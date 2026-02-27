[Close up Japan – March 2026 Issue]

Tsubakuro — The Soul Returns to Jingu

つば九郎 ― 神宮に還る魂

Tsubakuro is the mascot of the Tokyo Yakult Swallows (a Japanese professional baseball team) His uniform number is “2896” (tsu-ba-ku-ro-u).

東京ヤクルトスワローズのマスコット、つば九郎。背番号は「2896」（ツバクロウ）。

Since his debut in 1994, he has been loved for his sharp-tongued humor and free-spirited character.

1994年のデビュー以来、毒舌芸と自由奔放なキャラクターで愛されてきました。

Wearing a costume weighing over 20 kilograms, he continued to thrill fans even under the blazing sun.

20キロ超の着ぐるみを身にまとい、炎天下でもファンを沸かせ続けました。

In 2022, he achieved a first in baseball history: appearing in 2,000 home games.

2022年には球界史上初の主催試合2000試合出場を達成。

He grew to become a mascot that represents Japanese professional baseball.

選手をしのぐ人気を誇り、日本プロ野球を代表するマスコットへと成長しました。

Behind that popularity was one man who played Tsubakuro for 30 years.

その人気を支えたのは、30年間つば九郎を演じ続けた一人の男性でした。

Over time, he became Tsubakuro, and Tsubakuro became him.

いつしか彼がつば九郎になり、つば九郎が彼になっていました。

In Japan, there is a culture where form and performer become one — from Noh actors to puppet masters to Ultraman.

日本には、能楽師、人形遣い、ウルトラマンまで、器と演者が一体となる文化があります。

It could be said that the deeply ingrained Japanese sense of “a spirit dwelling within the form” nurtured Tsubakuro.

「器に魂が宿る」という日本人に染みついた感覚が、つば九郎を育てたとも言えるかもしれません。

However, in February 2025, just before the season began, the man behind Tsubakuro suddenly passed away.

しかし2025年2月、シーズンを前にして担当者が急逝。

The team made an unusual announcement and Tsubakuro’s activities were suspended. When the season began, the Swallows sank to last place.

球団は異例の発表を行い活動休止に。そして始まったシーズン、スワローズは最下位に沈みました。

The poor performance cannot be attributed to this reason alone, but there were many fans who linked it with Tsubakuro’s absence.

成績不振をこの理由だけにはできませんが、つば九郎の不在と重ねたファンは多くいました。

Before his passing, Tsubakuro had written: “If Tsubakuro is gone, please think that he has flown into the sky.”

「つば九郎」は生前、こう記していました。「つばくろうがいなくなったら、そらをとんだとおもってください」

In November, new manager Takahiro Ikeyama announced: “From next season, he will be back.”

11月、池山隆寛新監督が告げました。「来シーズンから、彼が戻ってきます。」

Yes. When spring comes, swallows return.

そうです。春になれば、燕は還ってきます。

This article is from the March 2026 issue of Hiragana Times.

この記事は、月刊誌『ひらがなタイムズ』2026年3月号より掲載しています。