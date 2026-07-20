Pros and Cons

Shall We Cut a Two Thousand Years Thread? Japan and the female-line emperor.
二千年の糸を、断つのか。｜女系天皇容認に揺れる日本。


Pros and Cons with Insight – Hiragana Times August 2026 issue

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Shall We Cut a Two Thousand Years Thread? Japan and the female-line emperor.

二千年にせんねんいとを、つのか。｜女系じょけい天皇てんのう容認ようにんれる日本にほん

🟤 Background｜背景はいけい

The government submitted to the Diet a bill to amend the Imperial House Law, aimed at securing the number of imperial family members.
政府せいふ皇族数こうぞくすう確保かくほけた皇室典範こうしつてんぱん改正案かいせいあん国会こっかい提出ていしゅつした。

But the core question of whether to allow a female-line emperor remains shelved.
だが、「女系じょけい天皇てんのうみとめるか」という核心かくしんは、棚上たなあげにされたままだ。

Some opposition parties argue that a female-line emperor should be included as an option.
一部いちぶ野党やとうは、女系じょけい天皇てんのう選択肢せんたくしふくめるべきだと主張しゅちょうしている。

🟢 Pros｜賛成さんせい意見いけん女系じょけい天皇てんのうみとめるべき）

With male-line males alone, the imperial line will eventually die out.
男系だんけい男子だんしだけでは、いずれ皇統こうとう途絶とだえてしまう。

🔴 Cons｜反対はんたい意見いけん女系じょけい天皇てんのうみとめるべきではない）

If the female line is allowed, the imperial line will pass to another house, becoming in effect a change of dynasty.
女系じょけいみとめれば、皇統こうとうべついえうつり、事実上じじつじょう王朝おうちょう交代こうたいとなる。

🔍 Insight｜洞察どうさつ

There are, in the world, several nations called “old countries.”
世界せかいには「ふるくに」とばれる国家こっかがいくつかある。

San Marino, the world’s oldest republic, built on a mountaintop by a stonemason who fled persecution.
迫害はくがいのがれた石工いしく山頂さんちょうきずいた、世界せかい最古さいこ共和国きょうわこく、サンマリノ。

Ethiopia, which preserved until modern times an ancient dynasty descending from King Solomon of the Old Testament.
旧約聖書きゅうやくせいしょのソロモンおうつらなる古王朝こおうちょうを、近代きんだいまでたもったエチオピア。

China, though ancient as a civilization, has overwritten its dynasties again and again.
中国ちゅうごくは、文明ぶんめいこそふるいが、王朝おうちょう幾度いくど上書うわがきしてきた。

Japan, the only nation that has never overwritten its dynasty and has kept the imperial line in place.
日本にほんは、王朝おうちょう一度いちど上書うわがきせず、皇統こうとうつづけてきた唯一ゆいいつ国家こっか

This rests on a two-thousand-year thread that traces the father back to the first emperor, binding the imperial line—the ancient wisdom called “male line.”
それは、ちちをたどり初代しょだいへと皇統こうとうむすぶ、二千年にせんねん一本いっぽんいと——「男系だんけい」という、古代こだい知恵ちえによる。

Values change with the times. Whether to carry on a tradition or to sever it rests on the judgment of those living now—so some people say.
価値観かちかん時代じだいによってわる。伝統でんとうぐもつも、いまきるもの判断はんだん次第しだいだ——そうひとがいる。

But does a generation that lives only a sliver of two thousand years have the right to cut that thread?
だが、二千年にせんねんのほんの一片いっぺんしかきない世代せだいに、そのいと権限けんげんがあるのか。

We need to listen closely not only to the voices of our ancestors, but also to the voices of our descendants.
わたしたちは、先祖せんぞこえだけでなく、子孫しそんこえにも、みみます必要ひつようがある。

In 1975, in Ethiopia, a communist regime abolished the monarchy.
エチオピアは1975ねん共産主義きょうさんしゅぎ政権せいけん君主制くんしゅせいはいした。

Eventually the regime fell, but the dynasty never returned.
やがて政権せいけんたおれたが、王朝おうちょう二度にどもどらなかった。

Changing it takes but a moment. What cannot be undone lasts forever.
えるのは、一瞬いっしゅんもどせないのは、永遠えいえん

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