. They are also said to overlap with the “Five Treasures” that came from China together with Buddhism.
「チャトランガ」のこまは、「しょうぞううまくるまへい」。どれも軍隊ぐんたい言葉ことばです。ところが日本にほんこまは、「ぎょくきんぎんけいきょう」。どれも宝物たからもの言葉ことばです。中国ちゅうごくから仏教ぶっきょうとともにわたってきた「五宝ごほう」とかさなるともわれます。

Take “keima” (桂馬), for example: the treasure “cassia” (桂) joined to India’s “horse” (馬). “Kyosha” (香車), too: the treasure “incense” (香) joined to India’s “chariot” (車). Without discarding the army words of India, the treasure words of Buddhism were laid on top. Accept both, mix them, and make them your own. Japan, at the eastern edge of the world, has always been a place where cultures blend in this way.
たとえば「桂馬けいま」。たからの「けい」に、インドの「うま」。「香車きょうしゃ」も、たからの「こう」に、インドの「くるま」。インドの軍隊ぐんたい言葉ことばてずに、仏教ぶっきょうたから言葉ことばかさねる。どちらもれ、ぜて、自分じぶんのものにする。ひがしての日本にほんは、つねに、様々さまざま文化ぶんかがそうしてざり場所ばしょでした。

Just as it fused its gods with the Buddha, Japan let different cultures melt together on a single piece of wood, the shogi piece. The reason a “gyokusho” (jewel general) still stands beside the “osho” (king general) today is a trace of the time when the pieces were treasures.
かみほとけ習合しゅうごうさせたように、将棋しょうぎこまも、一枚いちまい木片もくへんうえ異文化いぶんかわせていたのです。いまも「王将おうしょう」とならんで「玉将ぎょくしょう」があるのは、こま宝物たからものだったころ名残なごりです。

From the former grounds of Kofukuji Temple in Nara, shogi pieces from around 1058 have been excavated. Here, too, the piece was not “osho” but “gyokusho.” A piece inscribed “suizo” (drunken elephant) also came to light. The elephant that had made the long journey from India was still there in the shogi of Japan at that time.
奈良なら興福寺こうふくじ旧境内きゅうけいだいからは、1058ねんごろの将棋しょうぎこま発掘はっくつされています。ここでも、王将おうしょうではなく「玉将ぎょくしょう」でした。さらに、「酔象すいぞう」とかれたこまてきました。インドからながたびをしてきた「ぞう」は、このころ日本にほん将棋しょうぎに、まだのこっていたのです。

An excavated suizo, or drunken elephant, piece

The Moment an Enemy Becomes an Ally | てき味方みかたになる瞬間しゅんかん

Chaturanga was born of battle. In its descendants, chess and Chinese xiangqi alike, when you take an opponent’s piece, that piece vanishes from the board. In other words, it is killed. In Japanese shogi, however, a captured piece does not die. It becomes a “piece in hand” for the side that took it, and returns to the board, this time as an ally.
たたかいからまれた「チャトランガ」。その子孫しそんであるチェスも、中国ちゅうごく象棋しょうぎも、相手あいてこまれば、そのこまばんからえます。つまり、ころしてしまうのです。ところが日本にほん将棋しょうぎでは、られたこまにません。ったがわの「ごま」となり、今度こんど味方みかたとして、ばんうえもどってきます。

A shogi board with captured pieces held at its side

The aim of shogi is not to kill the opponent’s king, but to leave it no escape: “tsumi,” checkmate. An enemy piece is not something to kill, but something to make your ally.
将棋しょうぎ目的もくてき相手あいておうころすことではなく、をなくす「み」。てきこまは、ころ相手あいてではなく、味方みかたにする相手あいてなのです。

So why did only the Japanese think of this? The hint lies in the color of the pieces. Chess is white and black; xiangqi is red and black. All of shogi’s relatives around the world use different colors for friend and foe. The shapes are the same to keep the forces equal; the colors differ to tell friend from foe.
では、なぜ日本人にほんじんだけがこれをおもいついたのでしょうか。ヒントは、こまいろにあります。チェスはしろくろ象棋しょうぎあかくろ世界せかい将棋しょうぎ親戚しんせきたちは、みなてき味方みかたこまいろえます。かたちおなじなのは、戦力せんりょくおなじにするため。いろちがうのは、てき味方みかた見分みわけるためです。

Yet it was precisely this color-coding that made “pieces in hand” impossible. If white used a captured black piece, an enemy would come back to life on the board.
ところが、この色分いろわけこそが「ごま」を不可能ふかのうにしていました。ったくろこましろ使つかえば、ばんうえてき復活ふっかつしてしまうからです。

Japanese shogi pieces are the same in both color and shape. The same wood, the same color, the same characters. Then how do you tell friend from foe? The answer is that pentagon. The pointed tip shows which way the piece is facing.
日本にほん将棋しょうぎは、いろかたちおなじです。おなおないろおな文字もじ。ではどうやっててき味方みかた見分みわけるのか。こたえは、あの五角形ごかくけいです。とがったさきが、そのこまいている方向ほうこうしめします。

A pentagonal fuhyo shogi piece

Turn a captured piece around and set it down, and from that moment it is an ally. Simple as it seems, it is an invention of genius.
ったこまをくるりとまわしてけば、その瞬間しゅんかんから味方みかたです。シンプルなようで、天才的てんさいてき発明はつめいです。

This pentagon existed hundreds of years before the rule of pieces in hand was born. Who made it this shape a thousand years ago, and why, is not known. Without relying on color, the shape of the wood alone separates friend from foe. It is a quiet ingenuity, very Japanese.
この五角形ごかくけいは、ごまのルールがまれる何百年なんびゃくねんまえからありました。千年前せんねんまえだれが、なぜ、このかたちにしたのかはかっていません。いろたよらず、かたちひとつでてき味方みかたける。日本人にほんじんらしい、しずかな工夫くふうです。

And hundreds of years later, this shape received the new rule of pieces in hand as if it had been waiting for it all along. The spirit dwelling in the form gave birth to the rule.
そして何百年なんびゃくねんののち、このかたちは、まるでっていたかのようにごまというあたらしいルールをめました。かたち宿やどたましいが、ルールをしたのです。

Not Soldiers, but Treasures | こま兵士へいしではなく宝物たからもの

Shogi pieces have one more device found nowhere else in the world: a back side. When a piece advances into enemy territory, it can be flipped over to “promote.” Even the weakest piece, the “fuhyo” (foot soldier), works as a “kin” (gold) once turned over. The word “narikin,” the newly rich, comes from this.
将棋しょうぎこまには、もうひとつ、世界せかいにない仕掛しかけがあります。裏面うらめんです。こまてき陣地じんちすすめると、裏返うらがえして「る」ことができます。いちばんよわい「歩兵ふひょう」でも、うらかえせば「きん」のはたらきをします。「成金なりきん」という言葉ことばは、ここからています。

A shogi pawn being turned over to promote

Why does a foot soldier become “gold” when it promotes? If a soldier distinguishes himself, his rank should rise. In shogi, though, he becomes a treasure. One answer is that what is being fought over in shogi is not soldiers but treasures. Jewel, gold, silver. A captured soldier cannot be used, but captured treasure can be used for yourself.
なぜ歩兵ふひょうは、ると「きん」になるのでしょうか。兵士へいし手柄てがらてたなら、くらいがるはずです。ところが将棋しょうぎでは、宝物たからものになる。こたえのひとつは、将棋しょうぎっているものが、兵士へいしではなく、宝物たからものだということです。ぎょくきんぎんうばった兵士へいし使つかえませんが、うばったたからなら、自分じぶんのために使つかえます。

As long as it remained a game of killing, no one arrived at the idea of “using a captured piece.” By turning its pieces into treasure, Japan crossed that wall. Chaturanga, born as a game of war, became in Japan a game that lets the enemy live.
ころいのゲームであるかぎり、だれも「ったこま使つかう」という発想はっそうにはいたりませんでした。日本にほんこま宝物たからものえることで、そのかべえたのです。戦争せんそうのゲームとしてまれたチャトランガは、日本にほんで、てきかすゲームになりました。

Gold and jewels in a treasure chest

The Day Shogi Became a Culture | 将棋しょうぎが「文化ぶんか」になった

Ohashi Sokei receiving a stipend from Tokugawa Ieyasu

When the age of warring states ended, shogi showed a different face. In 1612, Tokugawa Ieyasu granted a stipend to the shogi master Ohashi Sokei: fifty koku and support for five retainers. A person who earned a salary simply for being strong at shogi had been born. He was Japan’s first professional shogi player.
戦国せんごくわると、将棋しょうぎべつかおせます。1612ねん徳川家康とくがわいえやすは、将棋しょうぎ名手めいしゅ大橋宗桂おおはしそうけい俸禄ほうろくあたえました。五十石五人扶持ごじっこくごにんぶち将棋しょうぎつよいというだけで、給料きゅうりょうをもらう人間にんげんまれたのです。日本にほん最初さいしょのプロ棋士きしです。

Ieyasu, who had won the realm through war, built a world without war, and in that peaceful world he left the battle on the board. Thought of that way, there is something rather savory about it.
いくさ天下てんかった家康いえやすが、いくさのないつくり、その泰平たいへいに、ばんうえいくさのこした。そうかんがえると、すこあじわいぶかいものがあります。

From Sokei’s house came the “Meijin,” a title passed down through the generations. By the time of the eighth shogun, Yoshimune, the “Oshiro Shogi,” played before the shogun every year on November 17, had become an annual event. That is today’s “Shogi Day.” The game became a profession, a house, and a way.
宗桂そうけいいえから「名人めいじん」がまれ、代々受だいだいうがれていきます。八代将軍はちだいしょうぐん吉宗よしむねころには、毎年まいとし11がつ17にち将軍しょうぐんまえす「御城将棋おしろしょうぎ」が恒例こうれいになりました。いまの「将棋しょうぎ」です。あそびは、職業しょくぎょうになり、いえになり、みちになっていきました。

Historical illustration of shogi players

A person who plays shogi is called a “kishi.” Bushi, rikishi, kenshi. The character “shi” (士) is attached to those who stake their lives on a single path. From lawyers (bengoshi) to astronauts (uchu-hikoshi), Japan still has many professions that carry this character.
将棋しょうぎひとを「棋士きし」とびます。武士ぶし力士りきし剣士けんし。「」は、ひとつのみちいのちけるひとにつくです。弁護士べんごしから宇宙飛行士うちゅうひこうしまで、日本にほんにはいまもこののつく職業しょくぎょうがたくさんあります。

The path to becoming a kishi is still narrow. You enter the Shoreikai, the training body of the Japan Shogi Association, and if you have not reached fourth dan by the age of 26, you must leave. Beyond that lie eight titles, including Meijin and Ryuo. In 2023, Fujii Sota became the first in history to hold all eight.
棋士きしになるみちは、いませまい。日本将棋連盟にほんしょうぎれんめい養成機関ようせいきかん奨励会しょうれいかい」にはいり、26さいまでに四段よだんがれなければ、らなければなりません。そのさきに、名人めいじん竜王りゅうおうをはじめとするやっつのタイトルがあります。2023ねん藤井聡太ふじいそうたさんは史上初しじょうはじめて、そのやっつをすべてにしました。

Souta Fujii receiving the Prime Minister’s Award
Players bowing at a shogi match

And shogi is not a world confined to the board. You sit seiza in a Japanese-style room, set out the pieces, begin with “onegaishimasu,” and the loser ends by saying “makemashita.” A folding fan in the player’s hand. Even the sound of a piece being placed is expected to be beautiful.
そして将棋しょうぎは、ばんなかだけの世界せかいではありません。和室わしつ正座せいざし、こまならべ、「おねがいします」ではじまり、けたがわが「けました」とってわる。棋士きしには扇子せんすこまおとにまで、うつくしさがもとめられます。

The weave of the tatami, the stillness of the garden: everything there is part of the game. None of it is written in the rulebook. And yet all of it, taken together, is “shogi.”
たたみも、にわしずけさも、そこにあるすべてが対局たいきょく一部いちぶです。ルールブックにはかれていません。しかし、そのすべてをふくめて「将棋しょうぎ」なのです。

Far From Checkmate | まだまだんでいない

Today, AI sits at that board. The world chess champion lost to a computer in 1997. The shogi Meijin lost in 2017, twenty years later.
そのばんに、いまはAIがすわっています。チェスの世界王者せかいおうじゃがコンピューターにやぶれたのは1997ねん将棋しょうぎ名人めいじんやぶれたのは、20年遅ねんおくれて2017ねんでした。

In chess, as the game goes on, the pieces dwindle and the position grows simpler. In shogi, captured pieces do not disappear. The closer to the end, the more moves there are to play. The rule of pieces in hand, born five hundred years ago, stood before the computer as a great wall.
チェスは、勝負しょうぶすすむほどこまり、局面きょくめん単純たんじゅんになっていきます。将棋しょうぎは、ったこまえない。終盤しゅうばんになるほど、せるえるのです。五百年前ごひゃくねんまえまれたごまのルールが、コンピューターのまえおおきなかべとしてちはだかったのです。

Computers facing human chess and shogi champions

Even so, shogi did not end. Habu Yoshiharu, who led the shogi world of the Heisei era, said, back when software could not yet match a Meijin, “In another twenty years, computers will catch up,” and that is exactly what happened. That same Habu now says he is receiving ideas from AI that he never had himself.
それでも将棋しょうぎは、わりませんでした。平成へいせい将棋界しょうぎかいひきいた羽生善治はぶよしはるさんは、まだソフトが名人めいじんおよばなかったころ、「あと20ねんでコンピューターがいつく」とい、そのとおりになりました。その羽生はぶさんがいま、AIから自分じぶんにはなかった発想はっそうをもらっているとかたっています。

The players treat AI not as an enemy but as a partner in study. Humans read the moves AI shows them, and from there a new shogi is born again. Turning an enemy into an ally. The spirit of shogi lives on here, too.
棋士きしたちは、AIをてきではなく、研究けんきゅう相手あいてにしているのです。AIのしめ人間にんげんき、そこからまたあたらしい将棋しょうぎまれる。てき味方みかたにする。将棋しょうぎ精神せいしんは、ここでもきています。

Come to think of it, a shogi board is a small thing. Eighty-one squares, forty pieces. Each piece is strictly limited in the directions it can move. Yet the depths of that small board go on forever. However much you play, you never see the bottom.
かんがえてみれば、将棋盤しょうぎばんちいさなものです。81マス、40まいこまひとつひとつのこまには、うごける方向ほうこうきびしくめられています。しかし、そのちいさなばんおくは、どこまでもふかい。どれだけしても、そこえません。

Rules do not take away freedom. It is precisely because there is the frame of the rules that, beyond it, a boundless world of imagination opens up.
ルールは、自由じゆううばうものではありません。ルールというわくがあるからこそ、そのおくに、てしない想像そうぞう世界せかいひらけるのです。

A game that set out from the battlefields of ancient India reached Japan, was accepted, mixed, pared down, and remade, until at last it took root even in the Japanese language. And now, a thousand years on, new moves are still being born. Shogi is far, far from checkmate.
古代こだいインドの戦場せんじょうから旅立たびだったあそびは、日本にほんにたどりき、れられ、ざり、けずられ、つくなおされ、ついには日本語にほんごなかにまでりました。そして千年せんねんたったいまも、あたらしい一手いってまれつづけています。将棋しょうぎは、まだまだんでいません。

Shogi’s journey from ancient India to modern Japan

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