[News Review – February 2026 Issue]

The Kanji That Represents the Mood of Society in 2025

2025年の世相を表す漢字

The 2025 “Kanji of the Year” was announced at Kiyomizu Temple in Kyoto.

2025年の「今年の漢字」が、京都の清水寺で発表されました。

The kanji of the year, written on a large sheet of Japanese paper, is “bear.”

大きな和紙に書かれた、今年の漢字は「熊」です。

One reason it was chosen is that bear-related damage occurred repeatedly across the country.

選ばれた理由には、全国で熊による被害が相次いだことがあります。

Another reason is that pandas were returned to China.

また、パンダが中国に返還されたことも、理由の一つです。

The “Kanji of the Year” is decided each year through public submissions.

「今年の漢字」は、毎年、一般からの応募によって決まります。

“Bear” received the highest number of votes, totaling 23,346.

「熊」は、最多となる2万3346票を集めました。

Second place went to “rice,” which became a topic due to rising prices, with a difference of only 180 votes.

2位は、価格高騰で話題になった「米」で、その差はわずか180票でした。

The “Kanji of the Year” began in 1995. This is the first time that “bear” has been selected.

1995年に始まった「今年の漢字」。 「熊」が選ばれたのは、今回が初めてです。

This article is from the February 2026 issue of Hiragana Times.

この記事は、月刊誌『ひらがなタイムズ』2026年2月号より掲載しています。