The Story of “Wa” (倭 and 和) and “Yamato” (大和)
「倭」と「和」と「大和」の物語
- Hiragana Times
- Oct 20, 2026
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The Story of “Wa” (倭 and 和) and “Yamato” (大和)
「倭」と「和」と「大和」の物語
Among the old records about Japan is the Book of Han, compiled in China about two thousand years ago.
日本についての古い記録に、約二千年前に中国で編まれた『漢書』があります。
In it, Japan is recorded as “Wa” and “Wajin.”
そこには日本のことが「倭」「倭人」と記されています。
Japan was once called “Wakoku.”
かつて、日本は「倭国」と呼ばれていました。
“Wa” has the meaning of obedience, and there is also a folk theory that it was a term of contempt describing a “small person with a bent back.”
「倭」には従順という意味があり、「背の曲がった小さな人」を表した蔑称だという俗説もあります。
Meanwhile, the sound “wa” appears often in Japanese.
一方、日本語には「わ」という音がよく登場します。
“Watashi,” “wareware,” “waga kuni,” “wagahai.” In the old days, the other person was also called “ware.”
「わたし」「われわれ」「わが国」「わが輩」。昔は、相手のことも「われ」と呼びました。
Also, the kanji “Wa” is written with the person radical and “yudaneru” (to entrust).
また「倭」という漢字は、人偏に「委ねる」と書きます。
In the Japanese “watashi,” the humility of “passing to the other person” and “yielding” overlaps.
日本語の「わたし」には、「相手に渡す」「譲る」という謙虚さが重なります。
Using “wa” heavily for oneself, and for the other person too, and entrusting to those around.
自らも、そして相手にも「わ」を多用し、周囲に委ねる。
Two thousand years ago, the people of the continent may have met such people across the sea and named them “Wajin.”
二千年前、大陸の人々は、海の向こうでそんな人々に出会い、「倭人」と名付けたのかも知れません。
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