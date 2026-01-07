“Sanakatsu” 「サナ活」

[New Expressions & Buzzwords – January 2026 Issue]

サナ活 | Sana-activity

👩 サナ活

pronounced: Sanakatsu

definition: Sana-activity

In Japan, proactive activities taken toward a particular purpose are described with “◯◯-katsu”.

日本では、ある目的に向けて行う積極的な行動を「◯◯活」と表現します。



Recently, “Sana-katsu,” referring to supporting Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, has become popular.

昨今、高市早苗総理を応援する「サナ活」が人気です。

Among young people, there is a growing trend of imitating her fashion and belongings.

若者の間では、彼女のファッションや持ち物をまねる動きが広がっています。



It’s also gaining attention as a way to spark greater interest in politics.

政治への関心を高めるきっかけとしても注目されています。

This article is from the January 2026 issue of Hiragana Times.

この記事は、月刊誌『ひらがなタイムズ』2026年1月号より掲載しています。