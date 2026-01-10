The Kanji That Represents the Mood of Society in 2025
2025年の世相を表す漢字
- Hiragana Times
- Jan 10, 2026
[News Review – February 2026 Issue]
The Kanji That Represents the Mood of Society in 2025
2025年の世相を表す漢字
The 2025 “Kanji of the Year” was announced at Kiyomizu Temple in Kyoto.
2025年の「今年の漢字」が、京都の清水寺で発表されました。
The kanji of the year, written on a large sheet of Japanese paper, is “bear.”
大きな和紙に書かれた、今年の漢字は「熊」です。
One reason it was chosen is that bear-related damage occurred repeatedly across the country.
選ばれた理由には、全国で熊による被害が相次いだことがあります。
Another reason is that pandas were returned to China.
また、パンダが中国に返還されたことも、理由の一つです。
The “Kanji of the Year” is decided each year through public submissions.
「今年の漢字」は、毎年、一般からの応募によって決まります。
“Bear” received the highest number of votes, totaling 23,346.
「熊」は、最多となる2万3346票を集めました。
Second place went to “rice,” which became a topic due to rising prices, with a difference of only 180 votes.
2位は、価格高騰で話題になった「米」で、その差はわずか180票でした。
The “Kanji of the Year” began in 1995. This is the first time that “bear” has been selected.
1995年に始まった「今年の漢字」。 「熊」が選ばれたのは、今回が初めてです。
This article is from the February 2026 issue of Hiragana Times.
この記事は、月刊誌『ひらがなタイムズ』2026年2月号より掲載しています。
Related Posts
A Sumo Wrestler as Your Oshi!? Su-jo Bring New Energy to Japan’s “National Sport” 推しは力士！？スー女が盛り上げる日本の「国技」
Information From Hiragana Times
-
February 2026 Issue
January 21, 2026
-
January 2026 Issue – Available as a Back Issue
January 15, 2026
-
December 2025 Issue —Available as a Back Issue
November 20, 2025
Topics in Japan
-
首相官邸幹部の「核保有発言」をめぐる論争" />
Controversy Over Cabinet Official’s Nuclear Remarks
首相官邸幹部の「核保有発言」をめぐる論争January 22, 2026
-
日本人の朝をつくってきたテレビ文化" />
A Television Culture That Has Shaped Japanese Mornings
日本人の朝をつくってきたテレビ文化January 22, 2026
-
“Outen” 「横転」
January 21, 2026
-
“Chappi-” 「チャッピー」
January 21, 2026
-
大相撲初場所 ―― 土俵入り" />
The Grand Sumo Tournament — Dohyō-iri
大相撲初場所 ―― 土俵入りJanuary 14, 2026
Topics in Japane Category
- Business | ビジネス (117)
- Close Up Japan (10)
- Culture & Society | 文化と社会 (159)
- Entertainment | エンターテイメント (78)
- Events | イベント (3)
- Food | フード (45)
- Highlights | ハイライト (555)
- IBUKI: Breath of the Land (1)
- Japan Maze (5)
- Japan Savvy (12)
- Japan Style (15)
- Japanese Language | 日本語学習 (46)
- Living | 暮らし (14)
- New Expressions & Buzzwords (22)
- News & Topics | ニュース・トピックス (3)
- News Review (13)
- Nihongo-Dou "Voice Wave" (7)
- Nihongo-Dou "Voice/Word Art" (7)
- Nihongo-Dou "Word Leaves" (4)
- People | 人物 (122)
- Pros and Cons (9)
- Spots | スポーツ (6)
- Trave | 旅行 (83)