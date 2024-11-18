A Day to Appreciate Labor and the Harvest
- Hiragana Times
- Nov 18, 2024
A Day to Appreciate Labor and the Harvest
勤労と収穫に感謝する日
[Japan Savvy – December 2024 Issue]
There are many public holidays in Japan, and the last one of the year is “Labor Thanksgiving Day” on November 23.
日本には多くの祝日がありますが、1年間で最後の祝日は11月23日の「勤労感謝の日」です。
In Christianity, labor is regarded as a punishment imposed on humans, but in Japan, labor has been a virtue since ancient times, and “Labor Thanksgiving Day” is, as the name suggests, a day to honor and appreciate work.
キリスト教において労働は人間に課せられた罰とされていますが、日本では古来、労働は美徳であり、「勤労感謝の日」は名前の通り勤労を尊び感謝する日です。
Labor Thanksgiving Day was established in 1948, but this day was originally a holiday called “Niiname-sai.”
1948年に制定された勤労感謝の日ですが、もともとこの日は「新嘗祭[にいなめさい]」という祭日でした。
In “Niiname-sai,” the character “新” represents new grains (the grains harvested that year), and “嘗” means a feast, which expresses gratitude by offering new rice and other crops to the gods.
新嘗祭の「新」は新穀[しんこく]（＝その年に取れた穀物）を、「嘗」はごちそうを意味していて、新米などを神様にお供えし、感謝を表します。
Rituals of Niiname-sai are held at shrines throughout Japan, and the Emperor, the “Saishi-ou,” who is at the pinnacle of the priesthood, offers the new grain he has grown himself and performs the strenuous task of praying throughout the night for a bountiful harvest and the peace of the people.
新嘗祭の儀式は全国の神社で行われますが、その神職の頂点である祭祀王[さいしおう]である天皇は、自ら育てた新穀を供え、五穀豊穣と国民の安寧を夜通し祈るという激務を果たします。
Information From Hiragana Times
- December 2024 Issue Is Now On Sale!November 18, 2024
- November 2024 Issue Is Now On Sale!October 20, 2024
- October 2024 Issue is Now on Sale!September 17, 2024
Topics in Japan
- From Ancestry to 6,000 Descendant Varieties: The Lineage of Rice in IndiaNovember 18, 2024
- Minamiuonuma City – A Region of Japan Renowned for Its Rice, Cuisine, and CultureNovember 18, 2024
- A Day to Appreciate Labor and the HarvestNovember 18, 2024
- A cactus competition showcasing rare shapesNovember 18, 2024
- The Japanese, Given Life by RiceNovember 18, 2024
Topics in Japane Category
- Business (117)
- Entertainment (80)
- Events (10)
- Food (50)
- Highlights (556)
- Hot Events (2)
- Language (60)
- Living (24)
- New Products & Services (2)
- People (129)
- Society (176)
- Spots (6)
- Travel (82)
Products
- APP Version | アプリ版
¥9,000Original price was: ¥9,000.Current price is: ¥7,200.
- Print version | プリント版
¥10,560Original price was: ¥10,560.Current price is: ¥9,900.
- APP+Print Version | アプリ＋プリント版
¥19,560Original price was: ¥19,560.Current price is: ¥13,900.