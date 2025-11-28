[News Review – December 2025 Issue]

Halloween in the Sand Dunes!? Tottori’s Unique Party

ハロウィーンは砂丘で！？鳥取のユニークなパーティー

Regarding Halloween, congestion and trouble sometimes become problems in urban areas.

ハロウィーンは、都市部では混雑やトラブルが問題になることもあります。

Amidst that situation, Tottori Prefecture held an event at the Tottori Sand Dunes, saying, ‘Let’s have fun at the spacious sand dunes!’

そんな中、鳥取県は「広々とした砂丘で楽しもう！」と、鳥取砂丘でイベントを開催しました。

The slogan was ‘Trick or Tottreat’.

合言葉は「トリック・オア・トットリート」。

Approximately 2,800 people dressed in costumes paraded on the sand dunes, and the venue was very lively.

仮装した約2800人が砂丘をパレードし、会場は大にぎわい。

This year, ‘Myaku-Myaku,’ the character for the Osaka-Kansai Expo, and idols from Tottori also appeared, and livened up the event.

今年は、大阪・関西万博のキャラクター「ミャクミャク」や鳥取出身のアイドルも登場し、イベントを盛り上げました。

That liveliness also became a big topic on social media.

そのにぎわいはSNSでも大きな話題になりました。

Tottori Prefecture is aiming to become the ‘sacred place of Halloween’.

鳥取県は“ハロウィーンの聖地”を目指しています。