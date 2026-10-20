Deep Sea Adventure Boost — Oink Games Inc. — Hiragana Times November 2026
IBUKI: Breath of the Land

People Who Can’t Help Making Things
作らずにいられない人々


IBUKI: The Breath of the People – Hiragana Times November 2026 issue

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People Who Can’t Help Making Things

つくらずにいられない人々ひとびと

“Did you make that yourself?” It’s what people say without thinking when they see something a friend has made by hand. From character bento and uchiwa fans for their oshi to cosplay costumes and original accessories — in Japan, there are many people who become absorbed in making things, even though no one asked them to. Some have gone even further, raising that feeling into a lifelong calling and creating games that are played all over the world.
「それ、自分じぶんつくったの？」。ともだちの手作てづくりのしなて、おもわずくちにする言葉ことばです。キャラべんしのうちわ、コスプレの衣装いしょうから、オリジナルのアクセサリーまで。日本にほんには、だれたのまれたわけでもないのに、夢中むちゅうなにかをつくってしまうひとたちがたくさんいます。さらには、その気持きもちを一生いっしょう仕事しごとにまでたかめ、世界中せかいじゅうあそばれるゲームをしたひとたちもいます。

The Man Who Started a Company for a Barcode
Sasaki Jun came across board games and began making original games. To sell the finished games in stores, he needed a barcode. Believing that a company was needed to get a barcode, Sasaki founded one in 2010. That was the beginning of Oink Games Inc. Later, however, he found out that barcodes could be obtained without setting up a company. From a small misunderstanding, a company that delivers games to the world was born.
バーコードのために会社かいしゃつくったひと
佐々木隼ささきじゅんさんは、ボードゲームに出会であい、オリジナルのゲームをつくはじめました。できたゲームをみせるには、バーコードがります。バーコードをつくるには会社かいしゃ必要ひつようだとかんがえた佐々木ささきさんは、2010ねん会社かいしゃげました。それが、株式会社かぶしきがいしゃオインクゲームズのはじまりです。ところがあとになって、会社かいしゃつくらなくてもバーコードははいるとかります。ちょっとしたおもちがいから、世界せかいにゲームをとどける会社かいしゃまれたのです。

Deep Sea Adventure Boost — Oink Games Inc.

Deep Sea Adventure Boost
海底探険 深版
Oink Games Inc.

Oink Games’ boxes are only a little bigger than a business card. Overseas, the company was told again and again, “They’re so small — at this price they won’t sell. Why not make the boxes bigger and cheaper?” Even so, it did not change the size of its boxes. In 2022, a game in one of these small boxes was nominated for the German Game of the Year award. It was the first time this had happened to a Japanese company. Today, more and more people in Europe, too, call these little boxes “very Japanese.”
オインクゲームズのはこは、名刺めいしよりすこおおきいくらいです。海外かいがいでは「こんなにちいさくて、この値段ねだんではれない。はこおおきくして、やすくしたら」と何度なんどわれたそうです。それでも、はこおおきさはえませんでした。2022ねんには、このちいさなはこのゲームが、「ドイツ年間ねんかんゲーム大賞たいしょう」にノミネートされます。日本にほん会社かいしゃとしてははじめてのことでした。いまではヨーロッパでも、このちいさなはこを「日本にほんらしい」とってくれるひとえました。

Sasaki Jun

Sasaki Jun
佐々木 隼

Sixteen Cards
Kanai Seiji originally wanted a job connected with games. But he didn’t know how to get that kind of work. So he decided to start by looking for something he could do on his own. After trying many things, he arrived at making games played with paper cards.
16まいのカード
カナイセイジさんは、もともとゲームにかかわる仕事しごとをしたいとおもっていました。けれど、どうすればそんな仕事しごとけるのかかりません。そこで、まずは一人ひとりでもできることをさがしてみることにしました。いろいろためしてたどりいたのが、かみのカードであそぶゲームをつくることでした。

Kanai Seiji

Kanai Seiji
カナイ セイジ

In 2012, Kanai released a small card game through his own circle. It uses just 16 cards. One round takes less than five minutes. Its title is Love Letter. It is a game in which players try to deliver a love letter to a princess.
2012ねん、カナイさんは自分じぶんのサークルから、ちいさなカードゲームをしました。使つかうカードは、たった16まい。1かい、5ふんもかからずにあそべます。題名だいめいは『ラブレター』。お姫様ひめさまこい手紙てがみとどけようとする、というゲームです。

If a game is easy to explain, people in countries that speak other languages can play it too. Made with this in mind, the game was translated into English and many other languages and crossed the seas. In 2014, it placed fourth in the German Game Prize — a major award separate from the German Game of the Year — the first time a Japanese designer had done so. Sixteen cards had reached tables all over the world.
説明せつめい簡単かんたんなら、言葉ことばちがくにでもあそんでもらえる。そうかんがえてつくられたこのゲームは、英語えいごをはじめ、さまざまな言葉ことばやくされてうみわたりました。2014ねんには、「ドイツ年間ねんかんゲーム大賞たいしょう」とはべつおおきなしょう「ドイツゲームしょう」で、日本人にほんじんとしてはじめて4はいります。16まいのカードが、世界中せかいじゅうのテーブルにとどいたのです。

Love Letter card game

Love Letter ラブレター

It Began as an Office Worker’s Hobby
Hayashi Hisashi made board games as a hobby while working as a company employee. In 2007, he founded the game-making circle OKAZU brand and kept creating and releasing new games.
会社員かいしゃいん趣味しゅみからはじまった
林尚志はやしひさしさんは、会社員かいしゃいんとしてはたらきながら、趣味しゅみでボードゲームをつくっていました。2007ねんには、制作せいさくサークル「OKAZU brand」をげ、あたらしいゲームをつくっては発表はっぴょうつづけます。

Hayashi Hisashi receiving the German Game of the Year award

Hayashi Hisashi
林 尚志

In the fall of 2020, he released a small cooperative game in which everyone works together to cut the wires of a bomb. A French publisher remade it and sent it out into the world as Bomb Busters. Then, in 2025, the game won that very German Game of the Year award. Going one step beyond a nomination, a Japanese designer had at last won the grand prize.
2020ねんあき発表はっぴょうしたのは、みんなでちからわせて爆弾ばくだんのコードをっていく、ちいさな協力きょうりょくゲームでした。これをフランスの出版社しゅっぱんしゃつくなおし、『ボムバスターズ』として世界せかいします。そして2025ねん、このゲームが、あの「ドイツ年間ねんかんゲーム大賞たいしょう」にえらばれます。ノミネートからさらに一歩進いっぽすすみ、ついに日本人にほんじん大賞たいしょうにしたのです。

When the news arrived, Japan’s board game world is said to have rejoiced as if it were its own victory.
らせがとどくと、日本にほんのボードゲームの世界せかいは、まるで自分じぶんのことのようによろこんだといいます。

Board games including Bomb Busters
Bomb Busters

“Couldn’t There Be a Game Version?”
There is a place where these three have presented their work: Game Market. In 1999, game researcher Kusaba Jun put out this call on a PC communication network: “Couldn’t there be a game version of Comic Market?” The following year, in April 2000, the first Game Market was held in Kanda, Tokyo. It is a place where people bring games they have come up with themselves, set them out, and have others play them.
「ゲームばんは、できないか」
3にん作品さくひん発表はっぴょうしてきた場所ばしょがあります。「ゲームマーケット」です。1999ねん、ゲーム研究家けんきゅうか草場純くさばじゅんさんは、パソコン通信つうしんでこうびかけました。「コミックマーケットのゲームばんはできないでしょうか」。よく2000ねん4がつ東京とうきょう神田かんだで、だい1かいのゲームマーケットがひらかれます。自分じぶんかんがえたゲームをり、ならべ、あそんでもらう場所ばしょです。

Today, small shops, each just one long table wide, stretch on and on across the venue. The person sitting behind the table is usually the one who made the game. People come from overseas, too, in search of ideas from Japan’s individual creators.
いま会場かいじょうには、長机ながづくえひとつぶんちいさなみせがどこまでもならんでいます。つくえこうにすわっているのは、たいていつくった本人ほんにんです。海外かいがいからも、日本にほん個人こじんつくのアイデアをさがしに、ひとがやってます。

“There are people who are crazy about playing games in every country. But I think it’s unique to Japan that so many people get so hooked that they go as far as making them.” So says one person at a board game company.
あそぶことに夢中むちゅうひとは、どこのくににもいます。でも、自分じぶんつくるところまで夢中むちゅうになるひとがこれほどおおいのは、日本にほんならではだとおもいます」。あるボードゲーム会社かいしゃひとは、そうはなします。

Game Market entrance
Creators and visitors at Game Market

Game Market | ゲームマーケット

A Book Passed from Hand to Hand
Comic Market, which Kusaba took as his model, began in December 1975. Gathered in a meeting room in Toranomon, Tokyo, were 32 circles who had brought manga books they had made themselves — dojinshi — about 700 people in all. Today it has become a place where tens of thousands of circles and hundreds of thousands of people gather. Many professional manga artists have come out of it.
からまわ一冊いっさつ
草場くさばさんがお手本てほんにしたコミックマーケットは、1975ねん12がつはじまりました。東京とうきょう虎ノ門とらのもん会議室かいぎしつあつまったのは、自分じぶんたちでつくった漫画まんがほん、「同人誌どうじんし」をったサークル32くみ、およそ700にんいまでは、数万すうまんのサークルと数十万すうじゅうまんひとあつまる場所ばしょになりました。ここから、たくさんのプロの漫画家まんがかまれています。

Comic Market at Tokyo International Exhibition Center

Comic Market / Tokyo International Exhibition Center | コミックマーケット / 東京国際展示場

Going further back, to 1953. Ishinomori Shotaro, who would later create Cyborg 009 and Kamen Rider, was then a high school student in Miyagi Prefecture. With friends across the country, he was sending a single volume — their drawn manuscripts bound just as they were — around by mail, from Hokkaido to Kyushu. Among those friends was Akatsuka Fujio, who would later draw Tensai Bakabon.
さかのぼれば、1953ねん。のちに『サイボーグ009』や『仮面かめんライダー』を石ノ森章太郎いしのもりしょうたろうは、そのころ宮城県みやぎけん高校生こうこうせいでした。全国ぜんこく仲間なかまと、いた原稿げんこうをそのままじた一冊いっさつを、郵便ゆうびん北海道ほっかいどうから九州きゅうしゅうまでまわしていたのです。仲間なかまには、のちに『天才てんさいバカボン』を赤塚不二夫あかつかふじおもいました。

Ishinomori Manga Museum

Ishinomori Manga Museum | 石ノ森萬画館

This handmade volume was also read by Tezuka Osamu, already popular for Astro Boy. The following year, a telegram from Tezuka arrived for Ishinomori. It was a message asking him to help with his work.
この手作てづくりの一冊いっさつを、『鉄腕てつわんアトム』ですでに人気にんきだった手塚治虫てづかおさむんでいます。翌年よくねん石ノ森いしのもりのもとに手塚てづかから電報でんぽうとどきました。仕事しごと手伝てつだってほしい、というらせでした。

Astro Boy display at the Osamu Tezuka Manga Museum

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