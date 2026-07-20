Obon — A Summer Spent with Our Ancestors
お盆 ― 先祖と過ごす夏のひととき
- Hiragana Times
- Jul 20, 2026
Japan Savvy – Hiragana Times August 2026 issue
Listen to the Audio:
Obon — A Summer Spent with Our Ancestors
お盆 ― 先祖と過ごす夏のひととき
In Japan, the week around August 15 is called “Obon,” and many companies make it a summer holiday.
日本では、8月15日前後の一週間を「お盆」と呼び、夏休みとする会社が多くあります。
When people hear “summer vacation,” they feel like going on a trip.
「夏休み」と聞けば、人は旅行に出かけたくなります。
But when they call it the “Obon holiday,” people feel like going back to their hometowns, to their families.
しかし、それを「お盆休み」と呼ぶと、人は故郷へ、家族のもとへ帰りたくなります。
In fact, during this season the bullet trains become full of people returning home, and the sight is shown on the news every year.
実際、この時期の新幹線は帰省客でいっぱいになり、その様子は毎年ニュースに映し出されます。
“Obon” is formally called “Urabon,” and it comes from a Buddhist sutra called the “Urabon Sutra,” which teaches filial piety.
「お盆」は正式には「盂蘭盆」といい、親孝行を説く「盂蘭盆経」というお経に由来します。
There are various theories about its origin, such as the Sanskrit word “ullambana” and the Persian-related word “urvan,” which means “soul.”
その語源には、サンスクリット語の「ウラバンナ（ullambana）」や、ペルシャ語系で「霊魂」を意味する「ウルワン（urvan）」など、諸説あります。
However, turning one’s heart toward one’s ancestors is a feeling connected to Shinto.
ただ、先祖に心を向けるというのは、神道に通じる感覚です。
With ancient Shinto at its core, Japan has layered on foreign beliefs and words, and has nurtured its own unique customs.
日本は古来の神道を軸に、異国の信仰や言葉を重ねて、独自の慣習を育んできました。
On the last day of Obon, August 16, characters such as “great” appear in flames on the mountains surrounding Kyoto.
お盆の最終日、8月16日には、京都を囲む山に、「大」などの文字が炎で浮かび上がります。
It is the “sending-off fire” that lights the road along which the ancestors we welcomed are sent back to the other world.
迎えていた先祖を、あの世へ送り返す道を照らす「送り火」です。
Even if they do not usually speak of it, in the sky lit by that fire, everyone sees the face of someone they have lost.
普段は口にせずとも、その火に照らされた空に、人は誰もが亡き人の面影を見るのです。
🔵 SAVVY LESSON
Listen to the Lesson Audio:
Warm up
◎ Useful Words
- お盆 — Obon; the Bon festival
- 帰省 — returning to one’s hometown
- 故郷・故郷 — hometown
- 迎え火 — welcoming fire
- 送り火 — sending-off fire
- 供物・供え物 — offering
- 供養 — memorial service; honoring the dead
- 先祖 — ancestor
- 子孫 — descendant
- 氏神 — guardian deity
- 面影 — face; vestige (of someone)
- 愛おしむ — to cherish; to hold dear
◎ Ice Break（Warm-up Questions）
When you hear the word “Obon,” what kind of scene comes to mind?
「お盆」と聞いて、どんな風景を思い浮かべますか？
Does your country have a day for remembering those who have passed away?
あなたの国には、亡くなった人を思い出す日がありますか？
Do you have a custom of returning to your hometown or family at a certain time of year?
一年のある時期に、故郷や家族のもとへ帰る習慣はありますか？
Where do you think people go after they die?
人は亡くなったあと、どこへ行くとい思いますか？
Are there moments when you suddenly feel close to someone you can no longer see?
会えなくなった人を、ふと身近に感じる瞬間はありますか？
Work Up ワークアップ
◎ Discussion
Raj: Obon is when the people who have passed away come back, right?
ラージ：お盆は、亡くなった人が帰ってくるんですよね！
Carlos: Mexico has the “Day of the Dead,” too. It’s a lively festival that welcomes our ancestors.
カルロス：メキシコにも「死者の日」がありますよ。ご先祖さまを迎える、にぎやかなお祭りです。
Emma: Japan’s Obon has a quieter image, doesn’t it? What do people do?
エマ：日本のお盆は、静かなイメージですね。どんなことをするんですか？
Yumi: First, we set up a shelf called a shōryōdana to prepare for welcoming the ancestors.
ゆみ：まず「精霊棚」という棚を作って、先祖を迎える準備をします。
Carlos: I’ve seen cucumbers and eggplants displayed on it.
カルロス：キュウリとナスが飾ってあるのを見ました。
Yumi: Yes, that’s it. The cucumber is a “horse,” and the eggplant is an “ox.”
ゆみ：そう、それです。キュウリは「馬」、ナスは「牛」なんです。
Emma: So the cucumber is a swift “horse,” and the eggplant is a sturdy, strong “ox.”
エマ：キュウリは足の速い「馬」、ナスはどっしり力持ちの「牛」、ですね。
Carlos: I’ve heard the horse faces toward the house, and the ox faces outward—toward the other world.
カルロス：馬は家の方へ、牛は外——あの世の方へ向けて飾ると聞きました。
Yumi: You know a lot! Coming toward the house, they hurry on the horse; going back to the other world, they go slowly on the ox.
ゆみ：よくご存知で。来るときは家に向かって馬で急いで、帰るときは牛でゆっくり、あの世へ。
Raj: With the ox, they can also carry back plenty of offerings.
ラージ：牛なら、お供物もたくさん積んで帰れますね。
Yumi: Exactly. We want them to come back quickly, and to stay just a little longer. And more than that, we want them to receive all our feelings—those wishes are held within it.
ゆみ：そうなんです。早く帰ってきてほしい、そして少しでも長くいてほしい。さらには、たくさんの気持ちを受け取ってほしい——そんな思いが籠もっています。
Carlos: It overflows with love for one’s ancestors.
カルロス：先祖を愛おしむ気持ちが溢れてますね。
Emma: Still, the way back might end up as a huge ox traffic jam.
エマ：ただ、帰りは牛の大渋滞になっちゃいそうですね。
Raj: A lovely traffic jam of tenderness.
ラージ：素敵な、優しさの渋滞ですね。
Wrap Up 新しい知識
● At the beginning of Obon, a “welcoming fire” is lit so that the ancestors’ spirits can find their way home, and at the end, they are seen off with a “sending-off fire.” Kyoto’s Gozan no Okuribi is said to be a grand development of this sending-off fire.
お盆の初めには、先祖の霊が迷わず家に帰れるよう「迎え火」を焚き、終わりには「送り火」で見送ります。京都の五山送り火も、この送り火が大きく発展したものといわれています。
● On the spirit shelf, people offer “spirit horses” made from cucumbers and eggplants. These two vegetables are used because both can be harvested in summer and are easy to obtain.
精霊棚には、キュウリとナスで作った「精霊馬」を供えます。この二つの野菜が使われるのは、どちらも夏に収穫でき、手に入りやすいからだといわれます。
● The feeling that “ancestors come home” existed in Japan even before Buddhism arrived. The dead were believed to change form—from shōryō (spirits) to sorei (ancestral spirits), to mitama (souls), and then to ujigami (guardian deities)—becoming gods who watch over their descendants.
「先祖が帰ってくる」という感覚は、仏教が伝わるより前から日本にありました。亡き人は「精霊」から「祖霊」「みたま」、そして「氏神」へと姿を変え、子孫を見守る神になる——そう信じられてきたのです。
● Until the calendar reform of the Meiji era (1872), Obon was held throughout Japan on the 15th day of the 7th month of the old lunar calendar. That day was always a full moon, and its light was considered a guide for the ancestors.
明治の改暦（1872年）まで、お盆は全国そろって旧暦の7月15日に行われていました。旧暦の7月15日は必ず満月で、その月明かりが先祖を導く光とされていました。
● When the reform shifted all the dates at once, the responses divided—cities moved to July in the new calendar, while many regions wishing to avoid the busy farming season pushed it back a month to August 15—and this created today’s “July Bon” and “August Bon” (the month-delayed Bon).
改暦で日付が一斉にずれた際、都市部は新暦7月に、農繁期を避けたい多くの地域は1か月遅らせた8月15日に——と対応が分かれ、今の「7月盆」「8月盆（月遅れ盆）」ができました。
● The expression “as if Bon and New Year came at once” describes happy events overlapping, or being extremely busy.
「盆と正月がいっしょに来たよう」という表現は、うれしいことが重なることや、とても忙しい様子を表します。
＜Obon Across Asia＞ ＜アジア諸国の「お盆」＞
● “Urabon” (ullambana) exists as a Buddhist concept, but there is no such event in Indian Buddhism. As an observance, it was born in China, where it merged with the Taoist annual event called the “Zhongyuan Festival” (Chūgen-setsu).
「盂蘭盆（ウランバナ）」は仏教の概念としてありますが、インドの仏教行事には存在しません。行事としては中国で生まれ、道教（タオイズム）の年中行事「中元節」と融合したものです。
● In China, the “Zhongyuan Festival” on the 15th day of the 7th lunar month is a day when deceased ancestors are said to come to visit the living—the same idea as Japan’s Obon. This 7th lunar month is called the “Ghost Month,” and “ghost” here refers to the spirits of the dead. During this month, ancestral spirits were believed to descend into this world.
中国では、旧暦7月15日の「中元節」は、亡くなった祖先が生きている人に会いに来る日とされます——日本のお盆と同じ発想です。この旧暦7月は「鬼月」と呼ばれ、「鬼」は死者の霊を指します。この月は祖先の霊がこの世に降りてくると考えられてきました。
● China also has the “Qingming Festival” in spring. This one is the reverse: a day when living descendants go to visit their ancestors, and people head out to tend the graves. It closely resembles Japan’s Ohigan.
中国には、春に「清明節」もあります。こちらは逆に、生きている子孫が祖先に会いに行く日で、人々は墓参りに出かけます。日本のお彼岸によく似ています。
● The feeling that “ancestors come home” is not unique to Japan. Across East and Southeast Asia—Hong Kong, Taiwan, Korea, Thailand, Vietnam, and more—there are ancestor-honoring observances centered on the 7th and 8th months of the old lunar calendar.
「祖先が帰ってくる」という感覚は、日本だけのものはありません。香港、台湾、韓国、タイ、ベトナムなど、東アジアから東南アジアの各地に、旧暦7〜8月を中心とした先祖供養の行事があります。
Information From Hiragana Times
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August 2026
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July 2026 Issue – Available as a back issue
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