Expanding Our Features on note & Medium

Hiragana Times is now actively publishing its main feature articles on our official note and Medium channels. Alongside our magazine and website, these platforms bring you deeper, more dynamic explorations of Japanese language and culture.

Main Series Currently Featured

Japan Style – Exploring the essence of Japanese aesthetics, lifestyle, and spirituality.

– Exploring the essence of Japanese aesthetics, lifestyle, and spirituality. Ibuki – Highlighting the living pulse of Japan: people, regions, and cultural movements.

– Highlighting the living pulse of Japan: people, regions, and cultural movements. The Voice Wave (Kotoba) – A philosophical journey into the depth, sound, and spirit of the Japanese language.

note features Japanese-language articles with interactive engagement.

Medium shares English articles to reach a global audience and introduce Japan’s cultural perspectives to the world.

Explore these channels together with our official website blog — and discover Japan from every angle.

note・Mediumにて特集記事を展開中

ひらがなタイムズでは、メイン特集を中心とした記事を公式note・Mediumにて発信中。雑誌やWebサイトと連動しながら、日本語と文化の世界をより深く、より自由にお届けしています。

主な掲載シリーズ

Japan Style – 日本の美意識・暮らし・精神性を探るシリーズ。

– 日本の美意識・暮らし・精神性を探るシリーズ。 Ibuki – 人物・地域・時代の息吹を描く企画。

– 人物・地域・時代の息吹を描く企画。 日本語道（言波） – 日本語の響きと哲学を辿る連載。

noteでは日本語での深掘り記事を、Mediumでは英語で世界へ向けた発信を展開。それぞれの媒体の特性を活かし、日本語×文化×世界をつなぐ場を広げています。

本サイトブログと併せて、ぜひご活用ください。