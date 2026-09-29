Autumn insects resting on green leaves at night
Japan Savvy

Voices of Insects — The Soundtrack of Autumn in Japan
虫の声 ― 日本の秋のBGM


Japan Savvy – Hiragana Times October 2026 issue

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Voices of Insects — The Soundtrack of Autumn in Japan

むしこえ日本にほんあきのBGM

In the autumn nights of Japan, the chorus of insects echoes.
日本にほんあきよるには、むしたちのコーラスがひびいています。

In Japanese, they are expressed as “the voice of insects,” turning each sound into language.
日本語にほんごでは、「むしこえ」と表現ひょうげんし、それぞれのこえを「言語化げんごか」しています。

“Reen, reen”, “Chinchirorin”, “Korokorokoro”, “Gachagacha”, “Suicchon.”
「リーン、リーン」「チンチロリン」「コロコロコロ」「ガチャガチャ」「スイッチョン」

Curiously, many Japanese people can tell which insect’s “voice” it is.
不思議ふしぎなことに、おおくの日本人にほんじんは、どのむしの「こえ」かがかります。

Not only the voices of insects, but also sounds that nature produces, such as wind, rain, and waves, are expressed in “words.”
むしこえだけでなく、かぜあめなみおとなど自然しぜんおとも「言葉ことば」であらわします。

In these words, an ancient sensibility remains — one that has turned the sounds of nature directly into language.
こうした言葉ことばには、自然しぜんおとをそのまま言葉ことばにしてきたふる感覚かんかくのこっています。

These are called “onomatopoeia,” and Japanese is said to have especially many — as many as 4,500.
これを「オノマトペ」とびますが、日本語にほんごとくおおく、4500ほどにもなるとわれています。

This tells us that Japanese is an ancient language, born and raised alongside nature.
日本語にほんご自然しぜんともまれそだったふる言語げんごであることを物語ものがたっています。

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◎ Useful Words（10）

  • ひびく — echo / resonate
  • 言語化げんごかする — put into words / verbalize
  • 不思議ふしぎ — mysterious / curious
  • す — produce / create
  • ふる感覚かんかく — ancient sensibility

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