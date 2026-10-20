Hanafuda cards with flowers and birds on a red background, Hiragana Times November 2026
Japan Savvy

Things That Comfort Idle Hours — The Play of the Japanese
つれづれなぐさむもの――日本人の遊び


Japan Savvy – Hiragana Times November 2026 issue

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Things That Comfort Idle Hours — The Play of the Japanese

つれづれなぐさむもの――日本人にほんじんあそ

“Just to kill a little time.” It is a phrase often said when opening a game on a smartphone.
「ちょっとひまつぶしに」。スマホでゲームをひらくとき、よくくちにする言葉ことばです。

The Japanese of a thousand years ago did the same thing.
千年前せんねんまえ日本人にほんじんも、おなじことをしていました。

Sei Shonagon, a woman writer of the Heian period, writes this in “The Pillow Book.”
平安時代へいあんじだい女性作家じょせいさっか清少納言せいしょうなごんは『枕草子まくらのそうし』にこういています。

“Things that comfort idle hours. Go. Sugoroku. Tales.”
「つれづれなぐさむもの。双六すごろく物語ものがたり。」

“Tsurezure” means having nothing to do and being bored.
「つれづれ」とは、することがなく退屈たいくつなこと。

The things that would “nagusamu” it — that is, lift one’s spirits — were go and sugoroku.
それを「なぐさむ」、つまりらしてくれるものが、双六すごろくでした。

In an age without the word “game,” play was “nagusami.”
「ゲーム」という言葉ことばのない時代じだいあそびは「なぐさみ」だったのです。

Before long, in the 16th century, Portuguese ships bring a new form of play. It is “karuta.”
やがて16世紀せいき、ポルトガルのふねあたらしいあそびをはこんできます。「カルタ」です。

The Japanese remade it and created “hanafuda,” with flowers and birds drawn on them.
日本人にほんじんはこれをつくえ、はなとりえがいた「花札はなふだ」をみました。

The Kyoto shop that made those hanafuda is today’s Nintendo.
その花札はなふだつくっていた京都きょうとみせが、いま任天堂にんてんどうです。

Though the form has changed, the wisdom of turning dull time into enjoyment is the same, in the past and now.
かたちわっても、退屈たいくつ時間じかんたのしみにえる知恵ちえは、むかしいまおなじです。

Become an Asobi Savvy / あそつうになる

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Warm up

◎ Useful Words（10）

  • ひまつぶし — killing time
  • くちにする — say / utter
  • つれづれ — idle hours / having nothing to do
  • 退屈たいくつ — boredom / boring
  • なぐさむ — comfort / amuse

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