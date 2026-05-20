[Close up Japan – June 2026 Issue]

Shōwa 100 — The Living Memory of an Era

昭和100年――いまに息づく時代の記憶

The Japanese era “Showa” lasted from December 25, 1926 to January 7, 1989.

日本の元号「昭和」は、1926年12月25日から1989年1月7日まで続きました。

The year 2026, counting from its beginning, falls on the milestone of “Showa 100”.

2026年は、その始まりから数えて「昭和100年」という節目にあたります。

On “Showa Day” on April 29 (originally Tencho-setsu, the birthday of Emperor Showa), a commemorative ceremony was held.

4月29日の「昭和の日」（もともとは天長節・昭和天皇の誕生日）には、記念式典が開催されました。

With Their Majesties the Emperor and Empress at the center, the heads of the three branches lined up on the stage.

天皇皇后両陛下を中心に、三権の長が壇上に並びました。

At the venue, Showa hit songs by the Maritime Self-Defense Force Band were performed, evoking memories of the era.

会場では、海上自衛隊音楽隊による昭和のヒット曲が演奏され、時代の記憶を呼び起こしました。

Spanning about 63 years, Showa is the longest era among Japanese eras.

約63年にわたる昭和は、日本の元号の中で最も長い時代です。

War, the end of the war, reconstruction, and rapid economic growth—Japan experienced dramatic changes.

戦争、終戦、復興、そして高度経済成長――日本は劇的な変化を経験しました。

The memories of a “turbulent era” where hardships and leaps intertwined are still breathing within Japan’s landscapes and sensibilities today.

困難と飛躍が折り重なった「激動の時代」の記憶は、今も日本の風景と感性のなかに息づいています。

Buildings and signboards in corners of the town are cherished as “Showa Retro”, and perseverance and spiritualism are described as “Showa-esque”.

街の片隅の建物や看板は「昭和レトロ」として親しまれ、粘り強さや精神論は「昭和的」と形容されます。

It is also a single value rooted in Japanese people living today, transcending generations.

それは、世代を超えて、今を生きる日本人の中に根づく一つの価値観でもあります。

Currently, amid population decline and stagnant economic growth, Japan is facing a fluctuation of the world order.

現在、日本は人口減少と経済成長の低迷の中で、世界秩序の揺らぎに直面しています。

“Tomorrow will be better than today”—in Showa, there certainly was such a real feeling.

「今日より明日は良くなる」――昭和には確かに、そうした実感がありました。

When listening to Showa’s masterpiece songs, that feeling revives even now.

昭和の名曲に耳を傾けると、その感覚が今もよみがえってきます。

This article is from the June 2026 issue of Hiragana Times.

この記事は、月刊誌『ひらがなタイムズ』2026年6月号より掲載しています。