Hakone’s Iconic Retro Train to Be Retired
箱根の名物レトロ車両、引退へ
- Hiragana Times
- Feb 27, 2026
[News Review– March 2026 Issue]
Hakone’s Iconic Retro Train to Be Retired
箱根の名物レトロ車両、引退へ
The mountain railway running through Hakone in Kanagawa Prefecture has train cars that have been used for over 100 years.
神奈川県・箱根を走る登山電車には、100年以上使われてきた車両があります。
They are “Moha 1” and “Moha 2.”
それが「モハ1形」と「モハ2形」です。
Among them, the “Moha 1” began operation in 1919.
中でも「モハ1形」は1919年に運行を開始しました。
As a regularly operating train, it is considered the oldest in Japan.
定期運行している電車としては、日本で最も古いとされています。
However, due to aging, repairs and securing parts have become difficult, and it has been announced that it will retire in January 2028.
しかし、老朽化により修理や部品の確保が難しくなり、2028年1月で引退することが発表されました。
Voices expressing regret at parting with the train, which has carried many people for many years and has been loved as a “retro train car,” are spreading.
長年、多くの人を運び、「レトロ車両」として親しまれてきた電車との別れを惜しむ声が広がっています。
This article is from the March 2026 issue of Hiragana Times.
この記事は、月刊誌『ひらがなタイムズ』2026年3月号より掲載しています。
節分 ―― 季節の分け目 豆で魔を滅する
Related Posts
Information From Hiragana Times
-
March 2026 Issue
February 24, 2026
-
February 2026 Issue
January 21, 2026
-
January 2026 Issue – Available as a Back Issue
January 15, 2026
Topics in Japan
-
干支——宇宙の設計図を紐解く東洋の思想" />
Eto – An Eastern Philosophy Unraveling the Blueprint of the Universe
干支——宇宙の設計図を紐解く東洋の思想February 27, 2026
-
季節の言技：「左馬」— 文字を反転させ、運を転じる。" />
Seasonal Voice-Word Art: Hidari-uma (Left Horse)”—Flip a character, turn your fortune.
季節の言技：「左馬」— 文字を反転させ、運を転じる。February 27, 2026
-
季節の言の葉：日本の3月「弥生（やよい）」— 締めくくりと別れ、そして次へ向かう静かな動き。" />
Seasonal Word Leaves: Japan’s March, “Yayoi” — endings, departures, and the quiet momentum toward what comes next.
季節の言の葉：日本の3月「弥生（やよい）」— 締めくくりと別れ、そして次へ向かう静かな動き。February 27, 2026
-
政治と宗教――装置にされた信仰" />
Politics and Religion — Faith as a Machine
政治と宗教――装置にされた信仰February 27, 2026
-
つば九郎 ― 神宮に還る魂" />
Tsubakuro — The Soul Returns to Jingu
つば九郎 ― 神宮に還る魂February 27, 2026
Topics in Japane Category
- Business | ビジネス (117)
- Close Up Japan (11)
- Culture & Society | 文化と社会 (159)
- Entertainment | エンターテイメント (78)
- Events | イベント (3)
- Food | フード (45)
- Highlights | ハイライト (557)
- IBUKI: Breath of the Land (1)
- Japan Maze (6)
- Japan Savvy (14)
- Japan Style (15)
- Japanese Language | 日本語学習 (46)
- Living | 暮らし (14)
- New Expressions & Buzzwords (24)
- News & Topics | ニュース・トピックス (3)
- News Review (14)
- Nihongo-Dou "Voice Wave" (7)
- Nihongo-Dou "Word Leaves" (6)
- Nihongo-Dou | 日本語道 (9)
- People | 人物 (122)
- Pros and Cons (10)
- Spots | スポーツ (6)
- Trave | 旅行 (83)