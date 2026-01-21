“Outen” 「横転」
- Hiragana Times
- Jan 21, 2026
[New Expressions & Buzzwords – February 2026 Issue]
横転 | Falling-over
😯 横転
pronounced: Outen
definition: Falling-over
It is an internet slang used when someone is surprised.
びっくりした時に使われるネットスラングです。
In Japanese comedy, performers sometimes make falling-over reactions when a situation develops differently from what was expected or anticipated.
日本のお笑いでは、期待や予想と違った展開に、ずっこけるようなリアクションをとることがあります。
“Outen” is used as a word to express such a falling-over–like feeling.
横転は、そうしたずっこけるような気持ちを表す言葉として使われます。
The original “outen” means something like a car falling over on its side.
もともとの「横転」は、車などが横倒しになることを意味します。
This article is from the February 2026 issue of Hiragana Times.
この記事は、月刊誌『ひらがなタイムズ』2026年2月号より掲載しています。
