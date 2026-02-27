“Yurutsura” 「ゆるつら」

[New Expressions & Buzzwords – March 2026 Issue ]

ゆるつら | Low-effort yet tough

😮‍💨 ゆるつら

pronounced: Yurutsura

definition: Low-effort yet tough

It is a word combining “yurui” (easygoing/low-effort) and “tsurai” (tough).

「ゆるい」と「つらい」を組み合わせた言葉です。

It expresses the feeling of wanting to take it easy, but also wanting a sense of accomplishment.

楽はしたいけれど、手応えもほしい気持ちを表します。

For example, “yurutsura cooking” uses not only a microwave, but also puts it in a pot and heats it.

たとえば「ゆるつら料理」は、電子レンジだけでなく、鍋に入れて火をかけます。

“Yurutsura products,” where you can gain a moderate sense of accomplishment, are attracting attention.

ほどよい達成感を得られる「ゆるつら商品」が注目されています。

This article is from the March 2026 issue of Hiragana Times.

この記事は、月刊誌『ひらがなタイムズ』2026年3月号より掲載しています。