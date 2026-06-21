

Japan Savvy – Hiragana Times July 2026 issue



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Hiyashi Chuka — Now Serving

冷やし中華はじめました。



As spring ends and the hot and humid Japanese summer arrives, signs saying “We have started serving hiyashi chuka” appear in front of Chinese restaurants.

春が終わり、蒸し暑い日本の夏が訪れるころ、中華料理店の前に「冷やし中華、はじめました」という看板が現れます。

Seeing these words, many Japanese people feel that summer has come again this year.

この言葉を見ると、多くの日本人は「今年も夏が来た」と感じます。

Ramen, often called Japan’s national food, is originally a dish eaten piping hot.

日本の国民食ともいわれるラーメンは、本来、熱々で食べる料理です。

However, in Japan, there is a summer dish where this ramen is eaten cold.

しかし日本には、そのラーメンを冷やして食べる夏の一皿があります。

Hiyashi chuka is a dish enjoyed with a soy sauce or sesame-flavored sauce, topped with egg, cucumber, ham, and the like on Chinese noodles chilled in cold water.

冷水でしめた中華麺に、卵、きゅうり、ハムなどをのせ、しょうゆやごま風味のタレで味わうのが冷やし中華です。

In the early Showa period when air conditioning was not common, it was not easy to eat hot ramen in the hot season.

冷房が一般的でなかった昭和初期、暑い季節に熱いラーメンを食べるのは簡単ではありませんでした。

Even so, people thought, “I want to eat ramen even if it is hot.”

それでも「暑くてもラーメンを食べたい」。

Such a feeling, which could be called the obsession of Japanese people, created cold ramen.

そんな日本人の執念ともいえる思いが、冷たいラーメンを生み出しました。

Although it has “Chinese” in its name, it is not Chinese food itself, but a dish that developed independently in Japan.

名前に「中華」とありますが、中国料理そのものではなく、日本で独自に発展した料理です。

Hiyashi chuka is a bowl that announces the beginning of summer, born from the Japanese love of ramen.

冷やし中華は、日本人のラーメン愛が生んだ、夏の始まりを告げる一杯なのです。

🔵 SAVVY LESSON

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Warm Up ｜ ウォームアップ

◎ Useful Words（12）

中華料理 — Chinese cuisine / Chinese food

— Chinese cuisine / Chinese food 看板 — sign / signboard

— sign / signboard 冷やす — to chill / to cool

— to chill / to cool 独自 — original / unique

— original / unique 国民食 — national dish

— national dish 冷水 — cold water

— cold water しめる — to firm up (by chilling)

— to firm up (by chilling) タレ — sauce / dipping sauce

— sauce / dipping sauce 冷房 — air conditioning

— air conditioning 食欲 — appetite

— appetite 麺料理 — noodle dish

— noodle dish さっぱり — refreshing / light

◎ Ice Breaker Question：

When you think of noodle dishes, what comes to mind?

麺料理といえば、何を思い浮かべますか? Is there a food that makes you feel “summer has arrived”?

「夏が来た」と感じる食べ物はありますか? Does your country have a phrase that announces the arrival of a season?

あなたの国にも、季節の訪れを知らせる言葉はありますか? How do you get through hot days?

暑い日をどのように乗り越えますか? What impression do you have of Japanese cuisine?

日本料理には、どんな印象がありますか?

Work Up ｜ ワークアップ（Discussion）

Maria: I heard that Japan even has cold ramen.

マリア:日本には、冷たいラーメンもあると聞きました。

Yumi: That’s hiyashi chuka! It’s a dish created to match Japan’s hot summers.

ゆみ:冷やし中華ですね!日本の暑い夏に合わせて生まれた料理なんです。

Niran: How interesting. Thailand is a hot country too, but we don’t have anything like “chilled tom yum kung.”

ニラン:面白いですね。タイも暑い国ですが、『冷やしトムヤムクン』のような料理はありません。

Asha: In India too, it’s actually in the hottest regions that people enjoy hot curry and chai the most.

アーシャ:インドでも、暑い地域でこそ温かいカレーやチャイをよく口にします。

Maria: So a hot climate doesn’t necessarily mean a lot of cold dishes.

マリア:暑い国だからといって、冷たい料理が多いわけではないんですね。

Asha: In fact, there’s a belief that “when it’s hot, you should eat something hot and sweat it out.”

アーシャ:むしろ「暑いときこそ熱いものを食べて汗をかく」という考え方もあります。

Niran: That’s why the idea of “chilling ramen because it’s hot” felt so refreshing to me.

ニラン:だから「暑いからラーメンを冷やす」という発想は、私にはとても新鮮でした。

Yumi: Apparently it was created in the early Showa era, before air conditioning, for people who still wanted to eat ramen even in the heat.

ゆみ:昭和初期、冷房がなかった時代に、「暑くてもラーメンを食べたい」という人たちのために考えられたそうです。

Maria: That just shows how much the Japanese love their ramen.

マリア:それだけ日本人はラーメンが好きなんですね。

Niran: When I actually tried it, it was so light and refreshing — I could see why it’s a summer favorite.

ニラン:実際に食べてみると、とてもさっぱりしていて、夏に人気なのも分かりました。

Yumi: The name has “chuka” (Chinese) in it, but it’s not really Chinese cuisine — it’s a dish that developed in its own way in Japan.

ゆみ:名前に「中華」とありますが、中国料理そのものではなく、日本で独自に発展した料理なんですよ。

Maria: I see! So the “chuka” doesn’t mean Chinese cuisine — it actually refers to chuka soba, which is ramen.

マリア:なるほど。「中華」は中国料理という意味ではなく、「中華そば」つまりラーメンのことなんですね。

Wrap Up ｜ 新しい知識

Hiyashi chuka was born in the early Showa era, but it’s said to have spread across Japan only after World War II.

冷やし中華は昭和初期に誕生しましたが、全国に広まったのは戦後になってからだと言われています。

In the Kansai region, hiyashi chuka is called reimen. This reimen is not the Korean dish of the same name, but rather hiyashi chuka itself.

関西地方では、冷やし中華を「冷麺」と呼びます。ここでいう「冷麺」とは、韓国料理の冷麺ではなく、冷やし中華のことです。

Hiyashi chuka often features vegetables such as cucumber and tomato. It has almost no broth, looks cool to the eye, and is designed to be easy to eat even when the summer heat takes away your appetite.

冷やし中華には、きゅうりやトマトなどの野菜がよく使われます。スープはほとんどなく、見た目も涼しげで、暑さで食欲が落ちる夏でも食べやすいよう工夫されています。

Today, packaged sets containing both the noodles and the sauce are sold at supermarkets and convenience stores.

現在では、麺とタレがセットになった商品がスーパーやコンビニで売られています。

In Yamagata, there’s hiyashi ramen, which is ramen itself served cold. It looks much like regular ramen but is eaten with a chilled broth.

山形には、ラーメンそのものを冷たくした「冷やしラーメン」があります。見た目は普通のラーメンに近く、冷たいスープで食べるのが特徴です。

Morioka reimen, from Morioka City in Iwate Prefecture, is a local noodle dish that developed in Morioka based on the cold noodles of the Korean Peninsula. It features a cold beef-bone broth, chewy translucent noodles, and kimchi — a dish much closer to Korean naengmyeon.

岩手県盛岡市の「盛岡冷麺」は、朝鮮半島の冷麺をもとに盛岡で発展したご当地麺です。牛骨などの冷たいスープ、弾力のある半透明の麺、キムチが特徴で、韓国冷麺に近い料理です。

The birthplace of hiyashi chuka is widely said to be Ryutei, a Chinese restaurant in Sendai City, Miyagi Prefecture. In 1937 (Showa 12), the restaurant created ryanbanmen, the dish considered to be the original form of today’s hiyashi chuka.

冷やし中華の発祥地として有名なのは、宮城県仙台市の中国料理店「龍亭」です。1937年(昭和12年)、現在の冷やし中華の原型とされる「涼拌麺(りゃんばんめん)」が考案されました。

Yamagata’s hiyashi ramen, Morioka reimen, and Sendai’s hiyashi chuka are sometimes called the “Three Great Cold Noodle Dishes of Michinoku.”

山形の冷やしラーメン、盛岡冷麺、仙台の冷やし中華は、「みちのく三大冷やし麺」と呼ばれることがあります。

July 7 is “Hiyashi Chuka Day.” The date was chosen because it falls on shosho (Minor Heat), one of the 24 solar terms, marking the start of the truly hot season.

7月7日は「冷やし中華の日」です。この日は二十四節気の「小暑」にあたり、本格的な暑さが始まる時期であることから選ばれました。