

Japan Savvy – Hiragana Times November 2026 issue



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Things That Comfort Idle Hours — The Play of the Japanese



つれづれなぐさむもの―― 日本人 にほんじん の 遊 あそ び



“Just to kill a little time.” It is a phrase often said when opening a game on a smartphone.

「ちょっと 暇 ひま つぶしに」。スマホでゲームを 開 ひら くとき、よく 口 くち にする 言葉 ことば です。

The Japanese of a thousand years ago did the same thing.

千年前 せんねんまえ の 日本人 にほんじん も、 同 おな じことをしていました。

Sei Shonagon, a woman writer of the Heian period, writes this in “The Pillow Book.”

平安時代 へいあんじだい の 女性作家 じょせいさっか 、 清少納言 せいしょうなごん は『 枕草子 まくらのそうし 』にこう 書 か いています。

“Things that comfort idle hours. Go. Sugoroku. Tales.”

「つれづれなぐさむもの。 碁 ご 。 双六 すごろく 。 物語 ものがたり 。」

“Tsurezure” means having nothing to do and being bored.

「つれづれ」とは、することがなく 退屈 たいくつ なこと。

The things that would “nagusamu” it — that is, lift one’s spirits — were go and sugoroku.

それを「なぐさむ」、つまり 気 き を 晴 は らしてくれるものが、 碁 ご や 双六 すごろく でした。

In an age without the word “game,” play was “nagusami.”

「ゲーム」という 言葉 ことば のない 時代 じだい 、 遊 あそ びは「なぐさみ」だったのです。

Before long, in the 16th century, Portuguese ships bring a new form of play. It is “karuta.”

やがて16 世紀 せいき 、ポルトガルの 船 ふね が 新 あたら しい 遊 あそ びを 運 はこ んできます。「カルタ」です。

The Japanese remade it and created “hanafuda,” with flowers and birds drawn on them.

日本人 にほんじん はこれを 作 つく り 替 か え、 花 はな や 鳥 とり を 描 えが いた「 花札 はなふだ 」を 生 う みました。

The Kyoto shop that made those hanafuda is today’s Nintendo.

その 花札 はなふだ を 作 つく っていた 京都 きょうと の 店 みせ が、 今 いま の 任天堂 にんてんどう です。

Though the form has changed, the wisdom of turning dull time into enjoyment is the same, in the past and now.

形 かたち は 変 か わっても、 退屈 たいくつ な 時間 じかん を 楽 たの しみに 変 か える 知恵 ちえ は、 昔 むかし も 今 いま も 同 おな じです。

Become an Asobi Savvy / 遊 あそ び 通 つう になる

Listen to the Audio: Your browser does not support the audio element. Warm up ◎ Useful Words（10） 暇 ひま つぶし — killing time

つぶし — killing time 口 くち にする — say / utter

にする — say / utter つれづれ — idle hours / having nothing to do

退屈 たいくつ — boredom / boring

— boredom / boring なぐさむ — comfort / amuse

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