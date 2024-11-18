A Day to Appreciate Labor and the Harvest

勤労と収穫に感謝する日



[Japan Savvy – December 2024 Issue]

There are many public holidays in Japan, and the last one of the year is “Labor Thanksgiving Day” on November 23.

日本には多くの祝日がありますが、1年間で最後の祝日は11月23日の「勤労感謝の日」です。

In Christianity, labor is regarded as a punishment imposed on humans, but in Japan, labor has been a virtue since ancient times, and “Labor Thanksgiving Day” is, as the name suggests, a day to honor and appreciate work.

キリスト教において労働は人間に課せられた罰とされていますが、日本では古来、労働は美徳であり、「勤労感謝の日」は名前の通り勤労を尊び感謝する日です。

Labor Thanksgiving Day was established in 1948, but this day was originally a holiday called “Niiname-sai.”

1948年に制定された勤労感謝の日ですが、もともとこの日は「新嘗祭[にいなめさい]」という祭日でした。

In “Niiname-sai,” the character “新” represents new grains (the grains harvested that year), and “嘗” means a feast, which expresses gratitude by offering new rice and other crops to the gods.

新嘗祭の「新」は新穀[しんこく]（＝その年に取れた穀物）を、「嘗」はごちそうを意味していて、新米などを神様にお供えし、感謝を表します。

Rituals of Niiname-sai are held at shrines throughout Japan, and the Emperor, the “Saishi-ou,” who is at the pinnacle of the priesthood, offers the new grain he has grown himself and performs the strenuous task of praying throughout the night for a bountiful harvest and the peace of the people.

新嘗祭の儀式は全国の神社で行われますが、その神職の頂点である祭祀王[さいしおう]である天皇は、自ら育てた新穀を供え、五穀豊穣と国民の安寧を夜通し祈るという激務を果たします。