New Expressions & Buzzwords

“Yurutsura” 「ゆるつら」

[New Expressions & Buzzwords – March 2026 Issue ]

ゆるつら | Low-effort yet tough

 

 

😮‍💨 ゆるつら

🗣️ pronounced: Yurutsura

🖊️ definition: Low-effort yet tough

 

It is a word combining “yurui” (easygoing/low-effort) and “tsurai” (tough).

「ゆるい」と「つらい」を組み合わせた言葉です。

It expresses the feeling of wanting to take it easy, but also wanting a sense of accomplishment.

楽はしたいけれど、手応えもほしい気持ちを表します。

For example, “yurutsura cooking” uses not only a microwave, but also puts it in a pot and heats it.

たとえば「ゆるつら料理」は、電子レンジだけでなく、鍋に入れて火をかけます。

“Yurutsura products,” where you can gain a moderate sense of accomplishment, are attracting attention.

ほどよい達成感を得られる「ゆるつら商品」が注目されています。

This article is from the March 2026 issue of Hiragana Times.

この記事は、月刊誌『ひらがなタイムズ』2026年3月号より掲載しています。

Want to discuss this topic at HT Talk Lounge with a native Japanese coach?

Learn More About HT Talk Lounge

Related Posts
“Bonbon doroppu shi-ru” 「ボンボンドロップシール」
“Outen” 「横転」
“Chappi-” 「チャッピー」
“Depressing bag” 「鬱袋」

Leave a Reply

Information From Hiragana Times