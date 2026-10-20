People meeting on an ancient Japanese shore, from The Story of Wa and Yamato, November 2026
Nihongo-Dou | 日本語道

The Story of “Wa” (倭 and 和) and “Yamato” (大和)
「倭」と「和」と「大和」の物語


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The Story of “Wa” (倭 and 和) and “Yamato” (大和)

」と「」と「大和やまと」の物語ものがたり

Among the old records about Japan is the Book of Han, compiled in China about two thousand years ago.
日本にほんについてのふる記録きろくに、約二千年前やくにせんねんまえ中国ちゅうごくまれた『漢書かんじょ』があります。

In it, Japan is recorded as “Wa” and “Wajin.”
そこには日本にほんのことが「」「倭人わじん」としるされています。

Japan was once called “Wakoku.”
かつて、日本にほんは「倭国わこく」とばれていました。

“Wa” has the meaning of obedience, and there is also a folk theory that it was a term of contempt describing a “small person with a bent back.”
」には従順じゅうじゅんという意味いみがあり、「がったちいさなひと」をあらわした蔑称べっしょうだという俗説ぞくせつもあります。

Meanwhile, the sound “wa” appears often in Japanese.
一方いっぽう日本語にほんごには「わ」というおとがよく登場とうじょうします。

Historical Chinese text pictured in The Story of Wa and Yamato

“Watashi,” “wareware,” “waga kuni,” “wagahai.” In the old days, the other person was also called “ware.”
「わたし」「われわれ」「わがくに」「わがはい」。むかしは、相手あいてのことも「われ」とびました。

People meeting on an ancient Japanese shore

Also, the kanji “Wa” is written with the person radical and “yudaneru” (to entrust).
また「」という漢字かんじは、人偏にんべんに「ゆだねる」ときます。

In the Japanese “watashi,” the humility of “passing to the other person” and “yielding” overlaps.
日本語にほんごの「わたし」には、「相手あいてわたす」「ゆずる」という謙虚けんきょさがかさなります。

Using “wa” heavily for oneself, and for the other person too, and entrusting to those around.
みずからも、そして相手あいてにも「わ」を多用たようし、周囲しゅういゆだねる。

Ancient seafarers among the islands of Japan

Two thousand years ago, the people of the continent may have met such people across the sea and named them “Wajin.”
二千年前にせんねんまえ大陸たいりく人々ひとびとは、うみこうでそんな人々ひとびと出会であい、「倭人わじん」と名付なづけたのかもれません。

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