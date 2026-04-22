New Expressions & Buzzwords

“Totally clueless” 「ミリしら」

[New Expressions & Buzzwords – May 2026 Issue]

ミリしら | Totally clueless

 

❓ ミリしら

🗣️ pronounced: Mirishira

🖊️ definition: Totally clueless

 

It is an abbreviation of ‘not knowing even a single millimeter.’

「1ミリも知らない」を略した言葉です。

Regarding specific works, characters, and such, it refers to a state of having absolutely no knowledge.

特定の作品やキャラクターなどについて、まったく知識がない状態を指します。

Purposeley in a ‘Miri-shira’ state, people sometimes enjoy freely guessing the characters’ looks and personalities.

あえて“ミリしら”の状態で、キャラクターの外見や性格を自由に予想して楽しむこともあります。

Born purely from having no knowledge, wild ideas and off-the-mark guesses are the best part of this game.

知識がないからこそ生まれる、突飛な発想や的外れな推測が、この遊びの醍醐味です。

This article is from the May 2026 issue of Hiragana Times.

この記事は、月刊誌『ひらがなタイムズ』2026年5月号より掲載しています。

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Information From Hiragana Times