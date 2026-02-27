“Bonbon doroppu shi-ru” 「ボンボンドロップシール」
- Hiragana Times
- Feb 27, 2026
[New Expressions & Buzzwords – March 2026 Issue ]
ボンボンドロップシール| Bonbon drop stickers
📒ボンボンドロップシール
pronounced: Bonbon doroppu shi-ru
definition: Bonbon drop stickers
These are stickers characterized by a three-dimensional look and transparency, like gummies or candy.
グミやキャンディのような立体感と透明感が特徴のシールです。
The way of enjoying “dekoru” (decorating) by sticking them on things like smartphone cases spread on social media.
スマホケースなどに貼って「デコる」楽しみ方がSNSで広まりました。
Triggered by this, “sticker swapping,” which was a staple among Heisei-era girls, is becoming popular again.
これをきっかけに、平成女児の定番だった「シール交換」が再び流行しています。
Bonbon drop stickers are so popular that they have become difficult to get.
ボンボンドロップシールは、入手困難になるほど人気です。
This article is from the March 2026 issue of Hiragana Times.
この記事は、月刊誌『ひらがなタイムズ』2026年3月号より掲載しています。
