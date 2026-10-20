

NIHONGO DO® | Voice Wave – Hiragana Times November 2026 issue



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The Story of “Wa” (倭 and 和) and “Yamato” (大和)



「 倭 わ 」と「 和 わ 」と「 大和 やまと 」の 物語 ものがたり



Among the old records about Japan is the Book of Han, compiled in China about two thousand years ago.

日本 にほん についての 古 ふる い 記録 きろく に、 約二千年前 やくにせんねんまえ に 中国 ちゅうごく で 編 あ まれた『 漢書 かんじょ 』があります。

In it, Japan is recorded as “Wa” and “Wajin.”

そこには 日本 にほん のことが「 倭 わ 」「 倭人 わじん 」と 記 しる されています。

Japan was once called “Wakoku.”

かつて、 日本 にほん は「 倭国 わこく 」と 呼 よ ばれていました。

“Wa” has the meaning of obedience, and there is also a folk theory that it was a term of contempt describing a “small person with a bent back.”

「 倭 わ 」には 従順 じゅうじゅん という 意味 いみ があり、「 背 せ の 曲 ま がった 小 ちい さな 人 ひと 」を 表 あらわ した 蔑称 べっしょう だという 俗説 ぞくせつ もあります。

Meanwhile, the sound “wa” appears often in Japanese.

一方 いっぽう 、 日本語 にほんご には「わ」という 音 おと がよく 登場 とうじょう します。

“Watashi,” “wareware,” “waga kuni,” “wagahai.” In the old days, the other person was also called “ware.”

「わたし」「われわれ」「わが 国 くに 」「わが 輩 はい 」。 昔 むかし は、 相手 あいて のことも「われ」と 呼 よ びました。

Also, the kanji “Wa” is written with the person radical and “yudaneru” (to entrust).

また「 倭 わ 」という 漢字 かんじ は、 人偏 にんべん に「 委 ゆだ ねる」と 書 か きます。

In the Japanese “watashi,” the humility of “passing to the other person” and “yielding” overlaps.

日本語 にほんご の「わたし」には、「 相手 あいて に 渡 わた す」「 譲 ゆず る」という 謙虚 けんきょ さが 重 かさ なります。

Using “wa” heavily for oneself, and for the other person too, and entrusting to those around.

自 みずか らも、そして 相手 あいて にも「わ」を 多用 たよう し、 周囲 しゅうい に 委 ゆだ ねる。

Two thousand years ago, the people of the continent may have met such people across the sea and named them “Wajin.”

二千年前 にせんねんまえ 、 大陸 たいりく の 人々 ひとびと は、 海 うみ の 向 む こうでそんな 人々 ひとびと に 出会 であ い、「 倭人 わじん 」と 名付 なづ けたのかも 知 し れません。

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