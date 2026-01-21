“Chappi-” 「チャッピー」

[New Expressions & Buzzwords – February 2026 Issue]

チャッピー | ChatGPT

💻 チャッピー

pronounced: Chappi-

definition: ChatGPT

It is a nickname for the generative AI service “ChatGPT.”

生成AIサービス“ChatGPT”の愛称です。

Because “ChatGPT” is a little long, an abbreviated way of calling it has spread among young people.

“ChatGPT”だと少し長いため、若い人の間で省略した呼び方が広がりました。

Recently, the number of people who consult AI about their worries has also been increasing.

最近では、AIに悩みごとを相談する人も増えています。

By calling it by a nickname, a sense of closeness is created as if talking with a friend.

愛称で呼ぶことで、まるで友達と話しているような親近感が生まれます。

This article is from the February 2026 issue of Hiragana Times.

この記事は、月刊誌『ひらがなタイムズ』2026年2月号より掲載しています。