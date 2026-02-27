[Pros and Cons with Insight – March 2026 Issue]

Politics and Religion — Faith as a Machine

政治と宗教――装置にされた信仰

Background | 背景

In Japan, a structure has long existed in which politicians backed by the bloc votes of religious organizations hold national office.

日本では、宗教団体の組織票に支えられた政治家が国政を担う構造が長年続いている。

Despite the principle of separation of religion and state, the sense that this is abnormal is fading.

政教分離の原則がありながら、それを異常と感じる感覚すら失われつつある。

Pros | 賛成意見

Participating in politics based on one’s faith is a legitimate right in a democracy.

信仰に基づいて政治に参加することは、民主主義における正当な権利だ。

Cons | 反対意見

When politicians are elected through bloc votes directed by religious organizations, it can hardly be called the will of the people.

宗教団体の指示による組織票で選ばれた政治家が国政を担うことは、民意とは呼べない。

Insight | 洞察

Japan was once a nation where prayer and governance were one and the same.

日本はかつて、祈りと政が一体の国であった。

The Emperor was a “priestly sovereign,” devoted to praying for the well-being of the people, who were called “Ōmitakara” — the great treasure of the nation.

天皇は「祭祀王」として「大御宝」と呼ばれた国民の安寧を祈る存在であった。

In time, Buddhism arrived from the continent — something akin to what we would now call MBA-style management methods.

やがて大陸から、今でいうMBA式の経営手法のような仏教がもたらされた。

The “CEO” of the era, Prince Shōtoku, established systems of law and rank, and governed the nation through Buddhist principles.

当時の「CEO」聖徳太子は、憲法や階位を整備し、仏教の理念で国を治めた。

Yet his ideals were gradually distorted by those who came to power after him.

しかし聖徳太子の理想は、後の権力者たちに歪められていった。

In the Nara period, branch temples called “Kokubunji” were established across the country with Tōdai-ji at the apex. Faith was transformed from something that saved the people into a machine that bred bureaucrats and fed the powerful.

奈良時代、東大寺を頂点に全国へ国分寺が配置され、信仰は国民を救うものから官僚を生み権力を肥やす装置に変わった。

Emperor Kanmu reset everything. He abandoned Nara and built a new capital in Kyoto.

桓武天皇はすべてをリセットした。奈良を捨て、京都に新たな都を築いた。

He then entrusted the restoration of faith to Saichō (Mt. Hiei) and Kūkai (Mt. Kōya).

そして最澄（比叡山）と空海（高野山）に信仰の立て直しを託した。

The two revived Buddhism as a faith that nurtures the hearts of the people, and laid the foundation for Shinbutsu-shūgō — the harmonious coexistence of Japan’s native gods and Buddhist teachings.

二人は仏教を国民の心を支える信仰へと蘇らせ、神仏習合の礎を築いた。

The Heian capital endured for over 400 years. Japan, the world’s oldest nation, continues to this day thanks to the selfless decisions of its forebears.

平安京は400年以上続いた。世界最古の国家・日本は、先人たちの私心なき英断で今日まで続いている。

In the recent election, a political party backed by a religious organization suffered a major defeat. We hope for a Reiwa reset.

今回の選挙で、宗教団体を母体とする政党が大敗した。令和のリセットを期待したい。

This article is from the March 2026 issue of Hiragana Times.

この記事は、月刊誌『ひらがなタイムズ』2026年3月号より掲載しています。