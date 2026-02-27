“Yurutsura” 「ゆるつら」
- Hiragana Times
- Feb 27, 2026
[New Expressions & Buzzwords – March 2026 Issue ]
ゆるつら | Low-effort yet tough
😮💨 ゆるつら
pronounced: Yurutsura
definition: Low-effort yet tough
It is a word combining “yurui” (easygoing/low-effort) and “tsurai” (tough).
「ゆるい」と「つらい」を組み合わせた言葉です。
It expresses the feeling of wanting to take it easy, but also wanting a sense of accomplishment.
楽はしたいけれど、手応えもほしい気持ちを表します。
For example, “yurutsura cooking” uses not only a microwave, but also puts it in a pot and heats it.
たとえば「ゆるつら料理」は、電子レンジだけでなく、鍋に入れて火をかけます。
“Yurutsura products,” where you can gain a moderate sense of accomplishment, are attracting attention.
ほどよい達成感を得られる「ゆるつら商品」が注目されています。
This article is from the March 2026 issue of Hiragana Times.
この記事は、月刊誌『ひらがなタイムズ』2026年3月号より掲載しています。
