Voices of Insects — The Soundtrack of Autumn in Japan
虫の声 ― 日本の秋のBGM
- Hiragana Times
- Sep 29, 2026
Japan Savvy – Hiragana Times October 2026 issue
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Voices of Insects — The Soundtrack of Autumn in Japan
虫の声 ― 日本の秋のBGM
In the autumn nights of Japan, the chorus of insects echoes.
日本の秋の夜には、虫たちのコーラスが響いています。
In Japanese, they are expressed as “the voice of insects,” turning each sound into language.
日本語では、「虫の声」と表現し、それぞれの声を「言語化」しています。
“Reen, reen”, “Chinchirorin”, “Korokorokoro”, “Gachagacha”, “Suicchon.”
「リーン、リーン」「チンチロリン」「コロコロコロ」「ガチャガチャ」「スイッチョン」
Curiously, many Japanese people can tell which insect’s “voice” it is.
不思議なことに、多くの日本人は、どの虫の「声」かが分かります。
Not only the voices of insects, but also sounds that nature produces, such as wind, rain, and waves, are expressed in “words.”
虫の声だけでなく、風や雨、波の音など自然が生み出す音も「言葉」で表します。
In these words, an ancient sensibility remains — one that has turned the sounds of nature directly into language.
こうした言葉には、自然の音をそのまま言葉にしてきた古い感覚が残っています。
These are called “onomatopoeia,” and Japanese is said to have especially many — as many as 4,500.
これを「オノマトペ」と呼びますが、日本語は特に多く、4500ほどにもなると言われています。
This tells us that Japanese is an ancient language, born and raised alongside nature.
日本語が自然と共に生まれ育った古い言語であることを物語っています。
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◎ Useful Words（10）
- 響く — echo / resonate
- 言語化する — put into words / verbalize
- 不思議 — mysterious / curious
- 生み出す — produce / create
- 古い感覚 — ancient sensibility
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Information From Hiragana Times
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October 2026
September 23, 2026
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September 2026 – Available as a back issue
August 20, 2026
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August 2026 – Available as a back issue
July 20, 2026
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