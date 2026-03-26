“Too xx to survive”
「〇〇すぎて滅」
- Hiragana Times
- Mar 26, 2026
[New Expressions & Buzzwords – April 2026 Issue]
〇〇すぎて滅 | Too xx to survive
😍 〇〇すぎて滅
pronounced: xx sugite metsu
definition: Too xx to survive
It is an internet slang used when emotions exceed the limit.
感情が限界を超えたときに使われるネットスラングです。
It spread triggered by a musical piece of an idol group.
アイドルグループの楽曲をきっかけに広まりました。
‘Metsu’ means ‘to disappear’ and ‘to vanish’, and expresses strong emotions to the extent that oneself seems to disappear.
「滅」は「なくなる」「消える」という意味で、自分が消えてしまいそうになるほどの強い感情を表します。
It is mainly used for positive emotions, such as loving too much and being too cute.
好きすぎる、かわいすぎるなど、主にポジティブな感情に対して使われます。
This article is from the April 2026 issue of Hiragana Times.
この記事は、月刊誌『ひらがなタイムズ』2026年4月号より掲載しています。
“Mental performance” 「メンパ」A Stuffed Toy as His Mother: A Baby Monkey’s Story of Growth
母の代わりはぬいぐるみ 子ザルの成長物語
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Information From Hiragana Times
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April 2026 Issue
March 23, 2026
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March 2026 Issue – Available as a Back Issue
February 24, 2026
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February 2026 Issue – Available as a Back Issue
January 21, 2026
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