[New Expressions & Buzzwords – April 2026 Issue]

メンパ | Mental performance

💗 メンパ

pronounced: Menpa

definition: Mental performance

It is an abbreviation of ‘Mental performance’.

「メンタルパフォーマンス」の略です。

It is a word expressing a new sense of values, following ‘Cospa’ and ‘Taipa’ which emphasize money and time.

お金や時間を重視する「コスパ」や「タイパ」に続く、新しい価値観を表す言葉です。

It refers to a way of thinking that values not getting one’s mind tired or worn out.

心が疲れたり、すり減ったりしないことを大切にする考え方を指します。

In modern times where information and choices overflow, maintaining mental stability is becoming more emphasized.

情報や選択肢があふれる現代では、心の安定を保つことがより重視されるようになっています。

This article is from the April 2026 issue of Hiragana Times.

この記事は、月刊誌『ひらがなタイムズ』2026年4月号より掲載しています。