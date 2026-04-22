[New Expressions & Buzzwords – May 2026 Issue]

墓コス | Ride-or-die makeup

💄 墓コス

pronounced: Hakakosu

definition: Ride-or-die makeup

It is an abbreviation of ‘cosmetics you want to take to your grave.’

「墓まで持っていきたいコスメ」の略です。

It refers to cosmetics you love enough to want to keep using for a lifetime.

一生使い続けたいと思うほど気に入っている化粧品のことを指します。

The quality and feel are excellent, and it is an item you feel is hard to replace with anything else.

品質や使い心地が非常に良く、他のものでは代えがたいと感じるアイテムです。

On SNS and such, when sharing a favorite item, saying ‘this is the only one’, it’s often used.

SNSなどで、“これしかない”というお気に入りを紹介するときによく使われます。

This article is from the May 2026 issue of Hiragana Times.

この記事は、月刊誌『ひらがなタイムズ』2026年5月号より掲載しています。