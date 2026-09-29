Earth in space, from the October 2026 Pros and Cons illustration
Pros and Cons

Can Humanity Save the Earth?
人類が地球を救う？


Pros and Cons with Insight – Hiragana Times October 2026 issue

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Can Humanity Save the Earth?

人類じんるい地球ちきゅうすくう？

🟤 Background｜背景

With extreme heat, torrential rain, and the like being attributed to the effects of climate change, voices demanding stronger environmental measures are growing louder.
猛暑もうしょ豪雨ごううなどを気候変動きこうへんどう影響えいきょうとし、環境対策かんきょうたいさく強化きょうかもとめるこえたかまっている。

On the other hand, opinions are divided over what form those measures should take.
その一方いっぽうで、対策たいさくのありかたをめぐって意見いけんかれている。

🟢 Pros｜賛成

Human beings have a responsibility to protect the Earth and pass it on to the next generation.
人間にんげんには地球ちきゅうまもり、次世代じせだいのこ責任せきにんがある。

🔴 Cons｜反対

Excessive environmental impositions stifle economic activity.
ぎた環境かんきょうけは、経済活動けいざいかつどう萎縮いしゅくさせる。

🔍 Insight｜洞察

The universe is about 13.8 billion years old.
宇宙うちゅう年齢ねんれいやく138億歳おくさい

The Earth, floating within it, is about 4.6 billion years old.
そこにかぶ地球ちきゅうは、やく46億歳おくさいである。

The “year 2026” that humanity is marking is, for the universe, less than an instant.
人類じんるいきざんでいる「2026ねん」は、宇宙うちゅうにとっては一瞬いっしゅんにもたない。

Can such a humanity really go so far as to say it will “protect the Earth”?
そんな人類じんるいが、「地球ちきゅうまもる」とまでえるのだろうか。

The universe has its own rhythm, and the Earth, too, has its own rhythm.
宇宙うちゅうには宇宙うちゅうのリズムがあり、地球ちきゅうにも地球ちきゅうのリズムがある。

The crust moves, the seas circulate, the atmosphere flows, and the universe is still expanding even now.
地殻ちかくうごき、うみめぐり、大気たいきながれ、宇宙うちゅういまなお膨張ぼうちょうつづけている。

Even what is a great disaster for humans is, for the Earth, nothing more than a slight change.
人間にんげんにとっての大災害だいさいがいも、地球ちきゅうにとっては、わずかな変化へんかにすぎない。

Even so, humanity speaks of “saving the Earth.”
それでも人類じんるいは「地球ちきゅうすくおう」とかたる。

These words already place humans at the center.
この言葉ことばは、すでに人間にんげん中心ちゅうしんいている。

From the Earth’s point of view, it would be: “Mind your own business. Save yourselves.”
地球ちきゅうからすれば、「おおきなお世話せわだ。自分じぶんたちをすくえ。」であろう。

The pollution and environmental contamination that humans cause should be corrected.
人間にんげんこす公害こうがい環境汚染かんきょうおせんただすべきである。

But the Earth is not screaming.
しかし地球ちきゅう悲鳴ひめいげてはいない。

It is simply quite annoyed by humanity’s arrogance and desires.
ただ、人類じんるいおもがりや欲望よくぼうを、相当そうとう鬱陶うっとうしがっている。

All humanity can do, at most, is to live without troubling the Earth.
人類じんるいにできることは、せいぜい地球ちきゅう迷惑めいわくをかけずにきることだろう。

Before saying “save the Earth,” first turn your eyes to your own country, region, and neighborhood.
地球ちきゅうすくう」とまえに、まず自分じぶんくに地域ちいき近隣きんりんける。

Isn’t the starting point for thinking about the Earth, first of all, putting oneself in order?
地球ちきゅうかんがえる出発点しゅっぱつてんは、まず自分自身じぶんじしんととのえることではないだろうか。

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