Japan Savvy

Obon — A Summer Spent with Our Ancestors
お盆 ― 先祖と過ごす夏のひととき


Japan Savvy – Hiragana Times August 2026 issue

Listen to the Audio:

Obon — A Summer Spent with Our Ancestors

ぼん先祖せんぞごすなつのひととき

In Japan, the week around August 15 is called “Obon,” and many companies make it a summer holiday.
日本にほんでは、8がつ15にち前後ぜんご一週間いっしゅうかんを「おぼん」とび、夏休なつやすみとする会社かいしゃおおくあります。

When people hear “summer vacation,” they feel like going on a trip.
夏休なつやすみ」とけば、ひと旅行りょこうかけたくなります。

But when they call it the “Obon holiday,” people feel like going back to their hometowns, to their families.
しかし、それを「お盆休ぼんやすみ」とぶと、ひと故郷こきょうへ、家族かぞくのもとへかえりたくなります。

In fact, during this season the bullet trains become full of people returning home, and the sight is shown on the news every year.
実際じっさい、この時期じき新幹線しんかんせん帰省客きせいきゃくでいっぱいになり、その様子ようす毎年まいとしニュースにうつされます。

“Obon” is formally called “Urabon,” and it comes from a Buddhist sutra called the “Urabon Sutra,” which teaches filial piety.
「おぼん」は正式せいしきには「盂蘭盆うらぼん」といい、親孝行おやこうこうく「盂蘭盆経うらぼんきょう」というおきょう由来ゆらいします。

There are various theories about its origin, such as the Sanskrit word “ullambana” and the Persian-related word “urvan,” which means “soul.”
その語源ごげんには、サンスクリットの「ウラバンナ（ullambana）」や、ペルシャ語系ごけいで「霊魂れいこん」を意味いみする「ウルワン（urvan）」など、諸説しょせつあります。

However, turning one’s heart toward one’s ancestors is a feeling connected to Shinto.
ただ、先祖せんぞこころけるというのは、神道しんとうつうじる感覚かんかくです。

With ancient Shinto at its core, Japan has layered on foreign beliefs and words, and has nurtured its own unique customs.
日本にほん古来こらい神道しんとうじくに、異国いこく信仰しんこう言葉ことばかさねて、独自どくじ慣習かんしゅうはぐくんできました。

On the last day of Obon, August 16, characters such as “great” appear in flames on the mountains surrounding Kyoto.
ぼん最終日さいしゅうび、8がつ16にちには、京都きょうとかこやまに、「だい」などの文字もじほのおかびがります。

It is the “sending-off fire” that lights the road along which the ancestors we welcomed are sent back to the other world.
むかえていた先祖せんぞを、あのおくかえみちらす「おく」です。

Even if they do not usually speak of it, in the sky lit by that fire, everyone sees the face of someone they have lost.
普段ふだんくちにせずとも、そのらされたそらに、ひとだれもがひと面影おもかげるのです。

🔵 SAVVY LESSON

Listen to the Lesson Audio:

Warm up

◎ Useful Words

  • ぼん — Obon; the Bon festival
  • 帰省きせい — returning to one’s hometown
  • 故郷こきょう故郷ふるさと — hometown
  • むか — welcoming fire
  • おく — sending-off fire
  • 供物くもつそなもの — offering
  • 供養くよう — memorial service; honoring the dead
  • 先祖せんぞ — ancestor
  • 子孫しそん — descendant
  • 氏神うじがみ — guardian deity
  • 面影おもかげ — face; vestige (of someone)
  • いとおしむ — to cherish; to hold dear

◎ Ice Break（Warm-up Questions）

When you hear the word “Obon,” what kind of scene comes to mind?
「おぼん」といて、どんな風景ふうけいおもかべますか？

Does your country have a day for remembering those who have passed away?
あなたのくにには、くなったひとおもがありますか？

Do you have a custom of returning to your hometown or family at a certain time of year?
一年いちねんのある時期じきに、故郷こきょう家族かぞくのもとへかえ習慣しゅうかんはありますか？

Where do you think people go after they die?
ひとくなったあと、どこへくといおもいますか？

Are there moments when you suddenly feel close to someone you can no longer see?
えなくなったひとを、ふと身近みぢかかんじる瞬間しゅんかんはありますか？

Work Up ワークアップ

◎ Discussion

Raj: Obon is when the people who have passed away come back, right?
ラージ：おぼんは、くなったひとかえってくるんですよね！

Carlos: Mexico has the “Day of the Dead,” too. It’s a lively festival that welcomes our ancestors.
カルロス：メキシコにも「死者ししゃ」がありますよ。ご先祖せんぞさまをむかえる、にぎやかなおまつりです。

Emma: Japan’s Obon has a quieter image, doesn’t it? What do people do?
エマ：日本にほんのおぼんは、しずかなイメージですね。どんなことをするんですか？

Yumi: First, we set up a shelf called a shōryōdana to prepare for welcoming the ancestors.
ゆみ：まず「精霊棚しょうりょうだな」というたなつくって、先祖せんぞむかえる準備じゅんびをします。

Carlos: I’ve seen cucumbers and eggplants displayed on it.
カルロス：キュウリとナスがかざってあるのをました。

Yumi: Yes, that’s it. The cucumber is a “horse,” and the eggplant is an “ox.”
ゆみ：そう、それです。キュウリは「うま」、ナスは「うし」なんです。

Emma: So the cucumber is a swift “horse,” and the eggplant is a sturdy, strong “ox.”
エマ：キュウリはあしはやい「うま」、ナスはどっしり力持ちからもちの「うし」、ですね。

Carlos: I’ve heard the horse faces toward the house, and the ox faces outward—toward the other world.
カルロス：うまいえほうへ、うしそと——あのほうけてかざるときました。

Yumi: You know a lot! Coming toward the house, they hurry on the horse; going back to the other world, they go slowly on the ox.
ゆみ：よくご存知ぞんじで。るときはいえかってうまいそいで、かえるときはうしでゆっくり、あのへ。

Raj: With the ox, they can also carry back plenty of offerings.
ラージ：うしなら、お供物くもつもたくさんんでかえれますね。

Yumi: Exactly. We want them to come back quickly, and to stay just a little longer. And more than that, we want them to receive all our feelings—those wishes are held within it.
ゆみ：そうなんです。はやかえってきてほしい、そしてすこしでもながくいてほしい。さらには、たくさんの気持きもちをってほしい——そんなおもいがもっています。

Carlos: It overflows with love for one’s ancestors.
カルロス：先祖せんぞいとおしむ気持きもちがあふれてますね。

Emma: Still, the way back might end up as a huge ox traffic jam.
エマ：ただ、かえりはうし大渋滞だいじゅうたいになっちゃいそうですね。

Raj: A lovely traffic jam of tenderness.
ラージ：素敵すてきな、やさしさの渋滞じゅうたいですね。

Wrap Up あたらしい知識ちしき

● At the beginning of Obon, a “welcoming fire” is lit so that the ancestors’ spirits can find their way home, and at the end, they are seen off with a “sending-off fire.” Kyoto’s Gozan no Okuribi is said to be a grand development of this sending-off fire.
ぼんはじめには、先祖せんぞれいまよわずいえかえれるよう「むか」をき、わりには「おく」で見送みおくります。京都きょうと五山送ござんおくも、このおくおおきく発展はってんしたものといわれています。

● On the spirit shelf, people offer “spirit horses” made from cucumbers and eggplants. These two vegetables are used because both can be harvested in summer and are easy to obtain.
精霊棚しょうりょうだなには、キュウリとナスでつくった「精霊馬しょうりょううま」をそなえます。このふたつの野菜やさい使つかわれるのは、どちらもなつ収穫しゅうかくでき、はいりやすいからだといわれます。

● The feeling that “ancestors come home” existed in Japan even before Buddhism arrived. The dead were believed to change form—from shōryō (spirits) to sorei (ancestral spirits), to mitama (souls), and then to ujigami (guardian deities)—becoming gods who watch over their descendants.
先祖せんぞかえってくる」という感覚かんかくは、仏教ぶっきょうつたわるよりまえから日本にほんにありました。ひとは「精霊しょうりょう」から「祖霊それい」「みたま」、そして「氏神うじがみ」へと姿すがたえ、子孫しそん見守みまもかみになる——そうしんじられてきたのです。

● Until the calendar reform of the Meiji era (1872), Obon was held throughout Japan on the 15th day of the 7th month of the old lunar calendar. That day was always a full moon, and its light was considered a guide for the ancestors.
明治めいじ改暦かいれき（1872ねん）まで、おぼん全国ぜんこくそろって旧暦きゅうれきの7がつ15にちおこなわれていました。旧暦きゅうれきの7がつ15にちかなら満月まんげつで、その月明つきあかりが先祖せんぞみちびひかりとされていました。

● When the reform shifted all the dates at once, the responses divided—cities moved to July in the new calendar, while many regions wishing to avoid the busy farming season pushed it back a month to August 15—and this created today’s “July Bon” and “August Bon” (the month-delayed Bon).
改暦かいれき日付ひづけ一斉いっせいにずれたさい都市部としぶ新暦しんれき7がつに、農繁期のうはんきけたいおおくの地域ちいきは1かげつおくらせた8がつ15にちに——と対応たいおうかれ、いまの「7月盆がつぼん」「8月盆がつぼん月遅つきおくぼん）」ができました。

● The expression “as if Bon and New Year came at once” describes happy events overlapping, or being extremely busy.
ぼん正月しょうがつがいっしょにたよう」という表現ひょうげんは、うれしいことがかさなることや、とてもいそがしい様子ようすあらわします。

＜Obon Across Asia＞ ＜アジア諸国の「お盆」＞

● “Urabon” (ullambana) exists as a Buddhist concept, but there is no such event in Indian Buddhism. As an observance, it was born in China, where it merged with the Taoist annual event called the “Zhongyuan Festival” (Chūgen-setsu).
盂蘭盆うらぼん（ウランバナ）」は仏教ぶっきょう概念がいねんとしてありますが、インドの仏教ぶっきょう行事ぎょうじには存在そんざいしません。行事ぎょうじとしては中国ちゅうごくまれ、道教どうきょう（タオイズム）の年中行事ねんちゅうぎょうじ中元節ちゅうげんせつ」と融合ゆうごうしたものです。

● In China, the “Zhongyuan Festival” on the 15th day of the 7th lunar month is a day when deceased ancestors are said to come to visit the living—the same idea as Japan’s Obon. This 7th lunar month is called the “Ghost Month,” and “ghost” here refers to the spirits of the dead. During this month, ancestral spirits were believed to descend into this world.
中国ちゅうごくでは、旧暦きゅうれき7がつ15にちの「中元節ちゅうげんせつ」は、くなった祖先そせんきているひといにとされます——日本にほんのおぼんおな発想はっそうです。この旧暦きゅうれき7がつは「鬼月きげつ」とばれ、「おに」は死者ししゃれいします。このつき祖先そせんれいがこのりてくるとかんがえられてきました。

● China also has the “Qingming Festival” in spring. This one is the reverse: a day when living descendants go to visit their ancestors, and people head out to tend the graves. It closely resembles Japan’s Ohigan.
中国ちゅうごくには、はるに「清明節せいめいせつ」もあります。こちらはぎゃくに、きている子孫しそん祖先そせんいにで、人々ひとびと墓参はかまいりにかけます。日本にほんのお彼岸ひがんによくています。

● The feeling that “ancestors come home” is not unique to Japan. Across East and Southeast Asia—Hong Kong, Taiwan, Korea, Thailand, Vietnam, and more—there are ancestor-honoring observances centered on the 7th and 8th months of the old lunar calendar.
祖先そせんかえってくる」という感覚かんかくは、日本にほんだけのものはありません。香港ほんこん台湾たいわん韓国かんこく、タイ、ベトナムなど、ひがしアジアから東南とうなんアジアの各地かくちに、旧暦きゅうれき7〜8がつ中心ちゅうしんとした先祖供養せんぞくよう行事ぎょうじがあります。

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