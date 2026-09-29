Can Humanity Save the Earth?
人類が地球を救う？
- Hiragana Times
- Sep 29, 2026
Pros and Cons with Insight – Hiragana Times October 2026 issue
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Can Humanity Save the Earth?
人類が地球を救う？
🟤 Background｜背景
With extreme heat, torrential rain, and the like being attributed to the effects of climate change, voices demanding stronger environmental measures are growing louder.
猛暑や豪雨などを気候変動の影響とし、環境対策の強化を求める声が高まっている。
On the other hand, opinions are divided over what form those measures should take.
その一方で、対策のあり方をめぐって意見が分かれている。
🟢 Pros｜賛成
Human beings have a responsibility to protect the Earth and pass it on to the next generation.
人間には地球を守り、次世代へ残す責任がある。
🔴 Cons｜反対
Excessive environmental impositions stifle economic activity.
行き過ぎた環境の押し付けは、経済活動を萎縮させる。
🔍 Insight｜洞察
The universe is about 13.8 billion years old.
宇宙の年齢は約138億歳。
The Earth, floating within it, is about 4.6 billion years old.
そこに浮かぶ地球は、約46億歳である。
The “year 2026” that humanity is marking is, for the universe, less than an instant.
人類が刻んでいる「2026年」は、宇宙にとっては一瞬にも満たない。
Can such a humanity really go so far as to say it will “protect the Earth”?
そんな人類が、「地球を守る」とまで言えるのだろうか。
The universe has its own rhythm, and the Earth, too, has its own rhythm.
宇宙には宇宙のリズムがあり、地球にも地球のリズムがある。
The crust moves, the seas circulate, the atmosphere flows, and the universe is still expanding even now.
地殻は動き、海は巡り、大気は流れ、宇宙も今なお膨張を続けている。
Even what is a great disaster for humans is, for the Earth, nothing more than a slight change.
人間にとっての大災害も、地球にとっては、わずかな変化にすぎない。
Even so, humanity speaks of “saving the Earth.”
それでも人類は「地球を救おう」と語る。
These words already place humans at the center.
この言葉は、すでに人間を中心に置いている。
From the Earth’s point of view, it would be: “Mind your own business. Save yourselves.”
地球からすれば、「大きなお世話だ。自分たちを救え。」であろう。
The pollution and environmental contamination that humans cause should be corrected.
人間が引き起こす公害や環境汚染は正すべきである。
But the Earth is not screaming.
しかし地球は悲鳴を上げてはいない。
It is simply quite annoyed by humanity’s arrogance and desires.
ただ、人類の思い上がりや欲望を、相当鬱陶しがっている。
All humanity can do, at most, is to live without troubling the Earth.
人類にできることは、せいぜい地球に迷惑をかけずに生きることだろう。
Before saying “save the Earth,” first turn your eyes to your own country, region, and neighborhood.
「地球を救う」と言う前に、まず自分の国、地域、近隣に目を向ける。
Isn’t the starting point for thinking about the Earth, first of all, putting oneself in order?
地球を考える出発点は、まず自分自身を整えることではないだろうか。
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