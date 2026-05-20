[New Expressions & Buzzwords – June 2026 Issue]

めじるしアクセサリー | Marker accessories

🧸 めじるしアクセサリー

pronounced:Mejirushi akusesari-

definition:Marker accessories

Attached to umbrellas, bags, plastic bottles, and such, they are small accessories recognized as one’s own at a glance.

傘やバッグ、ペットボトルなどに付けて、ひと目で自分のものとわかる小さなアクセサリー。

They are attracting attention as practical items preventing mix-ups and leaving things behind.

取り違えや置き忘れを防ぐ実用アイテムとして注目されています。

They are also popular as “charm cosmetics” enjoyed by attaching them to cosmetics like lipsticks.

リップなどのコスメに付けて楽しむ「チャームコスメ」としても人気です。

Not only as markers, they also have the role of coloring belongings and deepening attachment.

目印としてだけでなく、持ち物を彩り、愛着を深める役割もあります。

This article is from the June 2026 issue of Hiragana Times.

この記事は、月刊誌『ひらがなタイムズ』2026年6月号より掲載しています。