

Japan Savvy – Hiragana Times August 2026 issue



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Obon — A Summer Spent with Our Ancestors

お 盆 ぼん ― 先祖 せんぞ と 過 す ごす 夏 なつ のひととき



In Japan, the week around August 15 is called “Obon,” and many companies make it a summer holiday.

日本 にほん では、8 月 がつ 15 日 にち 前後 ぜんご の 一週間 いっしゅうかん を「お 盆 ぼん 」と 呼 よ び、 夏休 なつやす みとする 会社 かいしゃ が 多 おお くあります。

When people hear “summer vacation,” they feel like going on a trip.

「 夏休 なつやす み」と 聞 き けば、 人 ひと は 旅行 りょこう に 出 で かけたくなります。

But when they call it the “Obon holiday,” people feel like going back to their hometowns, to their families.

しかし、それを「お 盆休 ぼんやす み」と 呼 よ ぶと、 人 ひと は 故郷 こきょう へ、 家族 かぞく のもとへ 帰 かえ りたくなります。

In fact, during this season the bullet trains become full of people returning home, and the sight is shown on the news every year.

実際 じっさい 、この 時期 じき の 新幹線 しんかんせん は 帰省客 きせいきゃく でいっぱいになり、その 様子 ようす は 毎年 まいとし ニュースに 映 うつ し 出 だ されます。

“Obon” is formally called “Urabon,” and it comes from a Buddhist sutra called the “Urabon Sutra,” which teaches filial piety.

「お 盆 ぼん 」は 正式 せいしき には「 盂蘭盆 うらぼん 」といい、 親孝行 おやこうこう を 説 と く「 盂蘭盆経 うらぼんきょう 」というお 経 きょう に 由来 ゆらい します。

There are various theories about its origin, such as the Sanskrit word “ullambana” and the Persian-related word “urvan,” which means “soul.”

その 語源 ごげん には、サンスクリット 語 ご の「ウラバンナ（ullambana）」や、ペルシャ 語系 ごけい で「 霊魂 れいこん 」を 意味 いみ する「ウルワン（urvan）」など、 諸説 しょせつ あります。

However, turning one’s heart toward one’s ancestors is a feeling connected to Shinto.

ただ、 先祖 せんぞ に 心 こころ を 向 む けるというのは、 神道 しんとう に 通 つう じる 感覚 かんかく です。

With ancient Shinto at its core, Japan has layered on foreign beliefs and words, and has nurtured its own unique customs.

日本 にほん は 古来 こらい の 神道 しんとう を 軸 じく に、 異国 いこく の 信仰 しんこう や 言葉 ことば を 重 かさ ねて、 独自 どくじ の 慣習 かんしゅう を 育 はぐく んできました。

On the last day of Obon, August 16, characters such as “great” appear in flames on the mountains surrounding Kyoto.

お 盆 ぼん の 最終日 さいしゅうび 、8 月 がつ 16 日 にち には、 京都 きょうと を 囲 かこ む 山 やま に、「 大 だい 」などの 文字 もじ が 炎 ほのお で 浮 う かび 上 あ がります。

It is the “sending-off fire” that lights the road along which the ancestors we welcomed are sent back to the other world.

迎 むか えていた 先祖 せんぞ を、あの 世 よ へ 送 おく り 返 かえ す 道 みち を 照 て らす「 送 おく り 火 び 」です。

Even if they do not usually speak of it, in the sky lit by that fire, everyone sees the face of someone they have lost.

普段 ふだん は 口 くち にせずとも、その 火 ひ に 照 て らされた 空 そら に、 人 ひと は 誰 だれ もが 亡 な き 人 ひと の 面影 おもかげ を 見 み るのです。

🔵 SAVVY LESSON



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Warm up



◎ Useful Words

お 盆 ぼん — Obon; the Bon festival

— Obon; the Bon festival 帰省 きせい — returning to one’s hometown

— returning to one’s hometown 故郷 こきょう ・ 故郷 ふるさと — hometown

— hometown 迎 むか え 火 び — welcoming fire

— welcoming fire 送 おく り 火 び — sending-off fire

— sending-off fire 供物 くもつ ・ 供 そな え 物 もの — offering

— offering 供養 くよう — memorial service; honoring the dead

— memorial service; honoring the dead 先祖 せんぞ — ancestor

— ancestor 子孫 しそん — descendant

— descendant 氏神 うじがみ — guardian deity

— guardian deity 面影 おもかげ — face; vestige (of someone)

— face; vestige (of someone) 愛 いと おしむ — to cherish; to hold dear

◎ Ice Break（Warm-up Questions）

When you hear the word “Obon,” what kind of scene comes to mind?

「お 盆 ぼん 」と 聞 き いて、どんな 風景 ふうけい を 思 おも い 浮 う かべますか？

Does your country have a day for remembering those who have passed away?

あなたの 国 くに には、 亡 な くなった 人 ひと を 思 おも い 出 だ す 日 ひ がありますか？

Do you have a custom of returning to your hometown or family at a certain time of year?

一年 いちねん のある 時期 じき に、 故郷 こきょう や 家族 かぞく のもとへ 帰 かえ る 習慣 しゅうかん はありますか？

Where do you think people go after they die?

人 ひと は 亡 な くなったあと、どこへ 行 い くとい 思 おも いますか？

Are there moments when you suddenly feel close to someone you can no longer see?

会 あ えなくなった 人 ひと を、ふと 身近 みぢか に 感 かん じる 瞬間 しゅんかん はありますか？

Work Up ワークアップ



◎ Discussion

Raj: Obon is when the people who have passed away come back, right?

ラージ：お 盆 ぼん は、 亡 な くなった 人 ひと が 帰 かえ ってくるんですよね！ Carlos: Mexico has the “Day of the Dead,” too. It’s a lively festival that welcomes our ancestors.

カルロス：メキシコにも「 死者 ししゃ の 日 ひ 」がありますよ。ご 先祖 せんぞ さまを 迎 むか える、にぎやかなお 祭 まつ りです。 Emma: Japan’s Obon has a quieter image, doesn’t it? What do people do?

エマ： 日本 にほん のお 盆 ぼん は、 静 しず かなイメージですね。どんなことをするんですか？ Yumi: First, we set up a shelf called a shōryōdana to prepare for welcoming the ancestors.

ゆみ：まず「 精霊棚 しょうりょうだな 」という 棚 たな を 作 つく って、 先祖 せんぞ を 迎 むか える 準備 じゅんび をします。 Carlos: I’ve seen cucumbers and eggplants displayed on it.

カルロス：キュウリとナスが 飾 かざ ってあるのを 見 み ました。 Yumi: Yes, that’s it. The cucumber is a “horse,” and the eggplant is an “ox.”

ゆみ：そう、それです。キュウリは「 馬 うま 」、ナスは「 牛 うし 」なんです。 Emma: So the cucumber is a swift “horse,” and the eggplant is a sturdy, strong “ox.”

エマ：キュウリは 足 あし の 速 はや い「 馬 うま 」、ナスはどっしり 力持 ちからも ちの「 牛 うし 」、ですね。 Carlos: I’ve heard the horse faces toward the house, and the ox faces outward—toward the other world.

カルロス： 馬 うま は 家 いえ の 方 ほう へ、 牛 うし は 外 そと ——あの 世 よ の 方 ほう へ 向 む けて 飾 かざ ると 聞 き きました。 Yumi: You know a lot! Coming toward the house, they hurry on the horse; going back to the other world, they go slowly on the ox.

ゆみ：よくご 存知 ぞんじ で。 来 く るときは 家 いえ に 向 む かって 馬 うま で 急 いそ いで、 帰 かえ るときは 牛 うし でゆっくり、あの 世 よ へ。 Raj: With the ox, they can also carry back plenty of offerings.

ラージ： 牛 うし なら、お 供物 くもつ もたくさん 積 つ んで 帰 かえ れますね。 Yumi: Exactly. We want them to come back quickly, and to stay just a little longer. And more than that, we want them to receive all our feelings—those wishes are held within it.

ゆみ：そうなんです。 早 はや く 帰 かえ ってきてほしい、そして 少 すこ しでも 長 なが くいてほしい。さらには、たくさんの 気持 きも ちを 受 う け 取 と ってほしい——そんな 思 おも いが 籠 こ もっています。 Carlos: It overflows with love for one’s ancestors.

カルロス： 先祖 せんぞ を 愛 いと おしむ 気持 きも ちが 溢 あふ れてますね。 Emma: Still, the way back might end up as a huge ox traffic jam.

エマ：ただ、 帰 かえ りは 牛 うし の 大渋滞 だいじゅうたい になっちゃいそうですね。 Raj: A lovely traffic jam of tenderness.

ラージ： 素敵 すてき な、 優 やさ しさの 渋滞 じゅうたい ですね。

Wrap Up 新 あたら しい 知識 ちしき



● At the beginning of Obon, a “welcoming fire” is lit so that the ancestors’ spirits can find their way home, and at the end, they are seen off with a “sending-off fire.” Kyoto’s Gozan no Okuribi is said to be a grand development of this sending-off fire.

お 盆 ぼん の 初 はじ めには、 先祖 せんぞ の 霊 れい が 迷 まよ わず 家 いえ に 帰 かえ れるよう「 迎 むか え 火 び 」を 焚 た き、 終 お わりには「 送 おく り 火 び 」で 見送 みおく ります。 京都 きょうと の 五山送 ござんおく り 火 び も、この 送 おく り 火 び が 大 おお きく 発展 はってん したものといわれています。

● On the spirit shelf, people offer “spirit horses” made from cucumbers and eggplants. These two vegetables are used because both can be harvested in summer and are easy to obtain.

精霊棚 しょうりょうだな には、キュウリとナスで 作 つく った「 精霊馬 しょうりょううま 」を 供 そな えます。この 二 ふた つの 野菜 やさい が 使 つか われるのは、どちらも 夏 なつ に 収穫 しゅうかく でき、 手 て に 入 はい りやすいからだといわれます。

● The feeling that “ancestors come home” existed in Japan even before Buddhism arrived. The dead were believed to change form—from shōryō (spirits) to sorei (ancestral spirits), to mitama (souls), and then to ujigami (guardian deities)—becoming gods who watch over their descendants.

「 先祖 せんぞ が 帰 かえ ってくる」という 感覚 かんかく は、 仏教 ぶっきょう が 伝 つた わるより 前 まえ から 日本 にほん にありました。 亡 な き 人 ひと は「 精霊 しょうりょう 」から「 祖霊 それい 」「みたま」、そして「 氏神 うじがみ 」へと 姿 すがた を 変 か え、 子孫 しそん を 見守 みまも る 神 かみ になる——そう 信 しん じられてきたのです。

● Until the calendar reform of the Meiji era (1872), Obon was held throughout Japan on the 15th day of the 7th month of the old lunar calendar. That day was always a full moon, and its light was considered a guide for the ancestors.

明治 めいじ の 改暦 かいれき （1872 年 ねん ）まで、お 盆 ぼん は 全国 ぜんこく そろって 旧暦 きゅうれき の7 月 がつ 15 日 にち に 行 おこな われていました。 旧暦 きゅうれき の7 月 がつ 15 日 にち は 必 かなら ず 満月 まんげつ で、その 月明 つきあ かりが 先祖 せんぞ を 導 みちび く 光 ひかり とされていました。

● When the reform shifted all the dates at once, the responses divided—cities moved to July in the new calendar, while many regions wishing to avoid the busy farming season pushed it back a month to August 15—and this created today’s “July Bon” and “August Bon” (the month-delayed Bon).

改暦 かいれき で 日付 ひづけ が 一斉 いっせい にずれた 際 さい 、 都市部 としぶ は 新暦 しんれき 7 月 がつ に、 農繁期 のうはんき を 避 さ けたい 多 おお くの 地域 ちいき は1か 月 げつ 遅 おく らせた8 月 がつ 15 日 にち に——と 対応 たいおう が 分 わ かれ、 今 いま の「7 月盆 がつぼん 」「8 月盆 がつぼん （ 月遅 つきおく れ 盆 ぼん ）」ができました。

● The expression “as if Bon and New Year came at once” describes happy events overlapping, or being extremely busy.

「 盆 ぼん と 正月 しょうがつ がいっしょに 来 き たよう」という 表現 ひょうげん は、うれしいことが 重 かさ なることや、とても 忙 いそが しい 様子 ようす を 表 あらわ します。

＜Obon Across Asia＞ ＜アジア諸国の「お盆」＞



● “Urabon” (ullambana) exists as a Buddhist concept, but there is no such event in Indian Buddhism. As an observance, it was born in China, where it merged with the Taoist annual event called the “Zhongyuan Festival” (Chūgen-setsu).

「 盂蘭盆 うらぼん （ウランバナ）」は 仏教 ぶっきょう の 概念 がいねん としてありますが、インドの 仏教 ぶっきょう 行事 ぎょうじ には 存在 そんざい しません。 行事 ぎょうじ としては 中国 ちゅうごく で 生 う まれ、 道教 どうきょう （タオイズム）の 年中行事 ねんちゅうぎょうじ 「 中元節 ちゅうげんせつ 」と 融合 ゆうごう したものです。

● In China, the “Zhongyuan Festival” on the 15th day of the 7th lunar month is a day when deceased ancestors are said to come to visit the living—the same idea as Japan’s Obon. This 7th lunar month is called the “Ghost Month,” and “ghost” here refers to the spirits of the dead. During this month, ancestral spirits were believed to descend into this world.

中国 ちゅうごく では、 旧暦 きゅうれき 7 月 がつ 15 日 にち の「 中元節 ちゅうげんせつ 」は、 亡 な くなった 祖先 そせん が 生 い きている 人 ひと に 会 あ いに 来 く る 日 ひ とされます—— 日本 にほん のお 盆 ぼん と 同 おな じ 発想 はっそう です。この 旧暦 きゅうれき 7 月 がつ は「 鬼月 きげつ 」と 呼 よ ばれ、「 鬼 おに 」は 死者 ししゃ の 霊 れい を 指 さ します。この 月 つき は 祖先 そせん の 霊 れい がこの 世 よ に 降 お りてくると 考 かんが えられてきました。

● China also has the “Qingming Festival” in spring. This one is the reverse: a day when living descendants go to visit their ancestors, and people head out to tend the graves. It closely resembles Japan’s Ohigan.

中国 ちゅうごく には、 春 はる に「 清明節 せいめいせつ 」もあります。こちらは 逆 ぎゃく に、 生 い きている 子孫 しそん が 祖先 そせん に 会 あ いに 行 い く 日 ひ で、 人々 ひとびと は 墓参 はかまい りに 出 で かけます。 日本 にほん のお 彼岸 ひがん によく 似 に ています。