[Japan + ×♡ – September 2024 Issue]

Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Malaysia to Japan | マレーシア特命全権大使

H. E. Dato’ Shahril Effendi Abd Ghany | ダト・シャフリル・エフェンディ・アブドゥル・ガニー閣下

Building Gastrodiplomacy with ‘Delicious!’ | 「おいしい」で築く、食文化による外交

Malaysia is a country situated facing the Strait of Malacca, an important maritime traffic hub. Since the seventh century, the land has been a significant trade route between the East and West and has developed into Asia’s cultural and ethnic exchange hub.

マレーシアは海上交通の要衝であるマラッカ海峡に面する国です。7世紀頃から東西交易の主要ルートにあり、アジア圏の文化・民族交流のハブとして発展してきました。

The history of Malaysia began with the establishment of the Sultanate of Malacca at the end of the fourteenth century. Due to its strategic importance, Malaysia was colonized by various foreign powers, including Portugal, Netherlands, and Britain. It was only on 31 August 1957 that Malaysia (then the Federation of Malaya) achieved independence.

同国の起源は、14世紀末に建国されたマラッカ王国にあります。戦略的に重要な地であったため、ポルトガル、オランダ、イギリスといった国々に植民地化されました。マレーシア（当時はマラヤ連邦）が独立を果たしたのは1957年の8月31日のことです。

Today, we have asked H.E. Dato’ Shahril Effendi Abd Ghany, Ambassador of Malaysia to Japan, to explain the relationship between Japan and Malaysia, which will be commemorating its 67th year of independence. The ambassador says that he realized his mission while pursuing his studies in government and politics at the University of Kent in the United Kingdom.

今回は、今年独立67周年を迎えるマレーシアと日本の関係について、シャフリル・エフェンディ・アブドゥル・ガニー駐日大使にお話いただきます。大使は、イギリスのケント大学で政治学を学んでいたときに、自身の使命を悟ったと言います。

“It was during the latter half of the 1980s and the early 1990s when Perestroika and Glasnost were advanced in the Soviet Union, and we witnessed the fall of the Berlin Wall and the subsequent reunification of Germany. Then, at the end of 1991, the USSR broke up. These were momentous changes taking place in world politics, and I knew then that diplomacy would be my calling, where I could perhaps play a small part in delivering the principled voice of Malaysia to the international community so that Malaysia could prosper and coexist with other countries. Needless to say, I have never looked back.”

「1980年代後半から1990年代初期にかけてのことです。ソビエト連邦ではペレストロイカとグラスノスチ（情報公開政策）が進み、ドイツでは『ベルリンの壁』が崩壊し東西が統一されました。そして1991年末、ソ連が崩壊します。世界の政治が大きく変わるのを目の当たりにしたのです。私は、マレーシアの声を国際社会に届け、他国と共存するために少しでも役に立てるかもしれない外交が自分の使命であると確信しました。それ以来、目標に向かって立ち止まったことは一度もありません」。

“Malaysia made rapid progress in the years since independence. What was an agrarian society and commodity-based country in the early days has become a more industrialized nation. As such, Malaysia has continued steadily to implement reforms with the aim of becoming a developed country. What we are focusing on right now includes biotechnology, chemical products, AI, semiconductors, and electronic and electrical products. Malaysia’s capability to effectively respond to the needs of foreign companies is at an extremely high level.”

「独立以来、マレーシアは急速に進歩を遂げました。当初は農業社会で一次産品が中心でしたが、工業化を進め、先進国を目指して着実に改革を続けてきました。現在注力しているのは、バイオテクノロジー、化学製品、AI、半導体、電気電子製品です。マレーシアは、外国企業のニーズへの対応能力に関して、非常に高い水準にあります」。

“While providing opportunities for employment and the transfer of technology, we learned from more advanced East Asian nations how to build a win-win partnership with multinational companies and other countries. For example, by receiving support from Mitsubishi Motors of Japan, Malaysia realized its objective of producing its own automobiles.”

「雇用や技術移転の機会を提供しつつ、どうすれば多国籍企業や他国とウィンウィンの関係を築けるのかを、私たちは、より発展した東アジア諸国から学びました。一例を挙げると、自国の自動車メーカーを立ち上げるという目標を、日本の三菱自動車の支援を受けて実現しました」。

In 1981, then Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir bin Mohamad proposed the “Look East Policy.” The primary purpose of the vision was to learn from Japan and South Korea, which had developed rapidly after World War II.

1981年、当時の首相、マレーシアのマハティール・ビン・モハマド氏はルック・イースト政策を提唱しました。その構想の趣旨は、大戦後、急速に発展を遂げた日本と韓国に学ぼうというものです。

“It is incredible that Japan is at its present position, having successfully overcome the tremendous challenges after World War II. In the past thirty years, China has also grown rapidly to become a major power. I think that we are all in awe of the impact that East Asia has had on the world.”

「日本が、戦後の困難を乗り越えて現在の姿を見せているのは驚くべきことです。また、中国もこの30年で急速に発展し、経済大国になりました。私たちは皆、これら東アジア諸国が世界に与えた影響に畏敬の念を抱いているのではないでしょうか」。

“At present, Malaysia has excellent infrastructure, a high educational level, and most of our workers have higher education and speak English. In the future, we hope more Japanese companies will choose Malaysia for expansion and as a destination for their regional bases.”

「現在のマレーシアは質の高いインフラが整備され、教育水準も高く、労働者のほとんどが高等教育を受けており、英語を話します。これからますます多くの日本企業がマレーシアを地域拠点に選んでくれることを、私たちは望んでいます」。

The Ambassador underlined that Malaysia and Japan are similar in that both peoples emphasize the importance of values. Discipline is critical, and courtesy and respect for others are cherished. In addition to being a multiracial country, Malaysia has many Japanese nationals, and it is interesting to note that the Bon Odori event is held every year in Malaysia, one of the largest outside of Japan.

人々が価値観の重要性を重んじるという点でマレーシアと日本は似ていると、大使は言います。規律を重要視し、礼儀と他者を尊重することを大切にしています。多民族国家であるマレーシアには、日本人も多く住んでいて、毎年行われている盆踊りは、日本国外で開催されるものとしては最大規模だと言われています。

“We are proud of such diversity. This is the reason why we have adopted ‘Malaysia, Truly Asia’ as the slogan for our robust tourism industry. Given that Malaysia is a melting pot of cultures, there can be no doubt that food is one of Malaysia’s highlights.”

「こうした多様性に、私たちは誇りを持っています。マレーシアの力強い観光産業のスローガンに「Malaysia, Truly Asia」を掲げているのも、そのためです。また、文化のるつぼであるからこそ、食べ物も間違いなくマレーシアのハイライトの1つです」。

Embassy staff served a variety of Malaysian dishes to the press, including ‘Nasi Lemak’ (a dish in which fried anchovies, cucumbers, and condiments are placed on rice cooked with coconut milk and mixed with a special sambal chili sauce), ‘Satay’ (Malay-style grilled skewers), and ‘Kuih Lapis,’ a colorful traditional confectionery made from rice flour

大使館の皆さんは取材陣を、ココナッツミルクで炊いたご飯に、アンチョビのフライとキュウリ、薬味を添え、特製サンバルソース（チリペースト）を混ぜて食べる「ナシレマ」、「サテ（マレー風串焼き）」、米粉から作るカラフルな伝統菓子「クエラピス」など、多彩なマレーシア料理でもてなしてくれました。

“At present, we are promoting Malaysian cuisine to the world. In prefectures across Japan, there are various attractions, and Japan is sharing them effectively with the world. The local bento and souvenirs that you buy before boarding the Shinkansen are good examples. They are packed neatly into very small sizes and are easy to carry. By taking everything into consideration to make people’s lives easier, Japan is doing its best to rejuvenate its many regions.”

「私たちは現在、世界に向けてマレーシア料理をプロモーションしています。日本は各都道府県にさまざまな魅力があり、それを効果的に発信していますよね。例えば、新幹線に乗る前に買うご当地弁当や土産物が良い例です。コンパクトにきれいにパッケージングされて、持ち運びもしやすい。日本は、人々が暮らしやすいようにあらゆることを考慮して、地域活性化に力を注いでいます」。

“Malaysia is also promoting the “One Village, One Product” project and are striving to make Malaysian cuisine known to people around the world. Malaysia is a country where people with different backgrounds, religions, and races interact. We are proud of a variety of world-class food cultures. My hope is to convey these attractions to many more people in the future.”

「マレーシアでも「一村一品」事業を進めており、世界中の人々にマレーシアの料理を知ってもらおうと努力しています。マレーシアは、人種や宗教といった多くの異なる背景を持った人々が交わる国です。だからこそ、世界に誇れる多彩な食文化があり、将来、さらに多くの人にこの魅力を伝えられることを願っています」。

When the interview team asked the Ambassador about his favorite Japanese food, he answered cheerfully in Japanese, “Unagi. And Yakiniku. It’s very delicious.” Empathizing and affirming with locals over foods they love is essential and a sure way to communicate with one another and build mutual trust and understanding.

私たちが大使にどんな日本食がお好きかを尋ねると、「うなぎだね。あと焼肉。おいしいよね」と日本語で朗らかに答えてくださいました。その土地で愛されている食を頂き、共感し、肯定する。それはコミュニケーションを重ね、信頼関係を築き、お互いを理解し合うために欠かせない確かな術であると思います。

Text: SAWAGUCHI Shota

文：澤口翔太