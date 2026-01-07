“Sanakatsu” 「サナ活」
- Hiragana Times
- Jan 07, 2026
[New Expressions & Buzzwords – January 2026 Issue]
サナ活 | Sana-activity
👩 サナ活
pronounced: Sanakatsu
definition: Sana-activity
In Japan, proactive activities taken toward a particular purpose are described with “◯◯-katsu”.
日本では、ある目的に向けて行う積極的な行動を「◯◯活」と表現します。
Recently, “Sana-katsu,” referring to supporting Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, has become popular.
昨今、高市早苗総理を応援する「サナ活」が人気です。
Among young people, there is a growing trend of imitating her fashion and belongings.
若者の間では、彼女のファッションや持ち物をまねる動きが広がっています。
It’s also gaining attention as a way to spark greater interest in politics.
政治への関心を高めるきっかけとしても注目されています。
This article is from the January 2026 issue of Hiragana Times.
この記事は、月刊誌『ひらがなタイムズ』2026年1月号より掲載しています。
