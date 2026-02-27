Hakone’s Iconic Retro Train to Be Retired

箱根の名物レトロ車両、引退へ

The mountain railway running through Hakone in Kanagawa Prefecture has train cars that have been used for over 100 years.

神奈川県・箱根を走る登山電車には、100年以上使われてきた車両があります。

They are “Moha 1” and “Moha 2.”

それが「モハ1形」と「モハ2形」です。

Among them, the “Moha 1” began operation in 1919.

中でも「モハ1形」は1919年に運行を開始しました。

As a regularly operating train, it is considered the oldest in Japan.

定期運行している電車としては、日本で最も古いとされています。

However, due to aging, repairs and securing parts have become difficult, and it has been announced that it will retire in January 2028.

しかし、老朽化により修理や部品の確保が難しくなり、2028年1月で引退することが発表されました。

Voices expressing regret at parting with the train, which has carried many people for many years and has been loved as a “retro train car,” are spreading.

長年、多くの人を運び、「レトロ車両」として親しまれてきた電車との別れを惜しむ声が広がっています。

This article is from the March 2026 issue of Hiragana Times.

この記事は、月刊誌『ひらがなタイムズ』2026年3月号より掲載しています。