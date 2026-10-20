People Who Can’t Help Making Things
作らずにいられない人々
- Hiragana Times
- Oct 20, 2026
IBUKI: The Breath of the People – Hiragana Times November 2026 issue
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People Who Can’t Help Making Things
作らずにいられない人々
“Did you make that yourself?” It’s what people say without thinking when they see something a friend has made by hand. From character bento and uchiwa fans for their oshi to cosplay costumes and original accessories — in Japan, there are many people who become absorbed in making things, even though no one asked them to. Some have gone even further, raising that feeling into a lifelong calling and creating games that are played all over the world.
「それ、自分で作ったの？」。友だちの手作りの品を見て、思わず口にする言葉です。キャラ弁や推しのうちわ、コスプレの衣装から、オリジナルのアクセサリーまで。日本には、誰に頼まれたわけでもないのに、夢中で何かを作ってしまう人たちがたくさんいます。さらには、その気持ちを一生の仕事にまで高め、世界中で遊ばれるゲームを生み出した人たちもいます。
The Man Who Started a Company for a Barcode
Sasaki Jun came across board games and began making original games. To sell the finished games in stores, he needed a barcode. Believing that a company was needed to get a barcode, Sasaki founded one in 2010. That was the beginning of Oink Games Inc. Later, however, he found out that barcodes could be obtained without setting up a company. From a small misunderstanding, a company that delivers games to the world was born.
バーコードのために会社を作った人
佐々木隼さんは、ボードゲームに出会い、オリジナルのゲームを作り始めました。できたゲームを店で売るには、バーコードが要ります。バーコードを作るには会社が必要だと考えた佐々木さんは、2010年、会社を立ち上げました。それが、株式会社オインクゲームズの始まりです。ところがあとになって、会社を作らなくてもバーコードは手に入ると分かります。ちょっとした思い違いから、世界にゲームを届ける会社が生まれたのです。
Deep Sea Adventure Boost
海底探険 深版
Oink Games Inc.
Oink Games’ boxes are only a little bigger than a business card. Overseas, the company was told again and again, “They’re so small — at this price they won’t sell. Why not make the boxes bigger and cheaper?” Even so, it did not change the size of its boxes. In 2022, a game in one of these small boxes was nominated for the German Game of the Year award. It was the first time this had happened to a Japanese company. Today, more and more people in Europe, too, call these little boxes “very Japanese.”
オインクゲームズの箱は、名刺より少し大きいくらいです。海外では「こんなに小さくて、この値段では売れない。箱を大きくして、安くしたら」と何度も言われたそうです。それでも、箱の大きさは変えませんでした。2022年には、この小さな箱のゲームが、「ドイツ年間ゲーム大賞」にノミネートされます。日本の会社としては初めてのことでした。今ではヨーロッパでも、この小さな箱を「日本らしい」と言ってくれる人が増えました。
Sasaki Jun
佐々木 隼
Sixteen Cards
Kanai Seiji originally wanted a job connected with games. But he didn’t know how to get that kind of work. So he decided to start by looking for something he could do on his own. After trying many things, he arrived at making games played with paper cards.
16枚のカード
カナイセイジさんは、もともとゲームに関わる仕事をしたいと思っていました。けれど、どうすればそんな仕事に就けるのか分かりません。そこで、まずは一人でもできることを探してみることにしました。いろいろ試してたどり着いたのが、紙のカードで遊ぶゲームを作ることでした。
Kanai Seiji
カナイ セイジ
In 2012, Kanai released a small card game through his own circle. It uses just 16 cards. One round takes less than five minutes. Its title is Love Letter. It is a game in which players try to deliver a love letter to a princess.
2012年、カナイさんは自分のサークルから、小さなカードゲームを出しました。使うカードは、たった16枚。1回、5分もかからずに遊べます。題名は『ラブレター』。お姫様に恋の手紙を届けようとする、というゲームです。
If a game is easy to explain, people in countries that speak other languages can play it too. Made with this in mind, the game was translated into English and many other languages and crossed the seas. In 2014, it placed fourth in the German Game Prize — a major award separate from the German Game of the Year — the first time a Japanese designer had done so. Sixteen cards had reached tables all over the world.
説明が簡単なら、言葉の違う国でも遊んでもらえる。そう考えて作られたこのゲームは、英語をはじめ、さまざまな言葉に訳されて海を渡りました。2014年には、「ドイツ年間ゲーム大賞」とは別の大きな賞「ドイツゲーム賞」で、日本人として初めて4位に入ります。16枚のカードが、世界中のテーブルに届いたのです。
Love Letter ラブレター
It Began as an Office Worker’s Hobby
Hayashi Hisashi made board games as a hobby while working as a company employee. In 2007, he founded the game-making circle OKAZU brand and kept creating and releasing new games.
会社員の趣味から始まった
林尚志さんは、会社員として働きながら、趣味でボードゲームを作っていました。2007年には、制作サークル「OKAZU brand」を立ち上げ、新しいゲームを作っては発表し続けます。
Hayashi Hisashi
林 尚志
In the fall of 2020, he released a small cooperative game in which everyone works together to cut the wires of a bomb. A French publisher remade it and sent it out into the world as Bomb Busters. Then, in 2025, the game won that very German Game of the Year award. Going one step beyond a nomination, a Japanese designer had at last won the grand prize.
2020年の秋に発表したのは、みんなで力を合わせて爆弾のコードを切っていく、小さな協力ゲームでした。これをフランスの出版社が作り直し、『ボムバスターズ』として世界に出します。そして2025年、このゲームが、あの「ドイツ年間ゲーム大賞」に選ばれます。ノミネートからさらに一歩進み、ついに日本人が大賞を手にしたのです。
When the news arrived, Japan’s board game world is said to have rejoiced as if it were its own victory.
知らせが届くと、日本のボードゲームの世界は、まるで自分のことのように喜んだといいます。
“Couldn’t There Be a Game Version?”
There is a place where these three have presented their work: Game Market. In 1999, game researcher Kusaba Jun put out this call on a PC communication network: “Couldn’t there be a game version of Comic Market?” The following year, in April 2000, the first Game Market was held in Kanda, Tokyo. It is a place where people bring games they have come up with themselves, set them out, and have others play them.
「ゲーム版は、できないか」
3人が作品を発表してきた場所があります。「ゲームマーケット」です。1999年、ゲーム研究家の草場純さんは、パソコン通信でこう呼びかけました。「コミックマーケットのゲーム版はできないでしょうか」。翌2000年4月、東京・神田で、第1回のゲームマーケットが開かれます。自分で考えたゲームを持ち寄り、並べ、遊んでもらう場所です。
Today, small shops, each just one long table wide, stretch on and on across the venue. The person sitting behind the table is usually the one who made the game. People come from overseas, too, in search of ideas from Japan’s individual creators.
今、会場には、長机ひとつ分の小さな店がどこまでも並んでいます。机の向こうに座っているのは、たいてい作った本人です。海外からも、日本の個人の作り手のアイデアを探しに、人がやって来ます。
“There are people who are crazy about playing games in every country. But I think it’s unique to Japan that so many people get so hooked that they go as far as making them.” So says one person at a board game company.
「遊ぶことに夢中な人は、どこの国にもいます。でも、自分で作るところまで夢中になる人がこれほど多いのは、日本ならではだと思います」。あるボードゲーム会社の人は、そう話します。
Game Market | ゲームマーケット
A Book Passed from Hand to Hand
Comic Market, which Kusaba took as his model, began in December 1975. Gathered in a meeting room in Toranomon, Tokyo, were 32 circles who had brought manga books they had made themselves — dojinshi — about 700 people in all. Today it has become a place where tens of thousands of circles and hundreds of thousands of people gather. Many professional manga artists have come out of it.
手から手へ回る一冊
草場さんがお手本にしたコミックマーケットは、1975年12月に始まりました。東京・虎ノ門の会議室に集まったのは、自分たちで作った漫画の本、「同人誌」を持ち寄ったサークル32組、およそ700人。今では、数万のサークルと数十万の人が集まる場所になりました。ここから、たくさんのプロの漫画家が生まれています。
Comic Market / Tokyo International Exhibition Center | コミックマーケット / 東京国際展示場
Going further back, to 1953. Ishinomori Shotaro, who would later create Cyborg 009 and Kamen Rider, was then a high school student in Miyagi Prefecture. With friends across the country, he was sending a single volume — their drawn manuscripts bound just as they were — around by mail, from Hokkaido to Kyushu. Among those friends was Akatsuka Fujio, who would later draw Tensai Bakabon.
さかのぼれば、1953年。のちに『サイボーグ009』や『仮面ライダー』を生む石ノ森章太郎は、そのころ宮城県の高校生でした。全国の仲間と、描いた原稿をそのまま綴じた一冊を、郵便で北海道から九州まで回していたのです。仲間には、のちに『天才バカボン』を描く赤塚不二夫もいました。
Ishinomori Manga Museum | 石ノ森萬画館
This handmade volume was also read by Tezuka Osamu, already popular for Astro Boy. The following year, a telegram from Tezuka arrived for Ishinomori. It was a message asking him to help with his work.
この手作りの一冊を、『鉄腕アトム』ですでに人気だった手塚治虫も読んでいます。翌年、石ノ森のもとに手塚から電報が届きました。仕事を手伝ってほしい、という知らせでした。
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