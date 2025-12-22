“Depressing bag” 「鬱袋」
- Hiragana Times
- Dec 23, 2025
[New Expressions & Buzzwords – January 2026 Issue]
鬱袋 |Depressing bag
😑鬱袋
pronounced: Utsubukuro
definition: Depressing bag
In Japan, “fukubukuro” (lucky bags) are sold at New Year.
日本では、新年に「福袋」が販売されます。
A fukubukuro is a value-packed set containing various items.
福袋は、さまざまなアイテムが入ったお得なセットです。
On the other hand, when the contents turn out to be disappointing, people use the term “utsubukuro.”
その一方で、中身が期待はずれだったときに使われるのが「鬱袋」です。
The word “utsu” conveys feelings of disappointment or being depressed.
「鬱」には、がっかりしたり、落ち込んだりする気持ちが込められています。
This article is from the January 2026 issue of Hiragana Times.
この記事は、月刊誌『ひらがなタイムズ』2026年1月号より掲載しています。
