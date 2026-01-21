“Outen” 「横転」

[New Expressions & Buzzwords – February 2026 Issue]

横転 | Falling-over

😯 横転

pronounced: Outen

definition: Falling-over

It is an internet slang used when someone is surprised.

びっくりした時に使われるネットスラングです。

In Japanese comedy, performers sometimes make falling-over reactions when a situation develops differently from what was expected or anticipated.

日本のお笑いでは、期待や予想と違った展開に、ずっこけるようなリアクションをとることがあります。

“Outen” is used as a word to express such a falling-over–like feeling.

横転は、そうしたずっこけるような気持ちを表す言葉として使われます。

The original “outen” means something like a car falling over on its side.

もともとの「横転」は、車などが横倒しになることを意味します。

This article is from the February 2026 issue of Hiragana Times.

この記事は、月刊誌『ひらがなタイムズ』2026年2月号より掲載しています。