We are the Bees | 私たちは、蜂とともに在る。

Honeybees are essential to both the natural environment and our lives. Since the early 2000s, a phenomenon called “Colony Collapse Disorder” (CCD) has occurred primarily in Europe and the United States, where large numbers of honeybees suddenly disappear, and this remains a serious problem today.

ミツバチは、自然環境と私たちの生活にとって必要不可欠な存在です。2000年初頭から欧米を中心に起きている、大量のミツバチが忽然と姿を消す現象は「蜂群崩壊症候群」と呼ばれ、現在も深刻な問題となっています。

If honeybees were to go extinct, many plants would be unable to pollinate and could potentially perish. Consequently, the importance of protecting honeybees and preserving the environment is increasing.

ミツバチが全滅すると多くの植物が受粉できなくなり、滅びてしまう可能性があります。そのため、ミツバチの保護や環境保全の重要性はますます高まっています。

The causes of the sharp decline or mass deaths of honeybees are still not fully understood, but it is believed that pesticides and climate change may be contributing factors.

ミツバチ激減あるいは大量死の原因はいまだ解明されておらず、農薬や気候変動の影響ではないかと言われています。

In light of this situation, May 20th has been designated as “World Bee Day,” a day to recognize the importance of pollinators like honeybees in the ecosystem.

このような状況を受けて、毎年5月20日は「世界蜂の日」とされ、生態系におけるミツバチなどの受粉媒介生物（ポリネーター）の重要性を認識する日となっています。

Bunta Inoue is also actively involved in the protection of honeybees. Together with philanthropist Ms. Susan Rockefeller, he is promoting art activities aimed at protecting honeybees.

井上文太氏もミツバチの保護に積極的に取り組んでいます。フィランソロピストであるスーザン・ロックフェラー女史とともに、ミツバチ保護に向けたアート活動を推進しています。

People tend to fear and avoid bees, but honeybees do not usually attack. When they do use their stingers to attack, it is a life-risking action, as the bee itself will die.

人間はハチを怖がり避けがちですが、ミツバチは通常襲ってきません。

自らの針を使った攻撃は、ミツバチにとって死と引き換えの行動なのです。

It is said that honeybees will sacrifice themselves to protect their hive and fellow bees when they are in danger. This is because they are all siblings born from the same queen bee and form a single colony.

ミツバチは巣や仲間が危機に晒された時、自身を犠牲にして守ると言われています。それは、同じ女王蜂から生まれ、同じ巣を構成する家族だからです。

When I think about the behavior of these honeybees, I am reminded of the kamikaze pilots who once sacrificed themselves to protect Japan

このミツバチの生態を考える時、筆者は自らを犠牲にして日本を守ったかつての神風特攻隊を思い浮かべます。

August is the month of the end of the war. I would like to express my gratitude to nature, the universe, and the predecessors who laid the foundation for the peace we have today.

8月は終戦の月です。 自然、宇宙そして今の平和の礎を築いてくれた先人に、感謝の意を捧げたいと思います。