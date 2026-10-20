

IBUKI: The Breath of the People – Hiragana Times November 2026 issue



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People Who Can’t Help Making Things



作 つく らずにいられない 人々 ひとびと

“Did you make that yourself?” It’s what people say without thinking when they see something a friend has made by hand. From character bento and uchiwa fans for their oshi to cosplay costumes and original accessories — in Japan, there are many people who become absorbed in making things, even though no one asked them to. Some have gone even further, raising that feeling into a lifelong calling and creating games that are played all over the world.

「それ、 自分 じぶん で 作 つく ったの？」。 友 とも だちの 手作 てづく りの 品 しな を 見 み て、 思 おも わず 口 くち にする 言葉 ことば です。キャラ 弁 べん や 推 お しのうちわ、コスプレの 衣装 いしょう から、オリジナルのアクセサリーまで。 日本 にほん には、 誰 だれ に 頼 たの まれたわけでもないのに、 夢中 むちゅう で 何 なに かを 作 つく ってしまう 人 ひと たちがたくさんいます。さらには、その 気持 きも ちを 一生 いっしょう の 仕事 しごと にまで 高 たか め、 世界中 せかいじゅう で 遊 あそ ばれるゲームを 生 う み 出 だ した 人 ひと たちもいます。

The Man Who Started a Company for a Barcode

Sasaki Jun came across board games and began making original games. To sell the finished games in stores, he needed a barcode. Believing that a company was needed to get a barcode, Sasaki founded one in 2010. That was the beginning of Oink Games Inc. Later, however, he found out that barcodes could be obtained without setting up a company. From a small misunderstanding, a company that delivers games to the world was born.

バーコードのために 会社 かいしゃ を 作 つく った 人 ひと

佐々木隼 ささきじゅん さんは、ボードゲームに 出会 であ い、オリジナルのゲームを 作 つく り 始 はじ めました。できたゲームを 店 みせ で 売 う るには、バーコードが 要 い ります。バーコードを 作 つく るには 会社 かいしゃ が 必要 ひつよう だと 考 かんが えた 佐々木 ささき さんは、2010 年 ねん 、 会社 かいしゃ を 立 た ち 上 あ げました。それが、 株式会社 かぶしきがいしゃ オインクゲームズの 始 はじ まりです。ところがあとになって、 会社 かいしゃ を 作 つく らなくてもバーコードは 手 て に 入 はい ると 分 わ かります。ちょっとした 思 おも い 違 ちが いから、 世界 せかい にゲームを 届 とど ける 会社 かいしゃ が 生 う まれたのです。

Deep Sea Adventure Boost

海底探険 深版

Oink Games Inc.

Oink Games’ boxes are only a little bigger than a business card. Overseas, the company was told again and again, “They’re so small — at this price they won’t sell. Why not make the boxes bigger and cheaper?” Even so, it did not change the size of its boxes. In 2022, a game in one of these small boxes was nominated for the German Game of the Year award. It was the first time this had happened to a Japanese company. Today, more and more people in Europe, too, call these little boxes “very Japanese.”

オインクゲームズの 箱 はこ は、 名刺 めいし より 少 すこ し 大 おお きいくらいです。 海外 かいがい では「こんなに 小 ちい さくて、この 値段 ねだん では 売 う れない。 箱 はこ を 大 おお きくして、 安 やす くしたら」と 何度 なんど も 言 い われたそうです。それでも、 箱 はこ の 大 おお きさは 変 か えませんでした。2022 年 ねん には、この 小 ちい さな 箱 はこ のゲームが、「ドイツ 年間 ねんかん ゲーム 大賞 たいしょう 」にノミネートされます。 日本 にほん の 会社 かいしゃ としては 初 はじ めてのことでした。 今 いま ではヨーロッパでも、この 小 ちい さな 箱 はこ を「 日本 にほん らしい」と 言 い ってくれる 人 ひと が 増 ふ えました。

Sasaki Jun

佐々木 隼

Sixteen Cards

Kanai Seiji originally wanted a job connected with games. But he didn’t know how to get that kind of work. So he decided to start by looking for something he could do on his own. After trying many things, he arrived at making games played with paper cards.

16 枚 まい のカード

カナイセイジさんは、もともとゲームに 関 かか わる 仕事 しごと をしたいと 思 おも っていました。けれど、どうすればそんな 仕事 しごと に 就 つ けるのか 分 わ かりません。そこで、まずは 一人 ひとり でもできることを 探 さが してみることにしました。いろいろ 試 ため してたどり 着 つ いたのが、 紙 かみ のカードで 遊 あそ ぶゲームを 作 つく ることでした。

Kanai Seiji

カナイ セイジ

In 2012, Kanai released a small card game through his own circle. It uses just 16 cards. One round takes less than five minutes. Its title is Love Letter. It is a game in which players try to deliver a love letter to a princess.

2012 年 ねん 、カナイさんは 自分 じぶん のサークルから、 小 ちい さなカードゲームを 出 だ しました。 使 つか うカードは、たった16 枚 まい 。1 回 かい 、5 分 ふん もかからずに 遊 あそ べます。 題名 だいめい は『ラブレター』。お 姫様 ひめさま に 恋 こい の 手紙 てがみ を 届 とど けようとする、というゲームです。

If a game is easy to explain, people in countries that speak other languages can play it too. Made with this in mind, the game was translated into English and many other languages and crossed the seas. In 2014, it placed fourth in the German Game Prize — a major award separate from the German Game of the Year — the first time a Japanese designer had done so. Sixteen cards had reached tables all over the world.

説明 せつめい が 簡単 かんたん なら、 言葉 ことば の 違 ちが う 国 くに でも 遊 あそ んでもらえる。そう 考 かんが えて 作 つく られたこのゲームは、 英語 えいご をはじめ、さまざまな 言葉 ことば に 訳 やく されて 海 うみ を 渡 わた りました。2014 年 ねん には、「ドイツ 年間 ねんかん ゲーム 大賞 たいしょう 」とは 別 べつ の 大 おお きな 賞 しょう 「ドイツゲーム 賞 しょう 」で、 日本人 にほんじん として 初 はじ めて4 位 い に 入 はい ります。16 枚 まい のカードが、 世界中 せかいじゅう のテーブルに 届 とど いたのです。

Love Letter ラブレター

It Began as an Office Worker’s Hobby

Hayashi Hisashi made board games as a hobby while working as a company employee. In 2007, he founded the game-making circle OKAZU brand and kept creating and releasing new games.

会社員 かいしゃいん の 趣味 しゅみ から 始 はじ まった

林尚志 はやしひさし さんは、 会社員 かいしゃいん として 働 はたら きながら、 趣味 しゅみ でボードゲームを 作 つく っていました。2007 年 ねん には、 制作 せいさく サークル「OKAZU brand」を 立 た ち 上 あ げ、 新 あたら しいゲームを 作 つく っては 発表 はっぴょう し 続 つづ けます。

Hayashi Hisashi

林 尚志

In the fall of 2020, he released a small cooperative game in which everyone works together to cut the wires of a bomb. A French publisher remade it and sent it out into the world as Bomb Busters. Then, in 2025, the game won that very German Game of the Year award. Going one step beyond a nomination, a Japanese designer had at last won the grand prize.

2020 年 ねん の 秋 あき に 発表 はっぴょう したのは、みんなで 力 ちから を 合 あ わせて 爆弾 ばくだん のコードを 切 き っていく、 小 ちい さな 協力 きょうりょく ゲームでした。これをフランスの 出版社 しゅっぱんしゃ が 作 つく り 直 なお し、『ボムバスターズ』として 世界 せかい に 出 だ します。そして2025 年 ねん 、このゲームが、あの「ドイツ 年間 ねんかん ゲーム 大賞 たいしょう 」に 選 えら ばれます。ノミネートからさらに 一歩進 いっぽすす み、ついに 日本人 にほんじん が 大賞 たいしょう を 手 て にしたのです。

When the news arrived, Japan’s board game world is said to have rejoiced as if it were its own victory.

知 し らせが 届 とど くと、 日本 にほん のボードゲームの 世界 せかい は、まるで 自分 じぶん のことのように 喜 よろこ んだといいます。

“Couldn’t There Be a Game Version?”

There is a place where these three have presented their work: Game Market. In 1999, game researcher Kusaba Jun put out this call on a PC communication network: “Couldn’t there be a game version of Comic Market?” The following year, in April 2000, the first Game Market was held in Kanda, Tokyo. It is a place where people bring games they have come up with themselves, set them out, and have others play them.

「ゲーム 版 ばん は、できないか」

3 人 にん が 作品 さくひん を 発表 はっぴょう してきた 場所 ばしょ があります。「ゲームマーケット」です。1999 年 ねん 、ゲーム 研究家 けんきゅうか の 草場純 くさばじゅん さんは、パソコン 通信 つうしん でこう 呼 よ びかけました。「コミックマーケットのゲーム 版 ばん はできないでしょうか」。 翌 よく 2000 年 ねん 4 月 がつ 、 東京 とうきょう ・ 神田 かんだ で、 第 だい 1 回 かい のゲームマーケットが 開 ひら かれます。 自分 じぶん で 考 かんが えたゲームを 持 も ち 寄 よ り、 並 なら べ、 遊 あそ んでもらう 場所 ばしょ です。

Today, small shops, each just one long table wide, stretch on and on across the venue. The person sitting behind the table is usually the one who made the game. People come from overseas, too, in search of ideas from Japan’s individual creators.

今 いま 、 会場 かいじょう には、 長机 ながづくえ ひとつ 分 ぶん の 小 ちい さな 店 みせ がどこまでも 並 なら んでいます。 机 つくえ の 向 む こうに 座 すわ っているのは、たいてい 作 つく った 本人 ほんにん です。 海外 かいがい からも、 日本 にほん の 個人 こじん の 作 つく り 手 て のアイデアを 探 さが しに、 人 ひと がやって 来 き ます。

“There are people who are crazy about playing games in every country. But I think it’s unique to Japan that so many people get so hooked that they go as far as making them.” So says one person at a board game company.

「 遊 あそ ぶことに 夢中 むちゅう な 人 ひと は、どこの 国 くに にもいます。でも、 自分 じぶん で 作 つく るところまで 夢中 むちゅう になる 人 ひと がこれほど 多 おお いのは、 日本 にほん ならではだと 思 おも います」。あるボードゲーム 会社 かいしゃ の 人 ひと は、そう 話 はな します。

Game Market | ゲームマーケット

A Book Passed from Hand to Hand

Comic Market, which Kusaba took as his model, began in December 1975. Gathered in a meeting room in Toranomon, Tokyo, were 32 circles who had brought manga books they had made themselves — dojinshi — about 700 people in all. Today it has become a place where tens of thousands of circles and hundreds of thousands of people gather. Many professional manga artists have come out of it.

手 て から 手 て へ 回 まわ る 一冊 いっさつ

草場 くさば さんがお 手本 てほん にしたコミックマーケットは、1975 年 ねん 12 月 がつ に 始 はじ まりました。 東京 とうきょう ・ 虎ノ門 とらのもん の 会議室 かいぎしつ に 集 あつ まったのは、 自分 じぶん たちで 作 つく った 漫画 まんが の 本 ほん 、「 同人誌 どうじんし 」を 持 も ち 寄 よ ったサークル32 組 くみ 、およそ700 人 にん 。 今 いま では、 数万 すうまん のサークルと 数十万 すうじゅうまん の 人 ひと が 集 あつ まる 場所 ばしょ になりました。ここから、たくさんのプロの 漫画家 まんがか が 生 う まれています。 Comic Market / Tokyo International Exhibition Center | コミックマーケット / 東京国際展示場 Going further back, to 1953. Ishinomori Shotaro, who would later create Cyborg 009 and Kamen Rider, was then a high school student in Miyagi Prefecture. With friends across the country, he was sending a single volume — their drawn manuscripts bound just as they were — around by mail, from Hokkaido to Kyushu. Among those friends was Akatsuka Fujio, who would later draw Tensai Bakabon.

さかのぼれば、1953 年 ねん 。のちに『サイボーグ009』や『 仮面 かめん ライダー』を 生 う む 石ノ森章太郎 いしのもりしょうたろう は、そのころ 宮城県 みやぎけん の 高校生 こうこうせい でした。 全国 ぜんこく の 仲間 なかま と、 描 か いた 原稿 げんこう をそのまま 綴 と じた 一冊 いっさつ を、 郵便 ゆうびん で 北海道 ほっかいどう から 九州 きゅうしゅう まで 回 まわ していたのです。 仲間 なかま には、のちに『 天才 てんさい バカボン』を 描 か く 赤塚不二夫 あかつかふじお もいました。 Ishinomori Manga Museum | 石ノ森萬画館 This handmade volume was also read by Tezuka Osamu, already popular for Astro Boy. The following year, a telegram from Tezuka arrived for Ishinomori. It was a message asking him to help with his work.

この 手作 てづく りの 一冊 いっさつ を、『 鉄腕 てつわん アトム』ですでに 人気 にんき だった 手塚治虫 てづかおさむ も 読 よ んでいます。 翌年 よくねん 、 石ノ森 いしのもり のもとに 手塚 てづか から 電報 でんぽう が 届 とど きました。 仕事 しごと を 手伝 てつだ ってほしい、という 知 し らせでした。

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