🔍 Insight｜洞察

The universe is about 13.8 billion years old.

宇宙 うちゅう の 年齢 ねんれい は 約 やく 138 億歳 おくさい 。

The Earth, floating within it, is about 4.6 billion years old.

そこに 浮 う かぶ 地球 ちきゅう は、 約 やく 46 億歳 おくさい である。

The “year 2026” that humanity is marking is, for the universe, less than an instant.

人類 じんるい が 刻 きざ んでいる「2026 年 ねん 」は、 宇宙 うちゅう にとっては 一瞬 いっしゅん にも 満 み たない。

Can such a humanity really go so far as to say it will “protect the Earth”?

そんな 人類 じんるい が、「 地球 ちきゅう を 守 まも る」とまで 言 い えるのだろうか。

The universe has its own rhythm, and the Earth, too, has its own rhythm.

宇宙 うちゅう には 宇宙 うちゅう のリズムがあり、 地球 ちきゅう にも 地球 ちきゅう のリズムがある。

The crust moves, the seas circulate, the atmosphere flows, and the universe is still expanding even now.

地殻 ちかく は 動 うご き、 海 うみ は 巡 めぐ り、 大気 たいき は 流 なが れ、 宇宙 うちゅう も 今 いま なお 膨張 ぼうちょう を 続 つづ けている。

Even what is a great disaster for humans is, for the Earth, nothing more than a slight change.

人間 にんげん にとっての 大災害 だいさいがい も、 地球 ちきゅう にとっては、わずかな 変化 へんか にすぎない。

Even so, humanity speaks of “saving the Earth.”

それでも 人類 じんるい は「 地球 ちきゅう を 救 すく おう」と 語 かた る。

These words already place humans at the center.

この 言葉 ことば は、すでに 人間 にんげん を 中心 ちゅうしん に 置 お いている。

From the Earth’s point of view, it would be: “Mind your own business. Save yourselves.”

地球 ちきゅう からすれば、「 大 おお きなお 世話 せわ だ。 自分 じぶん たちを 救 すく え。」であろう。

The pollution and environmental contamination that humans cause should be corrected.

人間 にんげん が 引 ひ き 起 お こす 公害 こうがい や 環境汚染 かんきょうおせん は 正 ただ すべきである。

But the Earth is not screaming.

しかし 地球 ちきゅう は 悲鳴 ひめい を 上 あ げてはいない。

It is simply quite annoyed by humanity’s arrogance and desires.

ただ、 人類 じんるい の 思 おも い 上 あ がりや 欲望 よくぼう を、 相当 そうとう 鬱陶 うっとう しがっている。

All humanity can do, at most, is to live without troubling the Earth.

人類 じんるい にできることは、せいぜい 地球 ちきゅう に 迷惑 めいわく をかけずに 生 い きることだろう。

Before saying “save the Earth,” first turn your eyes to your own country, region, and neighborhood.

「 地球 ちきゅう を 救 すく う」と 言 い う 前 まえ に、まず 自分 じぶん の 国 くに 、 地域 ちいき 、 近隣 きんりん に 目 め を 向 む ける。