[World Pavillion – September 2024 Issue]

Malaysia Pavilion | マレーシア パビリオン

マレーシア大使館 × 画狂人 井上文太

A country full of charm, with its great nature, modern cities, rich food, and warm people

大自然と近代都市、豊かな食と温かい人々の魅力あふれる国

In this time’s Hiragana Times Pavilion, a work depicting the various unique characteristics of Malaysia is set against the backdrop of the country’s beautiful sea.

今回のパビリオンは、マレーシアの美しい海を背景に同国のさまざまな個性が表現された作品となりました。

The two Malayan tigers, also depicted in the national coat of arms, , symbolize strength and courage. The crescent moon shining above the tigers represents Islam, the country’s official religion, and the 14-point star (Federal Star) signifies the 13 states and the federal territories.

国章にも描かれている2頭のマレー虎は力と勇気の象徴。虎の頭上に光る三日月は国教であるイスラム教を示し、14の頂点を持つ星（フェデラル・スター）はマレーシア連邦を構成する13州と連邦直轄区を表します。

At their feet, the national flower, the hibiscus, blooms prominently. The people of Malaysia imbue the five red petals with deep meaning: belief in God, loyalty to the king and country, supremacy of the constitution, rule of law, and and courtesy and morality. In Malaysia, the red color symbolizes bravery.

足元には大きく花開く国花ハイビスカス。マレーシアの人々は、5枚の赤い花びらに神への信仰、国王と国家への忠誠、憲法の優位性、法による統治、礼儀と道徳への思いを込めています。マレーシアで、赤は勇気を表します。

While Malaysia is rich in natural resources, it has also seen significant advancements in cutting-edge industries such as IT and biotechnology. Furthermore, its fertile soil and a long history of diverse ethnic fusion have led to a rich culinary culture.

豊かな天然資源が存在するマレーシアですが、現在はIT、バイオテクノロジーなどの先端産業の発展が進んでいます。さらに、豊かな土壌に加え、古より多様な民族の融合が繰り返された歴史により、食文化も豊かです。

The painting features some of Malaysia’s iconic dishes: “Nasi Lemak” (center), rice wrapped in banana leaves with various ingredients; “Kuih Lapis” (bottom left), a coconut milk-flavored layered cake; “Ondeh Ondeh” (bottom right), a chewy, coconut-flavored dessert; “Karipap” (top right), a pastry filled with curry-flavored minced meat and potato; and “Kuih Cara Berlauk” (top left), a savory, flower-shaped snack with slightly spicy flavors.

絵画には、マレーシアの代表的な料理も描かれています。「ナシレマッ」（中央）はさまざまな具材と一緒にバナナの葉に包まれたご飯、「クエラピス」（左下）はココナッツミルク味の層状のケーキ、「オンデオンデ」（右下）はもちもちしたココナッツ味のお菓子、「カリパップ」（右上）はカレー味のひき肉とジャガイモが詰まったパイ、そして「クエ・チャラ・ブルラウク」（左上）は少しスパイシーな風味のある花の形のセイボリースナック（甘くない“おかずスナック”)です。

With its strong presence in various fields, Malaysia is a powerful leader in Asia.

さまざまな分野で強い存在感を示すマレーシアは、アジアの頼もしいリーダーです。

Malaysia: A Symphony of Mother Nature and Culinary Heritage

マレーシア：母なる大自然と食のシンフォニー

2024 © BUNTA iNOUE