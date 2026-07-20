Shall We Cut a Two Thousand Years Thread? Japan and the female-line emperor.
二千年の糸を、断つのか。｜女系天皇容認に揺れる日本。
- Hiragana Times
- Jul 20, 2026
Pros and Cons with Insight – Hiragana Times August 2026 issue
Listen to the Audio:
Shall We Cut a Two Thousand Years Thread? Japan and the female-line emperor.
二千年の糸を、断つのか。｜女系天皇容認に揺れる日本。
🟤 Background｜背景
The government submitted to the Diet a bill to amend the Imperial House Law, aimed at securing the number of imperial family members.
政府は皇族数の確保に向けた皇室典範の改正案を国会に提出した。
But the core question of whether to allow a female-line emperor remains shelved.
だが、「女系天皇を認めるか」という核心は、棚上げにされたままだ。
Some opposition parties argue that a female-line emperor should be included as an option.
一部野党は、女系天皇を選択肢に含めるべきだと主張している。
🟢 Pros｜賛成意見（女系天皇を認めるべき）
With male-line males alone, the imperial line will eventually die out.
男系男子だけでは、いずれ皇統は途絶えてしまう。
🔴 Cons｜反対意見（女系天皇を認めるべきではない）
If the female line is allowed, the imperial line will pass to another house, becoming in effect a change of dynasty.
女系を認めれば、皇統は別の家へ移り、事実上の王朝交代となる。
🔍 Insight｜洞察
There are, in the world, several nations called “old countries.”
世界には「古い国」と呼ばれる国家がいくつかある。
San Marino, the world’s oldest republic, built on a mountaintop by a stonemason who fled persecution.
迫害を逃れた石工が山頂に築いた、世界最古の共和国、サンマリノ。
Ethiopia, which preserved until modern times an ancient dynasty descending from King Solomon of the Old Testament.
旧約聖書のソロモン王に連なる古王朝を、近代まで保ったエチオピア。
China, though ancient as a civilization, has overwritten its dynasties again and again.
中国は、文明こそ古いが、王朝を幾度も上書きしてきた。
Japan, the only nation that has never overwritten its dynasty and has kept the imperial line in place.
日本は、王朝を一度も上書きせず、皇統を据え続けてきた唯一の国家。
This rests on a two-thousand-year thread that traces the father back to the first emperor, binding the imperial line—the ancient wisdom called “male line.”
それは、父をたどり初代へと皇統を結ぶ、二千年の一本の糸——「男系」という、古代の知恵による。
Values change with the times. Whether to carry on a tradition or to sever it rests on the judgment of those living now—so some people say.
価値観は時代によって変わる。伝統を継ぐも断つも、今を生きる者の判断次第だ——そう言う人がいる。
But does a generation that lives only a sliver of two thousand years have the right to cut that thread?
だが、二千年のほんの一片しか生きない世代に、その糸を断つ権限があるのか。
We need to listen closely not only to the voices of our ancestors, but also to the voices of our descendants.
私たちは、先祖の声だけでなく、子孫の声にも、耳を澄ます必要がある。
In 1975, in Ethiopia, a communist regime abolished the monarchy.
エチオピアは1975年、共産主義政権が君主制を廃した。
Eventually the regime fell, but the dynasty never returned.
やがて政権は倒れたが、王朝は二度と戻らなかった。
Changing it takes but a moment. What cannot be undone lasts forever.
変えるのは、一瞬。戻せないのは、永遠。
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