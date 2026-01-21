“Chappi-” 「チャッピー」
- Hiragana Times
- Jan 21, 2026
[New Expressions & Buzzwords – February 2026 Issue]
チャッピー | ChatGPT
💻 チャッピー
pronounced: Chappi-
definition: ChatGPT
It is a nickname for the generative AI service “ChatGPT.”
生成AIサービス“ChatGPT”の愛称です。
Because “ChatGPT” is a little long, an abbreviated way of calling it has spread among young people.
“ChatGPT”だと少し長いため、若い人の間で省略した呼び方が広がりました。
Recently, the number of people who consult AI about their worries has also been increasing.
最近では、AIに悩みごとを相談する人も増えています。
By calling it by a nickname, a sense of closeness is created as if talking with a friend.
愛称で呼ぶことで、まるで友達と話しているような親近感が生まれます。
This article is from the February 2026 issue of Hiragana Times.
この記事は、月刊誌『ひらがなタイムズ』2026年2月号より掲載しています。
Related Posts
Information From Hiragana Times
-
February 2026 Issue
January 21, 2026
-
January 2026 Issue – Available as a Back Issue
January 15, 2026
-
December 2025 Issue —Available as a Back Issue
November 20, 2025
Topics in Japan
-
首相官邸幹部の「核保有発言」をめぐる論争" />
Controversy Over Cabinet Official’s Nuclear Remarks
首相官邸幹部の「核保有発言」をめぐる論争January 22, 2026
-
日本人の朝をつくってきたテレビ文化" />
A Television Culture That Has Shaped Japanese Mornings
日本人の朝をつくってきたテレビ文化January 22, 2026
-
“Outen” 「横転」
January 21, 2026
-
“Chappi-” 「チャッピー」
January 21, 2026
-
大相撲初場所 ―― 土俵入り" />
The Grand Sumo Tournament — Dohyō-iri
大相撲初場所 ―― 土俵入りJanuary 14, 2026
Topics in Japane Category
- Business | ビジネス (117)
- Close Up Japan (10)
- Culture & Society | 文化と社会 (159)
- Entertainment | エンターテイメント (78)
- Events | イベント (3)
- Food | フード (45)
- Highlights | ハイライト (555)
- IBUKI: Breath of the Land (1)
- Japan Maze (5)
- Japan Savvy (12)
- Japan Style (15)
- Japanese Language | 日本語学習 (46)
- Living | 暮らし (14)
- New Expressions & Buzzwords (22)
- News & Topics | ニュース・トピックス (3)
- News Review (13)
- Nihongo-Dou "Voice Wave" (7)
- Nihongo-Dou "Voice/Word Art" (7)
- Nihongo-Dou "Word Leaves" (4)
- People | 人物 (122)
- Pros and Cons (9)
- Spots | スポーツ (6)
- Trave | 旅行 (83)