“Totally clueless” 「ミリしら」
- Hiragana Times
- Apr 22, 2026
[New Expressions & Buzzwords – May 2026 Issue]
ミリしら | Totally clueless
❓ ミリしら
pronounced: Mirishira
definition: Totally clueless
It is an abbreviation of ‘not knowing even a single millimeter.’
「1ミリも知らない」を略した言葉です。
Regarding specific works, characters, and such, it refers to a state of having absolutely no knowledge.
特定の作品やキャラクターなどについて、まったく知識がない状態を指します。
Purposeley in a ‘Miri-shira’ state, people sometimes enjoy freely guessing the characters’ looks and personalities.
あえて“ミリしら”の状態で、キャラクターの外見や性格を自由に予想して楽しむこともあります。
Born purely from having no knowledge, wild ideas and off-the-mark guesses are the best part of this game.
知識がないからこそ生まれる、突飛な発想や的外れな推測が、この遊びの醍醐味です。
This article is from the May 2026 issue of Hiragana Times.
この記事は、月刊誌『ひらがなタイムズ』2026年5月号より掲載しています。
Information From Hiragana Times
-
May 2026 Issue
April 20, 2026
-
April 2026 Issue – Available as a Back Issue
March 23, 2026
-
March 2026 Issue – Available as a Back Issue
February 24, 2026
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