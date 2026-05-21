[NIHONGO DO – Voice-word Art – June 2026 Issue]

Mountains, and the Shape of a Life

山が語る、人生のかたち

What we call kotowaza is written 諺. Here we go beyond its original sense — to the Analects, waka poetry, and modern spoken Japanese — introducing the art of words (言技), where 言波 (voice waves) and 言の葉 (word leaves) intermingle and nurture our sensibilities. The Japanese, living in a “land of mountains,” have created a wealth of mountain-inspired expressions. In this issue, please enjoy the word art (言技) born only of mountainous Japan.

「ことわざ」は「諺」と書きます。ここでは諺にとどまらず、論語、和歌、現代口語まで、「言波」と「言の葉」が融合し感性を育ててきた言葉のアート（言技）を紹介します。山の国に暮らしてきた日本人は、山にまつわる豊かな表現を数多く生み出してきました。今号では、山の国・日本ならではの言技をお楽しみください。

Life has its ups and downs.

人生、山あり谷あり。

In life, there are smooth times and there are hard times. This is an expression that overlays those ups and downs onto the landscape of mountains and valleys.

人生には、順調な時もあれば、苦しい時もあります。その浮き沈みを、山と谷の風景に重ねて表した言葉です。

Japan is a land of mountains. Since ancient times, people have lived their lives crossing peaks and traversing valleys. In time, “mountain” came to symbolize hardship or a great turning point, and “valley” a downturn or sorrow.

日本は山の多い国です。人々は古くから山を越え、谷を渡りながら暮らしてきました。そのため、「山」は困難や大きな節目を、「谷」は落ち込みや苦しみを象徴する言葉として使われるようになりました。

Yet mountains open up the view, and valleys let the water flow. The phrase yama ari, tani ari carries a distinctly Japanese sensibility: the will to walk on, embracing life’s very changes.

しかし、山があるからこそ景色が広がり、谷があるからこそ水が流れます。「山あり谷あり」という言葉には、人生の変化そのものを受け入れながら歩んでいこうとする、日本人らしい感覚が込められています。

■ Meaning / 意味

Yama ari: there are good times and great turning points.

**山あり：**良い時期や大きな節目がある。

Tani ari: there are also hard times and moments of decline.

**谷あり：**苦しい時期や落ち込む時もある。

■ Usage / 使う場面

A: How’s the new project going?

A： 新しいプロジェクトは順調？

B: Well, it’s been yama ari, tani ari — ups and downs. We’re right at the yamaba (climax) now.

B： いやあ、山あり谷ありだよ。今ちょうど山場でさ。

A: Sounds like the challenges are yamazumi (piled up like a mountain)?

A： 課題が山積みって感じ？

B: Yeah. Everyone’s got a bit of yamakke (an adventurous, risk-taking spirit), so we tend to aim big.

B： そう。みんな山っ気あるから、つい大きく構えちゃってね。

A: But once you get over the mountain, things should settle down, right?

A： でも、山を越えれば落ち着くんじゃない？

B: I hope so. This time we can’t just rely on yamakan (gut instinct) and yama wo haru (take a wild bet), so we’re moving carefully.

B： だといいけどね。今回は山勘だけで山を張れないから、慎重に進めてるよ。

This article is from the June 2026 issue of Hiragana Times.

この記事は、月刊誌『ひらがなタイムズ』2026年6月号より掲載しています。