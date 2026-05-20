[Pros and Cons with Insight – June 2026 Issue]

Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi’s “The Time Has Come” Stirs the Nation.

高市首相の「時が来た」発言に、揺れる社会。

Background | 背景

Enacted on May 3, 1947, the Constitution of Japan marked its 79th year this year.

1947年5月3日に施行された日本国憲法は、今年で79年目を迎えた。

During this time, it has not been amended even once. This is an extremely rare case even in the world.

この間、一度も改正されていない。世界でも極めて異例のことだ。

Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi stated at the LDP convention, “The time has come,” showing a strong desire for constitutional amendment.

高市早苗首相は自民党の党大会で「時は来た」と述べ、憲法改正に強い意欲を示した。

🟢 Pros｜賛成意見

It should be amended. The current constitution no longer fits the times.

改正すべきだ。今の憲法はもはや時代に合っていない。

🔴 Cons｜反対意見

It should not be amended. Precisely because we renounced war, there are 79 years of peace.

改正すべきではない。戦争を放棄したからこそ、79年の平和がある。

🔍 Insight｜洞察

A constitution not amended even once for over 70 years is unprecedented in the world.

70年以上一度も改正されていない憲法は、世界でも例がない。

The fact that this debate is becoming active, mainly on SNS, should in itself be welcomed.

SNSを中心にこの議論が活発化していること自体は歓迎すべきだろう。

However, have the participants really learned enough to discuss it?

だが、参加者は本当に論じるに足るだけ学んでいるだろうか。

Laws can be created and changed by the majority vote of politics.

法律は、政治の多数決で作り、変えることができる。

However, the constitution exists above laws, cannot be easily changed, and continues down to our descendants.

だが憲法は法律の上に存在し、簡単には変えられず、子々孫々まで続いていくもの。

Amidst a turbulent world, Japan has walked on only by expanding interpretations, without changing a single letter of the text.

激動する世界の中、日本は条文を一文字も変えず、解釈の拡大だけで歩んできた。

On that interpretation, at times, the suspicion of “isn’t it a violation of the constitution?” weighed heavily.

その解釈には、時に「憲法違反ではないか」という疑いがのしかかった。

But that very suspicion has acted as a brake called “self-restraint”.

だがその疑いこそが、「自制」というブレーキとして働いてきた。

The current debate on constitutional amendment is a question of whether to remove that brake.

今回の憲法改正の議論とは、そのブレーキを外すかという問いである。

The “pro-amendment faction” says—that the current constitution was created under the occupation of GHQ.

「改憲派」は言う ──現行憲法はGHQの占領下で作られたものだ、と。

That might be so. But, we want to ask. Then why rush the amendment at this timing when America is spreading the flames of war?

それはそうかもしれない。でも、問いたい。ではなぜ、アメリカが戦火を広げているこのタイミングで、改憲を急ぐのか。

Any country can have a “military” to protect its own nation.

どんな国も、自国を守るために「軍隊」を持つことができる。

Postwar Japanese people who let go of that natural right, mustering courage as human beings.

その当たり前の権利を、人間としての勇気をふるい起こして手放した戦後の日本人。

The determination of those who went through painful, sad, and miserable experiences, deciding to live humanely with their children and grandchildren.

つらく、悲しく、みじめな目にあった人たちが、子や孫たちと人間らしく生きていくと決めた、その決意。

Debating amendment or preservation comes only after deeply reflecting on that resolve.

改憲か護憲かを論じるのは、その覚悟を深く噛み締めてからだ。

This article is from the June 2026 issue of Hiragana Times.

この記事は、月刊誌『ひらがなタイムズ』2026年6月号より掲載しています。