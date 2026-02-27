Seasonal Word Leaves: Japan’s March, “Yayoi” — endings, departures, and the quiet momentum toward what comes next.
季節の言の葉：日本の3月「弥生（やよい）」— 締めくくりと別れ、そして次へ向かう静かな動き。
- Hiragana Times
- Feb 27, 2026
[NIHONGO DO – Word Leaves – March 2026 Issue]
Seasonal Word Leaves: Japan’s March, “Yayoi” — endings, departures, and the quiet momentum toward what comes next.
季節の言の葉：日本の3月「弥生（やよい）」— 締めくくりと別れ、そして次へ向かう静かな動き。
March, known as Yayoi, has long been associated with the time when grasses and trees begin to grow in earnest. As the fiscal year draws to a close, March becomes a season of graduations, closing ceremonies, transfers, and farewells—where endings and partings overlap. In this March issue, we have gathered Word Leaves that reflect these moments of transition. Within the lingering afterglow of closure, a sense of what lies ahead quietly remains.
弥生には、草木がいよいよ生い茂る月という語感が重ねられてきました。年度末を迎える三月は、卒業式や終業式、異動や送別会が続き、区切りと別れが重なる季節です。この3月号では、そうした節目と別れに関わる言の葉を集めてみました。締めくくりの余韻の中に、先へと続く気配が宿っています。
This article is from the March 2026 issue of Hiragana Times.
この記事は、月刊誌『ひらがなタイムズ』2026年3月号より掲載しています。
Eto – An Eastern Philosophy Unraveling the Blueprint of the Universe
干支——宇宙の設計図を紐解く東洋の思想Politics and Religion — Faith as a Machine
政治と宗教――装置にされた信仰
干支——宇宙の設計図を紐解く東洋の思想Politics and Religion — Faith as a Machine
政治と宗教――装置にされた信仰
Related Posts
Seasonal Word Leaves: Japan’s February, “Kisaragi” — lingering winter chill, early spring signs, and days that seem to slip away.
季節の言の葉：日本の2月「如月（きさらぎ）」— 残る寒さと芽吹きの気配、そして足早に過ぎていく日々。
Seasonal Word Leaves: Japan’s January, “Mutsuki” — New-year gatherings, fresh starts, and quiet winter mornings across the islands.
季節の言の葉：日本の1月「睦月（むつき）」— 新年の集いと新たな始まり、そして静かな冬の朝。
Information From Hiragana Times
-
March 2026 Issue
February 24, 2026
-
February 2026 Issue
January 21, 2026
-
January 2026 Issue – Available as a Back Issue
January 15, 2026
Topics in Japan
-
干支——宇宙の設計図を紐解く東洋の思想" />
Eto – An Eastern Philosophy Unraveling the Blueprint of the Universe
干支——宇宙の設計図を紐解く東洋の思想February 27, 2026
-
季節の言技：「左馬」— 文字を反転させ、運を転じる。" />
Seasonal Voice-Word Art: Hidari-uma (Left Horse)”—Flip a character, turn your fortune.
季節の言技：「左馬」— 文字を反転させ、運を転じる。February 27, 2026
-
季節の言の葉：日本の3月「弥生（やよい）」— 締めくくりと別れ、そして次へ向かう静かな動き。" />
Seasonal Word Leaves: Japan’s March, “Yayoi” — endings, departures, and the quiet momentum toward what comes next.
季節の言の葉：日本の3月「弥生（やよい）」— 締めくくりと別れ、そして次へ向かう静かな動き。February 27, 2026
-
政治と宗教――装置にされた信仰" />
Politics and Religion — Faith as a Machine
政治と宗教――装置にされた信仰February 27, 2026
-
つば九郎 ― 神宮に還る魂" />
Tsubakuro — The Soul Returns to Jingu
つば九郎 ― 神宮に還る魂February 27, 2026
Topics in Japane Category
- Business | ビジネス (117)
- Close Up Japan (11)
- Culture & Society | 文化と社会 (159)
- Entertainment | エンターテイメント (78)
- Events | イベント (3)
- Food | フード (45)
- Highlights | ハイライト (557)
- IBUKI: Breath of the Land (1)
- Japan Maze (6)
- Japan Savvy (14)
- Japan Style (15)
- Japanese Language | 日本語学習 (46)
- Living | 暮らし (14)
- New Expressions & Buzzwords (24)
- News & Topics | ニュース・トピックス (3)
- News Review (14)
- Nihongo-Dou "Voice Wave" (7)
- Nihongo-Dou "Word Leaves" (6)
- Nihongo-Dou | 日本語道 (9)
- People | 人物 (122)
- Pros and Cons (10)
- Spots | スポーツ (6)
- Trave | 旅行 (83)