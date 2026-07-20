

Pros and Cons with Insight – Hiragana Times August 2026 issue



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Shall We Cut a Two Thousand Years Thread? Japan and the female-line emperor.

二千年 にせんねん の 糸 いと を、 断 た つのか。｜ 女系 じょけい 天皇 てんのう 容認 ようにん に 揺 ゆ れる 日本 にほん 。



🟤 Background｜ 背景 はいけい



The government submitted to the Diet a bill to amend the Imperial House Law, aimed at securing the number of imperial family members.

政府 せいふ は 皇族数 こうぞくすう の 確保 かくほ に 向 む けた 皇室典範 こうしつてんぱん の 改正案 かいせいあん を 国会 こっかい に 提出 ていしゅつ した。

But the core question of whether to allow a female-line emperor remains shelved.

だが、「 女系 じょけい 天皇 てんのう を 認 みと めるか」という 核心 かくしん は、 棚上 たなあ げにされたままだ。

Some opposition parties argue that a female-line emperor should be included as an option.

一部 いちぶ 野党 やとう は、 女系 じょけい 天皇 てんのう を 選択肢 せんたくし に 含 ふく めるべきだと 主張 しゅちょう している。

🟢 Pros｜ 賛成 さんせい 意見 いけん （ 女系 じょけい 天皇 てんのう を 認 みと めるべき）



With male-line males alone, the imperial line will eventually die out.

男系 だんけい 男子 だんし だけでは、いずれ 皇統 こうとう は 途絶 とだ えてしまう。

🔴 Cons｜ 反対 はんたい 意見 いけん （ 女系 じょけい 天皇 てんのう を 認 みと めるべきではない）



If the female line is allowed, the imperial line will pass to another house, becoming in effect a change of dynasty.

女系 じょけい を 認 みと めれば、 皇統 こうとう は 別 べつ の 家 いえ へ 移 うつ り、 事実上 じじつじょう の 王朝 おうちょう 交代 こうたい となる。

🔍 Insight｜ 洞察 どうさつ



There are, in the world, several nations called “old countries.”

世界 せかい には「 古 ふる い 国 くに 」と 呼 よ ばれる 国家 こっか がいくつかある。

San Marino, the world’s oldest republic, built on a mountaintop by a stonemason who fled persecution.

迫害 はくがい を 逃 のが れた 石工 いしく が 山頂 さんちょう に 築 きず いた、 世界 せかい 最古 さいこ の 共和国 きょうわこく 、サンマリノ。

Ethiopia, which preserved until modern times an ancient dynasty descending from King Solomon of the Old Testament.

旧約聖書 きゅうやくせいしょ のソロモン 王 おう に 連 つら なる 古王朝 こおうちょう を、 近代 きんだい まで 保 たも ったエチオピア。

China, though ancient as a civilization, has overwritten its dynasties again and again.

中国 ちゅうごく は、 文明 ぶんめい こそ 古 ふる いが、 王朝 おうちょう を 幾度 いくど も 上書 うわが きしてきた。

Japan, the only nation that has never overwritten its dynasty and has kept the imperial line in place.

日本 にほん は、 王朝 おうちょう を 一度 いちど も 上書 うわが きせず、 皇統 こうとう を 据 す え 続 つづ けてきた 唯一 ゆいいつ の 国家 こっか 。

This rests on a two-thousand-year thread that traces the father back to the first emperor, binding the imperial line—the ancient wisdom called “male line.”

それは、 父 ちち をたどり 初代 しょだい へと 皇統 こうとう を 結 むす ぶ、 二千年 にせんねん の 一本 いっぽん の 糸 いと ——「 男系 だんけい 」という、 古代 こだい の 知恵 ちえ による。

Values change with the times. Whether to carry on a tradition or to sever it rests on the judgment of those living now—so some people say.

価値観 かちかん は 時代 じだい によって 変 か わる。 伝統 でんとう を 継 つ ぐも 断 た つも、 今 いま を 生 い きる 者 もの の 判断 はんだん 次第 しだい だ——そう 言 い う 人 ひと がいる。

But does a generation that lives only a sliver of two thousand years have the right to cut that thread?

だが、 二千年 にせんねん のほんの 一片 いっぺん しか 生 い きない 世代 せだい に、その 糸 いと を 断 た つ 権限 けんげん があるのか。

We need to listen closely not only to the voices of our ancestors, but also to the voices of our descendants.

私 わたし たちは、 先祖 せんぞ の 声 こえ だけでなく、 子孫 しそん の 声 こえ にも、 耳 みみ を 澄 す ます 必要 ひつよう がある。

In 1975, in Ethiopia, a communist regime abolished the monarchy.

エチオピアは1975 年 ねん 、 共産主義 きょうさんしゅぎ 政権 せいけん が 君主制 くんしゅせい を 廃 はい した。

Eventually the regime fell, but the dynasty never returned.

やがて 政権 せいけん は 倒 たお れたが、 王朝 おうちょう は 二度 にど と 戻 もど らなかった。

Changing it takes but a moment. What cannot be undone lasts forever.

変 か えるのは、 一瞬 いっしゅん 。 戻 もど せないのは、 永遠 えいえん 。