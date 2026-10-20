Things That Comfort Idle Hours — The Play of the Japanese
つれづれなぐさむもの――日本人の遊び
- Hiragana Times
- Oct 20, 2026
Japan Savvy – Hiragana Times November 2026 issue
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Things That Comfort Idle Hours — The Play of the Japanese
つれづれなぐさむもの――日本人の遊び
“Just to kill a little time.” It is a phrase often said when opening a game on a smartphone.
「ちょっと暇つぶしに」。スマホでゲームを開くとき、よく口にする言葉です。
The Japanese of a thousand years ago did the same thing.
千年前の日本人も、同じことをしていました。
Sei Shonagon, a woman writer of the Heian period, writes this in “The Pillow Book.”
平安時代の女性作家、清少納言は『枕草子』にこう書いています。
“Things that comfort idle hours. Go. Sugoroku. Tales.”
「つれづれなぐさむもの。碁。双六。物語。」
“Tsurezure” means having nothing to do and being bored.
「つれづれ」とは、することがなく退屈なこと。
The things that would “nagusamu” it — that is, lift one’s spirits — were go and sugoroku.
それを「なぐさむ」、つまり気を晴らしてくれるものが、碁や双六でした。
In an age without the word “game,” play was “nagusami.”
「ゲーム」という言葉のない時代、遊びは「なぐさみ」だったのです。
Before long, in the 16th century, Portuguese ships bring a new form of play. It is “karuta.”
やがて16世紀、ポルトガルの船が新しい遊びを運んできます。「カルタ」です。
The Japanese remade it and created “hanafuda,” with flowers and birds drawn on them.
日本人はこれを作り替え、花や鳥を描いた「花札」を生みました。
The Kyoto shop that made those hanafuda is today’s Nintendo.
その花札を作っていた京都の店が、今の任天堂です。
Though the form has changed, the wisdom of turning dull time into enjoyment is the same, in the past and now.
形は変わっても、退屈な時間を楽しみに変える知恵は、昔も今も同じです。
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Warm up
◎ Useful Words（10）
- 暇つぶし — killing time
- 口にする — say / utter
- つれづれ — idle hours / having nothing to do
- 退屈 — boredom / boring
- なぐさむ — comfort / amuse
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October 16, 2026
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