

Japan Savvy – Hiragana Times October 2026 issue



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Voices of Insects — The Soundtrack of Autumn in Japan



虫 むし の 声 こえ ― 日本 にほん の 秋 あき のBGM



In the autumn nights of Japan, the chorus of insects echoes.

日本 にほん の 秋 あき の 夜 よる には、 虫 むし たちのコーラスが 響 ひび いています。

In Japanese, they are expressed as “the voice of insects,” turning each sound into language.

日本語 にほんご では、「 虫 むし の 声 こえ 」と 表現 ひょうげん し、それぞれの 声 こえ を「 言語化 げんごか 」しています。

“Reen, reen”, “Chinchirorin”, “Korokorokoro”, “Gachagacha”, “Suicchon.”

「リーン、リーン」「チンチロリン」「コロコロコロ」「ガチャガチャ」「スイッチョン」

Curiously, many Japanese people can tell which insect’s “voice” it is.

不思議 ふしぎ なことに、 多 おお くの 日本人 にほんじん は、どの 虫 むし の「 声 こえ 」かが 分 わ かります。

Not only the voices of insects, but also sounds that nature produces, such as wind, rain, and waves, are expressed in “words.”

虫 むし の 声 こえ だけでなく、 風 かぜ や 雨 あめ 、 波 なみ の 音 おと など 自然 しぜん が 生 う み 出 だ す 音 おと も「 言葉 ことば 」で 表 あらわ します。

In these words, an ancient sensibility remains — one that has turned the sounds of nature directly into language.

こうした 言葉 ことば には、 自然 しぜん の 音 おと をそのまま 言葉 ことば にしてきた 古 ふる い 感覚 かんかく が 残 のこ っています。

These are called “onomatopoeia,” and Japanese is said to have especially many — as many as 4,500.

これを「オノマトペ」と 呼 よ びますが、 日本語 にほんご は 特 とく に 多 おお く、4500ほどにもなると 言 い われています。

This tells us that Japanese is an ancient language, born and raised alongside nature.

日本語 にほんご が 自然 しぜん と 共 とも に 生 う まれ 育 そだ った 古 ふる い 言語 げんご であることを 物語 ものがた っています。

Become a Mushi Savvy / 虫通 むしつう になる

Listen to the Audio: Your browser does not support the audio element. Warm up ◎ Useful Words（10） 響 ひび く — echo / resonate

く — echo / resonate 言語化 げんごか する — put into words / verbalize

する — put into words / verbalize 不思議 ふしぎ — mysterious / curious

— mysterious / curious 生 う み 出 だ す — produce / create

み す — produce / create 古 ふる い 感覚 かんかく — ancient sensibility

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