The Messenger of the Blue Ocean | 蒼き海の使者

[Cover Story – March 2025 Issue]

The cover of this month’s issue, which will be available in bookstores during the Pisces season (February 19 to March 20), features “The Messenger of the Blue Ocean.” painted by Bunta Inoue.

魚座の期間（2月19日〜3月20日）に書店に並ぶ今月号の表紙は、井上文太氏による青木海の使者です。

The whale’s voice, known as the “whale song,” is said to be the farthest-reaching sound made by any animal on Earth.

ホエールソングと呼ばれるクジラの声は、地球上で最も遠くまで届く動物の声として知られています。

Using extremely low-frequency sound waves, whales are believed to communicate with each other across thousands of kilometers – roughly the distance from Japan to Hawaii.

極低周波音を使い、数千きろ、つまり日本からハワイほどの距離を隔てた個体同士が交信していると考えられています。

Considering that vast distance, it would not be surprising if whales had a universal language shared across the world.

その距離を思えば、クジラが世界（地球）共通の言語を持っていたとしても不思議ではありません。

However, whale calls are not uniform. According to research, their sounds vary by region, showing differences similar to “dialects.”

しかし、クジラの鳴き声は一様ではありません。研究によると、地域ごとに異なり、まるで「方言」のような違いがあることが確認されています。

Imagining whales exchanging messages through song in the mysterious depths of the ocean is truly fascinating.

私たちが知ることのない深海の世界では、クジラたちが歌でメッセージを交わし合っていることを想像する審美的です。

This month’s issue introduces Esperanto, a language created based on the idea that a shared language could help build a peaceful society. It also explores the historical encounter between English – now the de facto global language – and the Japanese people.

今月号では、「共通の言語を持つことで、平和な社会を築けるのではないか」という理念から生まれたエスペラント語の紹介をはじめ、事実上世界共通語となった英語と日本語の歴史的な出会いについても触れています。

A universal language, while existing, still allows for difference to be respected. Perhaps such an ideal, harmonious society already exists beneath the vast ocean, beyond our sight.

共通の言語を持ちながら、それぞれの違いを尊重し合う。そんな理想の調和社会が、私たちの目には見えない大海原の下には既に存在しているのかもしれません。