[News Review –January 2026 Issue]

Who Is This Year’s ‘Lucky Man’? Nishinomiya Shrine’s ‘Running Worship’

今年の福男は誰？西宮神社の「走り参り」

Every year on January 10th, the ‘Gate-Opening Ritual Lucky Man Selection’ is held at Nishinomiya Shrine in Hyogo Prefecture.

毎年1月10日に、兵庫県の西宮神社で「開門神事福男選び」が行われます。

This place is known as a shrine that enshrines ‘Ebisu-sama’, the god of business prosperity.

ここは、商売繁盛の神様「えびす様」を祀る神社として知られています。

The worshipers aiming for ‘Lucky Man’ run all at once toward the main hall, about 230 meters away from the gate.

福男を目指す参拝者たちは、門から約230メートル離れた本殿へ一斉に走ります。

At 6:00 AM, at the moment the gate opens, they start.

午前6時、門が開いた瞬間にスタート。

A powerful scene of sprinting at full speed unfolds.

全力疾走の迫力ある光景が広がります。

The top three people who arrive at the main hall first are certified as that year’s ‘Lucky Men’.

最初に本殿に到着した上位3人が、その年の「福男」に認定されます。

The name of the event is “Fuku-otoko” (Lucky Man), but of course women can participate as well.

行事名は「福男」ですが、もちろん女性も参加できます。

Who will grasp the ‘luck’ this year? Every year, it attracts great attention.

今年は誰が“福”をつかむのか――毎年、大きな注目を集めています。

This article is from the January 2026 issue of Hiragana Times.

この記事は、月刊誌『ひらがなタイムズ』2026年1月号より掲載しています。